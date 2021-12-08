This season, we’re shopping with small, Southern businesses as much as possible.

Shop with Southern Living's Tastemakers to Find the Best Gifts for Everyone on Your List

LouLou Baker

Washington, D.C.

Baker's whimsical watercolor illustrations are the foundation of her eponymous collection. Shop playing cards, custom stationery, and even children's pajamas. Add an artful element to all your presents with her gift wrap; louloubaker.com

Mary Celeste Beall / Blackberry Farm

Walland, TN

Channel the mountain resort's luxuriously bucolic experience wherever you are with a thoughtful selection from their gift shop; blackberryfarmshop.com

Mariah Walton Bencik / West London Boutique

New Orleans, LA

Bencik's highly curated shop carries an assortment of unique clothing and accessories you'd be hard pressed to find anywhere else: Think rich, textured dresses and hand-painted earrings; westlondonboutique.com

Bettina Benson / Chloé Kristyn

Atlanta, GA

Not long after her daughter was born, the Atlanta designer left a career in medical sales to launch her own clothing line, which features figure-flattering dresses, tailored blouses, and luxe satin lounge sets; chloekristyn.com

Trishala Bhansali / Lekha

New Orleans, LA

Named for her grandmother, who was an Indian political figure and champion of women, Bhansali's collection of clothing and home goods honors her legacy by employing female artisans in the country's rural areas; shoplekha.com

Mollie Burch / CROSBY by Mollie Burch

Atlanta, GA

This winter, Burch teamed up with fellow 2019 Southern Living Tastemaker Venita Aspen to dream up a collection of styles, each of which is named for an inspirational woman of color; crosbybymollieburch.com

Margaret Boyce + Jamey Gresham / J. Lowery

Birmingham, AL + Memphis, TN

The Mississippi-born duo's investment-worthy handbags are made in the U.S.A. and crafted to last forever; shopjlowery.com

Molly Fienning / Red Clay Hot Sauce

Charleston, SC

While chef de cuisine at a celebrated Charleston oyster bar, Chef Geoff Rhyne crafted a Fresno chili pepper hot sauce so delicious that diners would steal it right off the table. Entrepreneur (and Southern Living 2020 Tastemaker) Molly Fienning partnered with him to bring it to the market, and a pantry star was born. This season, skip the wine and treat party hosts to a bottle of Red Clay's hot sauce or honey instead; redclayhotsauce.com

Abbey Glass

Atlanta, GA

She's best known for classic silhouettes in festive fabrics, but her assortment of sculptural earrings is priced just right for gifting; abbey-glass.com

Stephanie Summerson Hall / Estelle Colored Glass

Summerville, SC

Hall's incredibly popular selection of hand-blown glasses, cake stands, and decanters was inspired by her grandmother's own collection of rainbow-hued, vintage glassware; estellecoloredglass.com

Nicole Harlow / Niett Metals

Taylor, MS

The Northern Mississippi metalsmith crafts her fine jewelry from ethically sourced materials in a studio outside of Oxford. In addition to her own designs, she also accepts commissions and custom work; niettmetals.com

Jane Scott Hodges / Leontine Linens

New Orleans, LA

Hodges' bespoke linens brand celebrated its 20th anniversary this year—a testament to the heirloom-quality of her custom bedding and accessories; leontinelinens.com

Catalina Gonzalez Jorba / Dondolo

Dallas, TX

Every piece of this luxury clothing line is hand-smocked in the founder and designer's native Colombia, where she employs local women. Sales also benefit Dallas organizations that serve the area's women and children; dondolo.com

Anisa Telwar Kaicker / Anisa Beauty

Atlanta, GA

Stuff the beauty lover's stocking with high-performance makeup brushes and alcohol-free brush cleaners; anisabeauty.com

Kimberly Lewis / Emerson Grace

Nashville, TN

Dress the part for every holiday party on the agenda with help from this fashion industry veteran, who carries a mix of local and global brands at her 12South boutique; emersongracenashville.com

Cristina Lynch / Mi Golondrina

Dallas, TX

Each of the brand's covetable dresses and fluttery tops is hand-embroidered in Mexico, where Lynch's mother is from; migolondrina.com

Ann Mashburn / Atlanta, GA

The former fashion editor's collection of feminine, unfussy clothing and accessories prizes timeless over trendy. If you're struggling to choose the perfect thing for mom this year, check out Mashburn's blog, "You need this… I promise" for a little inspiration; annmashburn.com

Keith Smythe Meacham / Reed Smythe & Company

Nashville, TN

Launched with her friend the beloved, late Julia Reed, Meacham's gracious shop reflects their shared appreciation for thoughtfully made goods that make houses feel like homes; reedsmythe.com

María José Padgett / Zindagi

Dallas, TX

In addition to her line of vibrant dresses and tops, Padgett also sells an assortment of one-of-a-kind jewelry found in her travels to India; shopzindagi.com

Sue Sartor

Monroe, LA

Whether you're attending the party or hosting it, Sartor's caftan-inspired dresses are a winner every time, especially her new offerings in silk organza; suesartor.com

Dorothy Shain

Greenville, SC

The South Carolina native takes colorful cues from summer scenes, weekend travels, and occasionally, her clients' beloved dogs. She's even turned her creative eye to hand-painted lampshades; dorothyshain.com

Riley Sheehey

Falls Church, VA

Known for painting imaginative scenes (pups hosting a pool party, for example) with fanciful details, the watercolor artist now also has her own line of textiles and wallpapers; shoprileysheehey.com

Gen Sohr / Pencil & Paper Co.

Nashville, TN

Happy colors and bold graphics are the heartbeat of the retail veteran's product line, and they spill over into her collaborations with brands like Anthropologie and Neely & Chloe, too; pencilandpaperco.com

Shay Sweeney / Sweenshots X Shay Moné Studio Collection

Houston, TX

The lifestyle blogger and owner of content-creation studio Sweenshots X Shay Moné Studio launches her latest venture, a collection of home goods, on December 9. Shop her soy wax candles in the meantime; shop.sweenshotsstudio.com

Susan Hull Walker / Ibu Movement

Charleston, SC