Shop with Southern Living's Tastemakers to Find the Best Gifts for Everyone on Your List
This season, we’re shopping with small, Southern businesses as much as possible.
LouLou Baker
Washington, D.C.
Baker's whimsical watercolor illustrations are the foundation of her eponymous collection. Shop playing cards, custom stationery, and even children's pajamas. Add an artful element to all your presents with her gift wrap; louloubaker.com
Mary Celeste Beall / Blackberry Farm
Walland, TN
Channel the mountain resort's luxuriously bucolic experience wherever you are with a thoughtful selection from their gift shop; blackberryfarmshop.com
Mariah Walton Bencik / West London Boutique
New Orleans, LA
Bencik's highly curated shop carries an assortment of unique clothing and accessories you'd be hard pressed to find anywhere else: Think rich, textured dresses and hand-painted earrings; westlondonboutique.com
Bettina Benson / Chloé Kristyn
Atlanta, GA
Not long after her daughter was born, the Atlanta designer left a career in medical sales to launch her own clothing line, which features figure-flattering dresses, tailored blouses, and luxe satin lounge sets; chloekristyn.com
Trishala Bhansali / Lekha
New Orleans, LA
Named for her grandmother, who was an Indian political figure and champion of women, Bhansali's collection of clothing and home goods honors her legacy by employing female artisans in the country's rural areas; shoplekha.com
Mollie Burch / CROSBY by Mollie Burch
Atlanta, GA
This winter, Burch teamed up with fellow 2019 Southern Living Tastemaker Venita Aspen to dream up a collection of styles, each of which is named for an inspirational woman of color; crosbybymollieburch.com
Margaret Boyce + Jamey Gresham / J. Lowery
Birmingham, AL + Memphis, TN
The Mississippi-born duo's investment-worthy handbags are made in the U.S.A. and crafted to last forever; shopjlowery.com
Molly Fienning / Red Clay Hot Sauce
Charleston, SC
While chef de cuisine at a celebrated Charleston oyster bar, Chef Geoff Rhyne crafted a Fresno chili pepper hot sauce so delicious that diners would steal it right off the table. Entrepreneur (and Southern Living 2020 Tastemaker) Molly Fienning partnered with him to bring it to the market, and a pantry star was born. This season, skip the wine and treat party hosts to a bottle of Red Clay's hot sauce or honey instead; redclayhotsauce.com
Abbey Glass
Atlanta, GA
She's best known for classic silhouettes in festive fabrics, but her assortment of sculptural earrings is priced just right for gifting; abbey-glass.com
Stephanie Summerson Hall / Estelle Colored Glass
Summerville, SC
Hall's incredibly popular selection of hand-blown glasses, cake stands, and decanters was inspired by her grandmother's own collection of rainbow-hued, vintage glassware; estellecoloredglass.com
Nicole Harlow / Niett Metals
Taylor, MS
The Northern Mississippi metalsmith crafts her fine jewelry from ethically sourced materials in a studio outside of Oxford. In addition to her own designs, she also accepts commissions and custom work; niettmetals.com
Jane Scott Hodges / Leontine Linens
New Orleans, LA
Hodges' bespoke linens brand celebrated its 20th anniversary this year—a testament to the heirloom-quality of her custom bedding and accessories; leontinelinens.com
Catalina Gonzalez Jorba / Dondolo
Dallas, TX
Every piece of this luxury clothing line is hand-smocked in the founder and designer's native Colombia, where she employs local women. Sales also benefit Dallas organizations that serve the area's women and children; dondolo.com
Anisa Telwar Kaicker / Anisa Beauty
Atlanta, GA
Stuff the beauty lover's stocking with high-performance makeup brushes and alcohol-free brush cleaners; anisabeauty.com
Kimberly Lewis / Emerson Grace
Nashville, TN
Dress the part for every holiday party on the agenda with help from this fashion industry veteran, who carries a mix of local and global brands at her 12South boutique; emersongracenashville.com
Cristina Lynch / Mi Golondrina
Dallas, TX
Each of the brand's covetable dresses and fluttery tops is hand-embroidered in Mexico, where Lynch's mother is from; migolondrina.com
Ann Mashburn / Atlanta, GA
The former fashion editor's collection of feminine, unfussy clothing and accessories prizes timeless over trendy. If you're struggling to choose the perfect thing for mom this year, check out Mashburn's blog, "You need this… I promise" for a little inspiration; annmashburn.com
Keith Smythe Meacham / Reed Smythe & Company
Nashville, TN
Launched with her friend the beloved, late Julia Reed, Meacham's gracious shop reflects their shared appreciation for thoughtfully made goods that make houses feel like homes; reedsmythe.com
María José Padgett / Zindagi
Dallas, TX
In addition to her line of vibrant dresses and tops, Padgett also sells an assortment of one-of-a-kind jewelry found in her travels to India; shopzindagi.com
Sue Sartor
Monroe, LA
Whether you're attending the party or hosting it, Sartor's caftan-inspired dresses are a winner every time, especially her new offerings in silk organza; suesartor.com
Dorothy Shain
Greenville, SC
The South Carolina native takes colorful cues from summer scenes, weekend travels, and occasionally, her clients' beloved dogs. She's even turned her creative eye to hand-painted lampshades; dorothyshain.com
Riley Sheehey
Falls Church, VA
Known for painting imaginative scenes (pups hosting a pool party, for example) with fanciful details, the watercolor artist now also has her own line of textiles and wallpapers; shoprileysheehey.com
Gen Sohr / Pencil & Paper Co.
Nashville, TN
Happy colors and bold graphics are the heartbeat of the retail veteran's product line, and they spill over into her collaborations with brands like Anthropologie and Neely & Chloe, too; pencilandpaperco.com
Shay Sweeney / Sweenshots X Shay Moné Studio Collection
Houston, TX
The lifestyle blogger and owner of content-creation studio Sweenshots X Shay Moné Studio launches her latest venture, a collection of home goods, on December 9. Shop her soy wax candles in the meantime; shop.sweenshotsstudio.com
Susan Hull Walker / Ibu Movement
Charleston, SC
The social enterprise partners with craftswomen to peddle hard-to-find, handmade pieces from far-away corners of the world, like napkins hand-embroidered in Afghanistan and straw ornaments woven in Colombia; ibumovement.com