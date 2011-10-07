Stocking Stuffer Ideas That Won't Disappoint
As soon as the first day of November rolls around, it's as if everyone immediately hops into Christmas mode, reserving the observance of Turkey Day exclusively for the fourth Tuesday of the month. We pull our Christmas trees out of the garage (or make plans to chop down our own), dig the vintage and heirloom ornaments from the attic, and get decorating. In between decking the halls, the front lawn, and every available space in between, we'll of course make time for baking Christmas cookies until our oven is positively overflowing, and hang up the Christmas stockings on the chimney. The only thing more fun than hanging up a personalized stocking? Filling them up with gifts. From thoughtful journals to colorful nail polish and gifts for all the guys, here's a collection of stocking stuffer ideas that are sure to earn squeals of delight the entire holiday season.
Hand Stamped Spoons
BUY IT: from $18; etsy.com
A spoonful of sugar tastes twice as sweet served on hand-stamped vintage flatware.
Natalie Chang Studio "Cheers Y'all" Foam Cups
BUY IT: from $10 for a 12-pack; etsy.com
Who needs a clink when you've got a darling foam cup for all your girls to drink from?
Carolina Margarita Salt
Buy It: from $18.99; bullsbaysaltworks.com
This salty rim dust can also finish off a mojito or Bloody Mary.
Personalized Mini Cutting Board
BUY IT: $14.50; etsy.com
This bitty, bar cart-ready board from Montgomery, Alabama-based Audrey Durden is just the right size for cutting lemons and limes for fresh-squeezed cocktails.
Fabric Journals
BUY IT: from $21; alltheprettyplaces.shop
This Southern small business stocks a wide variety of goodies from makers around the world. We love these lively, multi-colored journals, which will keep her inspired (and organized) all year long.
Pinch of Grinch Whipped Soap Body Wash
BUY IT: $6.95; amazon.com
Just like the Grinch's heart, this soap scrub will grow three sizes when lathered on a loofah, meaning it will last a while.
Glasshouse Fragrances Hand Duo Gift Set
BUY IT: $50; amazon.com
Transport her to the enchanting Amalfi coast with this hand cream and wash in a scent that combines notes of lavender, lime, and freesia.
Bow Earrings
BUY IT: $16; alltheprettyplaces.shop
Dainty, just like the wearer herself.
Be Still Journal
BUY IT: $24; etsy.com
It's hard to pass on a good journal—but a great journal? Priceless. This one includes intentional prompts to help get the recipient's year off on a positive, encouraging note.
Olive and June 2021 Winter Set
BUY IT: $80; oliveandjune.com
This set includes 10 cozy shades to take her all the way to Groundhog Day.
Shower Steam Tablets
BUY IT: $35.98 for a set of eight; etsy.com
For the guys and gals who prefer a quick shower to a languid bath, these shower steam tablets provide a little aromatherapy on the go.
Aromatherapy Soy Candles
BUY IT: $11; etsy.com
Keep everything calm and bright with natural soy wax candles. Scents include honey rose, lavender and eucalyptus, sweet citrus, and white citrus—all adorned with flowers or lemon peel.
Glasshouse Fragrances Reed Diffuser
BUY IT: $55; amazon.com
If they don't love candles, a diffuser is a great way to add a beautiful scent to the air. With choices like Dancing Sugar Plums, Night Before Christmas, and Vanilla Caramel, their home will smell festive in no time.
Women's Winter Mittens
BUY IT: $24.99; amazon.com
Keep fingers warm with cozy, lined mittens in the classic Fair Isle pattern.
Aphrodite Beeswax Candle
BUY IT: $28.99; etsy.com
For the art lover in your life, take it over the top with a candle depicting Botticelli's famous Birth of Venus.
Nathalie Lete Gingerbread House Mug
BUY IT: $18; anthropologie.com
Drinking hot chocolate and other holiday drinks will be extra sweet if you serve them in this gingerbread house mug.
Men's Winter Sheepskin Leather Riding Gloves
BUY IT: from $28.99; amazon.com
These classy driving gloves will complete his look. The cashmere lining will keep his hands toasty, and the sleek leather will have him looking suave.
Hand-Poured Christmas Tree Candles
BUY IT: $10.98; etsy.com
The holidays will be extra festive once you throw in one of these jolly Christmas trees.
Rose Bath Bomb
BUY IT: $16.98; etsy.com
Packed with essential oils and roses, this bath bomb is sure to delight.
Sundays Soy Polish Remover
BUY IT: $28; anthropologie.com
Nourishing and moisturizing, it's a much-needed gift after all the nail polish she's sure to receive.
Pommed Cable-Knit Stocks
BUY IT: $16; anthropologie.com
We don't know anyone who ever said no to fuzzy socks.
Joie Bouquet
BUY IT: $28; anthropologie.com
Dried flowers will be an unexpected—but joyful—stocking addition that'll last all year.
Bourbon Lip Balm
BUY IT: $4.99; amazon.com
For dad, a brother, cousin, friend, or yourself. No more boring drugstore lip balm.
Gold Loose Leaf Tea Infuser
BUY IT: $9.05; etsy.com
Short and stout, this is perhaps the most adorable way to take your morning tea.
Personalized Flask and Funnel Set
BUY IT: $33.32; etsy.com
Let him tote around his favorite drink in a monogramed, leather-covered flask. Stylish.
Personalized Jewelry Dish
BUY IT: $12.99; etsy.com
Help her keep those trinkets organized.
Personalized Shaving Kit
BUY IT: from $16; etsy.com
He'll tote around his toiletries with sophistication and flair thanks to this leather shaving kit.
Alpaca Wool Socks
BUY IT: $18.49; etsy.com
Whether he's an avid hiker or just wants to keep cozy, he'll love these wool socks.
Dog Magnetic Wine Glass Charms
BUY IT: $16.99; amazon.com
Help keep everyone's stemware straight with these adorable doggie glass charms. They belong at every family and holiday gathering all year round.