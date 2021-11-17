Google Just Released the 13 Top Trending Toys for Christmas This Year—Here's What to Shop

Shop Barbie Dreamhouses, Pokémon trading cards, and LEGO sets.
By Lily Gray November 17, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Shopping for your kids during the holiday season is as stressful as it is heart-warming. Nothing beats the look on their faces when they finally open their presents under the tree, but the process of getting it all done is draining for most parents. If you're struggling to find the perfect gift for your child, Google is making it a little easier. 

Google recently released a list of the top 100 gifts of 2021 that predicts the biggest trending items over the holidays based on its search data. There you'll find popular items in several categories like gaming, beauty and fragrance, tech, kitchen items, sports and fitness, and of course, toys. While you could find the right gift for everyone on this list, toys always seem to sell out the fastest. 

With expected shipping delays and manufacturing shortages on top of the regular holiday shopping rush, you shouldn't wait until after Thanksgiving to shop for gifts. Most of these top trending toys are available online, but we predict they'll be gone before you know it. 

Related: The Best Toys of 2021 at Walmart, According to Kids

Highly-priced items like the Paw Patrol Ultimate City Tower or doll houses from Barbie and KidKraft are available to shop at Amazon and Walmart. You can also find affordable toys like a Star Wars Darth Vader Lightsaber for $13 and the Bratz Cameron doll for $25. Ahead, shop these popular toys at retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Target while supplies last.

Credit: Courtesy of Walmart

Pokémon 25th Anniversary Deluxe Pin Collection

BUY IT: $42.95; walmart.com

This Pokémon trading card game is the perfect gift for new and old fans of the franchise. It comes with four Celebrations card packs, two bonus packs, and an enameled pin to celebrate 25 years with Pikachu. Kids can trade with friends or add to their collection—after all, they gotta catch 'em all! For kids ages 6 and up.

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Paw Patrol Ultimate City Transforming Tower

BUY IT: $129.99 (orig. $159.99); amazon.com

Kids can help Paw Patrol save the day with this 3-foot tall play tower. It comes with six pup figures, Chase's toy car (others sold separately), and a jetpack. The tower lights up and plays sounds at the push of a button, and it comes with a vehicle elevator and slide. For kids ages 3 to 5.

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Bratz 20 Yearz Special Anniversary Edition Cameron Doll

BUY IT: $24.99; amazon.com

Bratz is celebrating 20 years with special edition dolls, like this Cameron doll that's expected to trend this year. He comes with two outfits that are inspired by the original doll's Y2K fashion. For kids ages 4 and up.

Credit: Courtesy of Walmart

Barbie Dreamhouse Dollhouse

BUY IT: $250; walmart.com

The Barbie Dreamhouse is a staple in all households with children, and this three-story mansion with eight rooms, a slide, an elevator, and a garage will certainly become a childhood favorite. It comes with 70 accessories and furniture pieces, plus it lights up and makes noise throughout the house. For kids ages 3 and up.

Credit: Courtesy of Walmart

Marvel Spidey and His Amazing Friends Figure Collection

BUY IT: $74.99; walmart.com

This superhero set is equipped with Spiderman and his friends, plus two of his arch nemeses, Green Goblin and Doc Ock, to encourage hours of play time. The mini figurine set can easily travel from trips to school or through family vacations. For kids ages 3 and up.

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Pokémon 25th Anniversary Celebrations Elite Trainer Box

BUY IT: $83.95; amazon.com

Another Pokémon set, except this one is even more extensive. Equipped with 10 Pokémon four-pack card packs, five booster packs, 65 card sleeves, 45 energy cards, dice, markers, and a rulebook, your kids will be playing this game for years to come. For kids ages 6 and up.

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Titanic Building Block Kit

BUY IT: $74.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

Designed for your little engineer (or captain) in the making, this huge Titanic building block set is for the child who enjoys a challenge. It comes with over 1,000 pieces and detailed instructions, so you can be sure this build will take them some time. For kids ages 6 and up.

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Tech Deck Nyjah Skatepark Ramp Set

BUY IT: $24.97; amazon.com

This toy is calling back to '90s nostalgia—but with a huge upgrade. The finger skateboard set allows kids to design and configure their own skatepark, and change it up overtime. And it's even compatible with other Tech Deck sets to create their own mega park. For kids ages 6 to 8.

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Bruder Sprinter UPS Truck with Driver

BUY IT: $79.57; amazon.com

Kids will have hours of fun playing with this UPS truck set that not only comes with the truck, but it also features a pallet jack, packages, and of course, the driver. For kids ages 4 and up.

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

LEGO City Police Mobile Command Center

BUY IT: $40 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Protect the city and chase down bad guys with this LEGO police set that features a police car, mobile command center and jail, an ATV, and a motorcycle. Accessories include two police officers, two criminals, dogs, walkie-talkies, and money. For kids ages 6 to 12.

Credit: Courtesy of Target

Star Wars Darth Vader Lightsaber

BUY IT: $12.75 (was $15); target.com

This toy version of Darth Vader's dangerously powerful lightsaber is the perfect gift for growing "Star Wars" fans. Just be sure to get a pack of AA batteries before they open this present. For kids ages 6 and up.

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

KidKraft Grand View Mansion Wooden Dollhouse

BUY IT: $207.83; amazon.com

This four-foot tall, eight room dollhouse mansion will keep your kids entertained for hours. It comes with 34 furniture pieces, an elevator, a staircase, and a garage. For kids ages 3 and up.

Credit: Courtesy of Walmart

Easy-Bake Ultimate Oven Creative Baking Toy

BUY IT: $39.97 (orig. $44.97); walmart.com

Inspire the mini baker in your life with this Easy-Bake oven that creates tasty treats for all. The set comes with the oven, a baking pan, the pan tool, and a set of instructions—just keep in mind that the baking mixes are sold separately. For kids ages 8 and up.

© Copyright Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com