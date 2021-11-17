Google Just Released the 13 Top Trending Toys for Christmas This Year—Here's What to Shop
Shopping for your kids during the holiday season is as stressful as it is heart-warming. Nothing beats the look on their faces when they finally open their presents under the tree, but the process of getting it all done is draining for most parents. If you're struggling to find the perfect gift for your child, Google is making it a little easier.
Google recently released a list of the top 100 gifts of 2021 that predicts the biggest trending items over the holidays based on its search data. There you'll find popular items in several categories like gaming, beauty and fragrance, tech, kitchen items, sports and fitness, and of course, toys. While you could find the right gift for everyone on this list, toys always seem to sell out the fastest.
With expected shipping delays and manufacturing shortages on top of the regular holiday shopping rush, you shouldn't wait until after Thanksgiving to shop for gifts. Most of these top trending toys are available online, but we predict they'll be gone before you know it.
Highly-priced items like the Paw Patrol Ultimate City Tower or doll houses from Barbie and KidKraft are available to shop at Amazon and Walmart. You can also find affordable toys like a Star Wars Darth Vader Lightsaber for $13 and the Bratz Cameron doll for $25. Ahead, shop these popular toys at retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Target while supplies last.
Related Items
Pokémon 25th Anniversary Deluxe Pin Collection
This Pokémon trading card game is the perfect gift for new and old fans of the franchise. It comes with four Celebrations card packs, two bonus packs, and an enameled pin to celebrate 25 years with Pikachu. Kids can trade with friends or add to their collection—after all, they gotta catch 'em all! For kids ages 6 and up.
Paw Patrol Ultimate City Transforming Tower
Kids can help Paw Patrol save the day with this 3-foot tall play tower. It comes with six pup figures, Chase's toy car (others sold separately), and a jetpack. The tower lights up and plays sounds at the push of a button, and it comes with a vehicle elevator and slide. For kids ages 3 to 5.
Bratz 20 Yearz Special Anniversary Edition Cameron Doll
Bratz is celebrating 20 years with special edition dolls, like this Cameron doll that's expected to trend this year. He comes with two outfits that are inspired by the original doll's Y2K fashion. For kids ages 4 and up.
Barbie Dreamhouse Dollhouse
The Barbie Dreamhouse is a staple in all households with children, and this three-story mansion with eight rooms, a slide, an elevator, and a garage will certainly become a childhood favorite. It comes with 70 accessories and furniture pieces, plus it lights up and makes noise throughout the house. For kids ages 3 and up.
Marvel Spidey and His Amazing Friends Figure Collection
This superhero set is equipped with Spiderman and his friends, plus two of his arch nemeses, Green Goblin and Doc Ock, to encourage hours of play time. The mini figurine set can easily travel from trips to school or through family vacations. For kids ages 3 and up.
Pokémon 25th Anniversary Celebrations Elite Trainer Box
Another Pokémon set, except this one is even more extensive. Equipped with 10 Pokémon four-pack card packs, five booster packs, 65 card sleeves, 45 energy cards, dice, markers, and a rulebook, your kids will be playing this game for years to come. For kids ages 6 and up.
Titanic Building Block Kit
Designed for your little engineer (or captain) in the making, this huge Titanic building block set is for the child who enjoys a challenge. It comes with over 1,000 pieces and detailed instructions, so you can be sure this build will take them some time. For kids ages 6 and up.
Tech Deck Nyjah Skatepark Ramp Set
This toy is calling back to '90s nostalgia—but with a huge upgrade. The finger skateboard set allows kids to design and configure their own skatepark, and change it up overtime. And it's even compatible with other Tech Deck sets to create their own mega park. For kids ages 6 to 8.
Bruder Sprinter UPS Truck with Driver
Kids will have hours of fun playing with this UPS truck set that not only comes with the truck, but it also features a pallet jack, packages, and of course, the driver. For kids ages 4 and up.
LEGO City Police Mobile Command Center
Protect the city and chase down bad guys with this LEGO police set that features a police car, mobile command center and jail, an ATV, and a motorcycle. Accessories include two police officers, two criminals, dogs, walkie-talkies, and money. For kids ages 6 to 12.
Star Wars Darth Vader Lightsaber
This toy version of Darth Vader's dangerously powerful lightsaber is the perfect gift for growing "Star Wars" fans. Just be sure to get a pack of AA batteries before they open this present. For kids ages 6 and up.
KidKraft Grand View Mansion Wooden Dollhouse
This four-foot tall, eight room dollhouse mansion will keep your kids entertained for hours. It comes with 34 furniture pieces, an elevator, a staircase, and a garage. For kids ages 3 and up.
Easy-Bake Ultimate Oven Creative Baking Toy
Inspire the mini baker in your life with this Easy-Bake oven that creates tasty treats for all. The set comes with the oven, a baking pan, the pan tool, and a set of instructions—just keep in mind that the baking mixes are sold separately. For kids ages 8 and up.