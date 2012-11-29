25 Stylish Christmas Gift Wrapping Ideas
How to Host a Festive Gift Wrapping Party
Keep Them Guessing with Gift Wrap
"This sprang from my own laziness!" Birmingham designer Iris Thorpe says about her ingenious method of wrapping presents: She desginates one color of paper per family member and uses that to wrap all of their gifts. The assigned paper is revealed at Christmas Eve dinner, when everyone receives a homemade Christmas cracker made from "their" paper.
Coastal Inspiration
Rather than buying gift wrap, get creative and forage. Here, oyster shells (used as gift tags) reference the coast. Other options are pinecones or leaves.
Wow with Accents
Add unexpected outdoor elements to your packages such as a twig wreath tied with a festive plaid ribbon.
Sealed with Gold
Incorporate leftover ornaments into your holiday gift-wrapping. Tie sparkly balls and stars onto packages with ribbon for an added flourish.
Make Gift Tags
Use a silver or gold paint pen to write someone's name on a magnolia leaf, and attach it to a present with double-sided tape.
Craft Custom Crackers
Birmingham designer Iris Thorpe orders cracker snaps at christmas-crackers-usa.com and uses bath tissue rolls for the package. She tucks special gifts inside to open on Christmas Eve.
Paper Trails
Newly house proud, Kristin Gish of Austin, Texas, wraps her gifts with paper that match her living room's color scheme. Sprigs of fresh greenery add life and aroma.
Berry Surprised
Tuck a sprig of berries or greenery, either fresh or faux, on top of a present in lieu of ribbon for a simple look.
Step-by-Step Christmas Gifts
Scatter packages along the staircase to increase the holiday anticipation. Tie on accents, like silver jingle bells, in lieu of standard ribbon and bows.
Customize Presents
Extend the tree's color palette to the presents underneath by mixing cheery green-and-white paper with handmade tags and white ribbon.
Make a Fashion Statement
Take inspiration from fashion design and use seam binding instead of ribbon, then top gifts with beaded flowers and vintage brooches.
Garden-Inspired Wrap
Let your love of gardening carry over to the gifts you give. Try an amaryllis in bloom wrapped in burlap, glue pressed leaves to a gift box wrapped in kraft paper, or top off a package with a useful tool to accent your bow.
Deck Presents in Tartan
For a fresh and stylish holiday look, cover your presents in kraft paper, and tie up with a ribbon of your favorite red and green tartan.
Embellish with Rosemary
Rich with Christmas legend, rosemary is the herb of love and remembrance. Tuck a handful of fresh sprigs beneath the ribbon just before delivering packages.
Use Household Items
If you're a last-minute wrapper, you still have time to make a statement. Grab office supplies you already have on hand, like graph paper and sharpies, and create a humble, heartfelt package.
Make a Pine Impression
A bold pine print wrapping paper just needs a solid green ribbon and a mini bouquet of holly to come together.
Embrace Gold and Silver
Skip the tree skirt and opt for soft metallic glamour in your Christmas presents. They'll reflect the shimmering lights and ornaments and provide a gleaming finishing touch for your tree.
Get Inspired by Nature
Go all out with a nature-inspired wrapping palette (think greens and browns) and top things off with uniquely Southern elements, straight from your local florist, nursery, or—even better—your own backyard, like a single cotton boll, eucalyptus flowers, or shiny Elaeagnus leaves.
Add Extra Sparkle
Pretty up your presents by attaching bells and shiny miniature ornaments. Use the same color ribbon on all your packages under the Christmas tree to make a cohesive look with different patterned wrapping papers.
Create a Golden Glow
Metallic gift wrap paired with a wide wired ribbon that you can fluff up make a stunning and refined present.
Handmake Gift Tags
Customize gift tags easily with glued-on cardboard letters. They work both on fabric and paper circles.
Get Inspired by Nature
Mix simple, solid-colored paper with artisan prints, and don't worry about a single one of them being Christmas paper. Then, attach vintage ornaments and pinecones to packages to make them work with your other decorations.
Top with a Monogram
Once you've found something for everyone on your list, make their gift extra-special by topping with a custom wooden monogram rather than a simple sticker.
Order these from Southern Proper Monograms
Choose a Patterned Box
Pick up a bold patterened storage box and top with shiny ornaments for an easy presentation that's still festive.
Wrap Candy Colored Gifts
Give your presents a peppermint-bark inspired theme with red marbled gift wrapping and creamy white accents. Gold ribbon adds to this collection's timeless look.