The Gifts Our Editors are Ordering Now to Give this Holiday Season

We're (for the most part) a bunch of planners here at Southern Living, so we like to make sure all our ducks are in a row when it comes to holiday shopping. With supply chain and shipping issues this year, we started thinking about presents even earlier than we normally do. We want to be sure that the treasures we know and love are all wrapped up in bows in time for Christmas day. Better to be safe than sorry! Plus who doesn't love an excuse to shop online? These days it feels harder than ever to gift things to people because there are a million and one options on the market. Whether it's the latest tech gadget or a new workout must-have, shopper paralysis is real! So why not pull inspiration from others? We thought it best to ask our editors, who see and hear about so many amazing products daily, to learn about their go-to ideas and add-to-cart-ASAP gifts this season.