25 Stylish Christmas Gift Wrapping Ideas

By Sara Claro
Credit: Laurey W. Glenn
Whatever your Christmas décor theme is, whether it changes every year or you have a classic, reliable approach, it should carry through to every last detail, even the gift wrapping under the tree. Christmas trees, and therefore the presents that sit waiting underneath, are such a pivotal part of any home's Christmas look that they deserve just as much attention as the star on top. These Christmas gift wrapping ideas will show you how to mastermind last-minute holiday giftwrap with household supplies as unassuming as graph paper and sharpies. Get inspired by the colors of the coast or take it back to nature with fresh winter foliage. Or, mix things up this year with playful miniature bells. One of our favorite suggestions? For a super-Southern touch, we'll show you how to top gifts with a monogram. No matter the size or the level of difficulty to wrap (some gifts can be tricky to wrap!), you can set your presents apart from the rest with any of our favorite Christmas gift wrapping ideas, tips, and tricks. They'll be almost too pretty to open.
How to Host a Festive Gift Wrapping Party

Keep Them Guessing with Gift Wrap

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

"This sprang from my own laziness!" Birmingham designer Iris Thorpe says about her ingenious method of wrapping presents: She desginates one color of paper per family member and uses that to wrap all of their gifts. The assigned paper is revealed at Christmas Eve dinner, when everyone receives a homemade Christmas cracker made from "their" paper.

Coastal Inspiration

Credit: Hector M Sanchez

Rather than buying gift wrap, get creative and forage. Here, oyster shells (used as gift tags) reference the coast. Other options are pinecones or leaves.

Wow with Accents

Credit: Helen Norman

Add unexpected outdoor elements to your packages such as a twig wreath tied with a festive plaid ribbon.

Sealed with Gold

Credit: Helen Norman

Incorporate leftover ornaments into your holiday gift-wrapping. Tie sparkly balls and stars onto packages with ribbon for an added flourish.

Make Gift Tags

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

Use a silver or gold paint pen to write someone's name on a magnolia leaf, and attach it to a present with double-sided tape.

Craft Custom Crackers

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

Birmingham designer Iris Thorpe orders cracker snaps at christmas-crackers-usa.com and uses bath tissue rolls for the package. She tucks special gifts inside to open on Christmas Eve.

Paper Trails

Newly house proud, Kristin Gish of Austin, Texas, wraps her gifts with paper that match her living room's color scheme. Sprigs of fresh greenery add life and aroma.

Berry Surprised

Credit: Jessica Ashley

Tuck a sprig of berries or greenery, either fresh or faux, on top of a present in lieu of ribbon for a simple look.

Step-by-Step Christmas Gifts

Credit: Emily J Followill

Scatter packages along the staircase to increase the holiday anticipation. Tie on accents, like silver jingle bells, in lieu of standard ribbon and bows.

Customize Presents

Credit: Photo: Laurey W. Glenn

Extend the tree's color palette to the presents underneath by mixing cheery green-and-white paper with handmade tags and white ribbon.

Make a Fashion Statement

Credit: Photo: Ralph Lee Anderson

Take inspiration from fashion design and use seam binding instead of ribbon, then top gifts with beaded flowers and vintage brooches.

Garden-Inspired Wrap

Credit: Photo: Laurey W. Glenn

Let your love of gardening carry over to the gifts you give. Try an amaryllis in bloom wrapped in burlap, glue pressed leaves to a gift box wrapped in kraft paper, or top off a package with a useful tool to accent your bow.

Deck Presents in Tartan

Credit: Photo: Laurey W. Glenn

For a fresh and stylish holiday look, cover your presents in kraft paper, and tie up with a ribbon of your favorite red and green tartan.

Embellish with Rosemary

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Rich with Christmas legend, rosemary is the herb of love and remembrance. Tuck a handful of fresh sprigs beneath the ribbon just before delivering packages.

Use Household Items

Credit: Photo: Ralph Lee Anderson

If you're a last-minute wrapper, you still have time to make a statement. Grab office supplies you already have on hand, like graph paper and sharpies, and create a humble, heartfelt package.

Make a Pine Impression

A bold pine print wrapping paper just needs a solid green ribbon and a mini bouquet of holly to come together.

Embrace Gold and Silver

Skip the tree skirt and opt for soft metallic glamour in your Christmas presents. They'll reflect the shimmering lights and ornaments and provide a gleaming finishing touch for your tree.

Get Inspired by Nature

Credit: Photo: Laurey W. Glenn

Go all out with a nature-inspired wrapping palette (think greens and browns) and top things off with uniquely Southern elements, straight from your local florist, nursery, or—even better—your own backyard, like a single cotton boll, eucalyptus flowers, or shiny Elaeagnus leaves.

Add Extra Sparkle

Credit: Photo by Laurey W. Glenn

Pretty up your presents by attaching bells and shiny miniature ornaments. Use the same color ribbon on all your packages under the Christmas tree to make a cohesive look with different patterned wrapping papers.

Create a Golden Glow

Metallic gift wrap paired with a wide wired ribbon that you can fluff up make a stunning and refined present.

Handmake Gift Tags

Customize gift tags easily with glued-on cardboard letters. They work both on fabric and paper circles.

Get Inspired by Nature

Credit: Helen Norman

Mix simple, solid-colored paper with artisan prints, and don't worry about a single one of them being Christmas paper. Then, attach vintage ornaments and pinecones to packages to make them work with your other decorations.

Top with a Monogram

Credit: Photo: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Once you've found something for everyone on your list, make their gift extra-special by topping with a custom wooden monogram rather than a simple sticker.

Order these from Southern Proper Monograms

Choose a Patterned Box

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

Pick up a bold patterened storage box and top with shiny ornaments for an easy presentation that's still festive.

Wrap Candy Colored Gifts

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

Give your presents a peppermint-bark inspired theme with red marbled gift wrapping and creamy white accents. Gold ribbon adds to this collection's timeless look.

