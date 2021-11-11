The Gifts Our Editors are Ordering Now to Give this Holiday Season
We're (for the most part) a bunch of planners here at Southern Living, so we like to make sure all our ducks are in a row when it comes to holiday shopping. With supply chain and shipping issues this year, we started thinking about presents even earlier than we normally do. We want to be sure that the treasures we know and love are all wrapped up in bows in time for Christmas day. Better to be safe than sorry! Plus who doesn't love an excuse to shop online? These days it feels harder than ever to gift things to people because there are a million and one options on the market. Whether it's the latest tech gadget or a new workout must-have, shopper paralysis is real! So why not pull inspiration from others? We thought it best to ask our editors, who see and hear about so many amazing products daily, to learn about their go-to ideas and add-to-cart-ASAP gifts this season.
These presents are a mixture of those gotta-have-it-now items, plus a few staples that are clever ideas to have on hand. Whether you're shopping for an imaginative little one, the guy who has everything, or your mom who says she doesn't need anything, we've covered all the bases in this gift guide. We even included a few gifts that you may want to give to yourself. The gift buyer should be allowed at least a little fun while browsing, right? Put on your Santa hats and get in the holiday spirit to order these in-demand gifts ahead of time. You'll thank us later.
Estelle Stemless Glass Set of 6
Assistant Digital Editor Mary Shannon Wells knows a product moment when she sees one, and colored glassware is for sure in its moment, plus it's flying off shelves. Gift your wine-loving friends or family members a set of 6 Estelle stemless wine glasses. Choose between three color combos. Personally, we're privy to the Fuschia and Coral set.
BUY IT: $160; westelm.com
American Girl Courtney's Care Bears Sleeping Bag Set
News Editor Rebecca Baer is looking out for the little ones in her life with this American Girl gift. American Girl is always a popular gift among little girls so best to plan ahead! Plus, everything is better in girl world if her mini me has a matching sleeping bag set.
BUY IT: $36; americangirl.com
Bala Bangles Wrist and Ankle Weights
Beauty Editor Patricia Shannon is gifting a gift that always delivers results. "I am obsessed with these bangle weights and love giving them to the workout warriors in my life – regardless of their sweat strategy," she says. "Strap them on for a barre workout, yoga session, or even while doing the dishes for amplified results."
BUY IT: $49; amazon.com
Bunny Melon Style
"I've had my eye on this new book on Bunny Melon's interiors with one of her grandsons as co-author," Brennan Long, Southern Living's social media editor, says. The book explores how Bunny Melon came to be an American style icon and how she developed her home and garden eye for design. You can pre-order the book now, which is currently scheduled to release December 7.
BUY IT: $58.70; amazon.com
Collapsible Cutting Board with Colander
"The men in my life are really into their smokers these days and this collapsible cutting board has been a hit," Shannon, says. "It pops out into a tub for applying seasonings without the mess and just as easily flattens for storage, cutting, or carving."
BUY IT: $15.99; amazon.com
Match Cloche
"As soon as I saw this beautiful match cloche, I knew I wanted to gift it this holiday season because it's practical and pretty," Jenna Sims, Southern Living's associate digital editor, says. "I love the idea of pairing it with a candle for a complete gift."
BUY IT: $27.20; anthropologie.com
Candle in Vintage Glassware
I'll follow suit on Jenna's match cloche gift with a candle suggestion. As an antique enthusiast, I'm loving the trend of making candles in vintage vessels. There are several artists who create them on Etsy and Instagram. This particular variation is an elegant gift on its own or paired with Jenna's match cloche.
BUY IT: $9.89; etsy.com
2022 Coil-Bound Planner
Editorial Fellow Marissa Wu loves gifting this planner from Kindred and Co. Boutique for the holidays. "I think it's a nice gift for friends to stay organized, but I also loved the mission of this brand, which is to help people focus on becoming human beings and not human 'doings,'" she says. "There are always really insightful prompts that encourage the user to think about who they are and want to be!"
BUY IT: $42; etsy.com
Narwhal Mini Maker Tube
"Something I've learned since becoming a parent is that the gifts kids will never get bored with are the ones that inspire them to use their creativity and imagination," Shannon says. "I'm picking up these little puzzle block tubes for all of my nieces and nephews."
BUY IT: $7.99; amazon.com
The Well-Loved House: Creating Homes with Color, Comfort, and Drama
"I love gifting coffee table books. they're a little luxury you wouldn't necessarily buy yourself and choosing one to suit a person's specific tastes is a thoughtful way to show just how well you know them," Betsy Cribb, Southern Living's features editor, says.
BUY IT: $44.99; amazon.com
Capri Blue Multipurpose Cleaner
"Cleaning is truly a treat when using Capri Blue's Volcano-scented cleaner," Sims says. "It's a great gift for anyone you're shopping for, from coworkers to friends to holiday hostesses."
BUY IT: $14; amazon.com
Luxury Organic Bath Bomb
"I also love gifting these bath bombs," Wu says. "They're generally a hit – whether people take baths or not, because they're pretty and can sit on a shelf as decoration otherwise."
BUY IT: $15.98; etsy.com