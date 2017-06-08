How To Whip Together Cookie Mix In A Jar

We've already professed our love for Mason jar crafts, but this one is the sweetest yet. Cookie mix in a jar allows you to share your favorite recipes and craft at the same time. Any dry cookie mix will do, think peanut butter cookies, chocolate chip cookies, funfetti sugar cookies, or kitchen sink cookies. The trick is to leave the wet ingredients – like the eggs, butter, and milk – out of the jar, so the gift recipient can add these later when they're ready to bake. Help the layers pop by using contrasting ingredients. Start with flour, then brown sugar, then white sugar, and add smaller ingredients (like sprinkles and chocolate chips) at the top. Pair each jar with a handwritten note, family recipes, or baking tips and suggestions. After the mix is used, the cleaned jar can store freshly baked cookies or the crafting process can start all over again with a new batch of cookie mix.