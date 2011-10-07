Our Best Christmas Gift Ideas for Her

By Southern Living Editors Updated October 29, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Credit: Sephora

Shopping just got easier with our picks for gifts we know she'll love (even it seems like she has everything). From your mom to your sister to your BFF, there are some gifts that every lady you're shopping for will love. We're talking a wardrobe of mascara or a Mississippi-made candle, while some gifts are more tailored to her personality and hobbies. Whether you've just started your Christmas shopping or need one more gift for a special friend, read on to let us help you cross everyone off your list in no time. 

1 of 45

Scunci Banana Clips

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $5.29; amazon.com

Grab a pack of these trendy hair accessories for all of the women in your life because the 1980s favorite has popped back onto the scene. 

2 of 45

Flower: Exploring the World in Bloom

Credit: Robbie Caponetto

BUY IT: $38.04; amazon.com

Add some color to her coffee table with a vibrant and thoughtful collection of floral-themed artwork.

3 of 45

Rifle Paper Co. Jigsaw Puzzle

Credit: Rifle Paper Co.

BUY IT: $34; riflepaperco.com

An illustrated puzzle from Florida-based Rifle Paper Co. will be the prettiest one she's ever put together. 

4 of 45

Eufy RoboVac

Credit: Walmart

BUY IT: $169.95; walmart.com

This WIFI-enabled vacuum will allow her to clean her floors with the touch of a button. 

5 of 45

BrüMate Hopsulator Slim

Credit: Brumate

BUY IT: $24.99; brumate.com

The Hopsulator Slim is the first cooler designed specifically for slim cans to ensure drinks stay cold to the last drop.

6 of 45

Keurig K-Cafe Coffee Maker

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $171.66; amazon.com

Upgrade her at-home coffee setup with a new Keurig that can make coffee, lattes, and cappuccinos. 

7 of 45

The Pioneer Woman Milk White Cake Stand

Credit: Walmart

BUY IT: $29.82; walmart.com

Every baker needs a beautiful stand to display her homemade treats. 

8 of 45

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Secrets Set

Credit: Sephora

BUY IT: $45; sephora.com

This limited-edition set includes four products in Charlotte Tilbury's iconic shade, Pillow Talk: a full-size Matte Revolution Lipstick, mini Lip Cheat Lip Liner, mini Jewel Lip Gloss, and mini Collagen Lip Bath Gloss.

9 of 45

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $34.88; amazon.com

Guaranteed to become her new best friend, the one-step hair dryer from Revlon is a must-have for have a good hair day every day. 

10 of 45

Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $30.57; amazon.com

This project from Dolly Parton celebrates the life and work of the Tennessee native, including personal stories and never-before-seen photos. 

11 of 45

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $99.95; amazon.com

For your friend who's always forgetting about her half-full cup of coffee, gift her an app-controlled mug that she can program to her desired temperature. She'll never be left with cold coffee again.

12 of 45

Digz Women's Medium Fabric Touchscreen Gloves

Credit: Robbie Caponetto

BUY IT: $11.62; homedepot.com

Grab these for the green thumb who likes to share snaps of her bright blooms on Instagram.

13 of 45

Reversible Sherpa Jacket

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $79.90; amazon.com

Know a fashionista in need of a new winter coat? This reversible jacket is sure to match any outfit in her wardrobe.

14 of 45

Kendra Scott Tiana Pinch Bracelet Set

Credit: Kendra Scott

BUY IT: $80; kendrascott.com

This beautiful, elegant bangle bracelet set can be worn all together or separately. It's available in gold, silver, and rose gold. 

15 of 45

Relavel Makeup Case

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $25.99; amazon.com

As pretty as it is functional, this makeup case will keep all of her favorite products organized when she's at home and on the go.

16 of 45

Rifle Paper Co. 2021 Lemon Desk Calendar.

Credit: Rifle Paper Co.

BUY IT: $16; riflepaperco.com

She'll be ready to welcome welcome the New Year with this cheery desk calendar. 

17 of 45

Diorshow Iconic Overcurl and Mini Lash Maximizer Set

Credit: Sephora

BUY IT: $29.50; sephora.com

Give your best friend the gift of designer this holiday season and lashes that are the definition of "if looks could kill."

18 of 45

Capri Blue Ombre Faceted Glass Jar Candle

Credit: Anthropologie

BUY IT: $24; anthropologie.com

Perfect for the woman who loves to entertain, these made-in-Mississippi candles are poured into elegant blue glass jars and look just as lovely as they smell.  

19 of 45

Slip Pure Silk Beauty Sleep Gift Set

Credit: Sephora

BUY IT: $122; sephora.com

Treat her to quality beauty sleep every night with this pillowcase and sleep mask duo. 

20 of 45

Block Letter Monogram Necklace

Credit: Anthropologie

BUY IT: $38; anthropologie.com

This necklace will transform her monogram into a statement. 

21 of 45

Spanx AirLuxe Tapered Pant

Credit: Spanx

BUY IT: $110; spanx.com

While she may not splurge on nice loungewear for herself, she'll be glad you did. Spanx's new AirLuxe line is made with spacer fabric that's lightweight and silky to the touch. Upgrade her look with the matching pullover.

22 of 45

Nina Marble Cheese Board

Credit: Anthropologie

BUY IT: $58; anthropologie.com

Give your favorite wine-sipping buddy this beautiful cheese board—it'll help make impromptu vino nights a breeze. 

23 of 45

Southern Living Stainless Steel Salad Server Set

Credit: Dillard's

BUY IT: $24; dillards.com

This new set has all the charm of vintage serving pieces at an affordable price. 

24 of 45

Cheers Y'all Party Planner

Credit: Draper James

BUY IT: $21; draperjames.com

Your favorite hostess will love adding this planner to her party-planning routine. 

25 of 45

Kate Spade New York Pansy Stud Earring

Credit: Dillards

BUY IT: $58; dillards.com

She'll be able to delight in pansies all year long by wearing these Kate Spade stud earrings. 

26 of 45

Parker & Hyde Camo Bee Neoprene Tote Bag

Credit: Dillards

BUY IT: $98; dillards.com

This sleek, neoprene bag is the ideal every-day, washable tote. She'll thank you later. 

27 of 45

Tea Maker To Go

Credit: Uncommongoods

BUY IT: $35; uncommongoods.com

A built-in filter allows her to use brew bags or loose-leaf tea to steep on-the-go. 

28 of 45

Calligraphy Return Address Stamp

Credit: Etsy / BettyLuPaperie

BUY IT: $40; etsy.com

It's the personal touch that counts. The stamp is paired with an ink pad in the color of your choice. 

29 of 45

Lilly Pulitzer Large Agenda

Credit: Lilly Pulitzer

BUY IT: $28; lillypulitzer.com

Help her start out the New Year in organized (and colorful) fashion. 

30 of 45

Jack Necklace and Earrings Gift Set in White Crystal

Credit: Kendra Scott

BUY IT: $88; kendrascott.com

This beautiful gift set includes two best-selling styles in a ready-to-gift box.

31 of 45

Personalized Beverage Tub

Credit: Etsy / AudreyDurdenCo

BUY IT: $49.50; etsy.com

A beautiful and practical gift for the lady who is always throwing parties and entertaining guests. 

32 of 45

Nordstrom Moonlight Pajamas

Credit: Nordstrom

BUY IT: $65; nordstrom.com

The softest jammies to give her the sweetest dreams.

33 of 45

Personalized Stationery

Credit: Etsy / AugustaJoyStationery

BUY IT: prices vary; etsy.com

Every Southern girl knows the importance of personalized stationery to pen a quick note of thanks, words of congratulations, or a simple "hello" to a dear friend. 

34 of 45

Rifle Paper Co. Bon Voyage Passport Holder

Credit: Anthropologie

BUY IT: $28; anthropologie.com

Set her travel dreams alight with this whimsy passport holder.

35 of 45

Lifefactory Wine Glass Set

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $27.60; amazon.com

These wine glasses wrapped in silicone sleeves are perfect for indoor and outdoor parties. The sleeve provides both a non-slip grip and protection from minor falls.  

36 of 45

Orbits Eye Stones

Credit: Uncommon Goods

BUY IT: $20; uncommongoods.com

Give your workaholic friend the relief they need from staring at screens all day long. These stone disks are made from Finnish bedrock. She'll find instant relief for tired eyelids after pulling these out of the fridge.

37 of 45

Toiletry Pouch

Credit: Etsy / MngrmCreateWorkshop

BUY IT: $15; etsy.com

She'll take this lovely, luxe zippered pouch with her everywhere. Free monogramming is included. 

38 of 45

Birchbox Subscription

Credit: Courtesy of Birchbox

BUY IT: $45 for 3 months, $84 for 6 months, or $154 for 12 months; birchbox.com

She'll try the latest beauty hits from this subscription. You never know, she just might have you to thank for finding her new favorite products.

39 of 45

The Grumpy Gardener: An A to Z Guide from the Galaxy's Most Irritable Green Thumb

Credit: Oxmoor House

BUY IT: $19.59; amazon.com

The Grumpy Gardener himself says this is the best Christmas present ever.

40 of 45

Function of Beauty

Credit: Function Of Beauty

BUY IT: prices vary; functionofbeauty.com

Is she a fan of personalized products and healthy hair care? Function of Beauty shampoo and conditioner is the ultimate "it girl" gift this holiday season. The unique brand offers a quick hair quiz complete with questions about each buyer's hair goals, scent and color preference, and so much more. Each bottle can be personalized with her name. 

41 of 45

Josie Maran Whipped Delights 4-Piece Kit

Credit: Ulta

BUY IT: $30; ulta.com

Do you have that one friend who always smells amazing, or is always carrying a trusty hand lotion with them in the winter? Gift her a luxurious body butter kit that will last the whole year. With four options – unscented, vanilla apricot, lavender citrus, and cozy paradise – she'll be flaunting hydrated skin 24/7.

42 of 45

Summer Fridays The Trio Perfume Oils

Credit: Sephora

BUY IT: $36; sephora.com

Your beauty-obsessed friend will praise you for your taste in perfume with this rollerball set. You could even split up the trio and gift multiple friends, or family members a luscious perfume that's just the right size for keeping in their handbag.

43 of 45

Barefoot Dreams Cozy Chic Rib Trim Throw

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

BUY IT: $59.97; nordstromrack.com

Trust us, any gal in your life will praise you for buying her this blanket. The internet went crazy over how soft and cozy these Barefoot Dreams blankets are.

44 of 45

Home Fragrance Porcelain Diffuser Jasmine & Yuzu

Credit: Williams Sonoma

BUY IT: $59.95; williams-sonoma.com

This porcelain diffuser will blend into the background of any decorated shelf. Fashion over function? This diffuser proves that both can exist together happily.

45 of 45

Soap Cherie Meditation Bubble Bath

Credit: Anthropologie

BUY IT: $32; anthropologie.com

Help your mom, sister, or friend wind down after a long week with this meditation bubble bath by female-founded brand Soap Cherie. Notes of magnolia flowers plus jojoba oil and vitamin E will make her bath time a luxurious experience.

