Whatever your Christmas décor theme is, whether it changes every year or you have a classic, reliable approach, it should carry through to every last detail, even the gift wrapping under the tree. Christmas trees, and therefore the presents that sit waiting underneath, are such a pivotal part of any home's Christmas look that they deserve just as much attention as the star on top. These Christmas gift wrapping ideas will show you how to mastermind last-minute holiday giftwrap with household supplies as unassuming as graph paper and sharpies. Get inspired by the colors of the coast or take it back to nature with fresh winter foliage. Or, mix things up this year with playful miniature bells. One of our favorite suggestions? For a super-Southern touch, we'll show you how to top gifts with a monogram. No matter the size or the level of difficulty to wrap (some gifts can be tricky to wrap !), you can set your presents apart from the rest with any of our favorite Christmas gift wrapping ideas, tips, and tricks. They'll be almost too pretty to open.