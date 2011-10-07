Our Best Christmas Gift Ideas for Her
Shopping just got easier with our picks for gifts we know she'll love (even it seems like she has everything). From your mom to your sister to your BFF, there are some gifts that every lady you're shopping for will love. We're talking a wardrobe of mascara or a Mississippi-made candle, while some gifts are more tailored to her personality and hobbies. Whether you've just started your Christmas shopping or need one more gift for a special friend, read on to let us help you cross everyone off your list in no time.
Scunci Banana Clips
BUY IT: $5.29; amazon.com
Grab a pack of these trendy hair accessories for all of the women in your life because the 1980s favorite has popped back onto the scene.
Flower: Exploring the World in Bloom
BUY IT: $38.04; amazon.com
Add some color to her coffee table with a vibrant and thoughtful collection of floral-themed artwork.
Rifle Paper Co. Jigsaw Puzzle
BUY IT: $34; riflepaperco.com
An illustrated puzzle from Florida-based Rifle Paper Co. will be the prettiest one she's ever put together.
Eufy RoboVac
BUY IT: $169.95; walmart.com
This WIFI-enabled vacuum will allow her to clean her floors with the touch of a button.
BrüMate Hopsulator Slim
BUY IT: $24.99; brumate.com
The Hopsulator Slim is the first cooler designed specifically for slim cans to ensure drinks stay cold to the last drop.
Keurig K-Cafe Coffee Maker
BUY IT: $171.66; amazon.com
Upgrade her at-home coffee setup with a new Keurig that can make coffee, lattes, and cappuccinos.
The Pioneer Woman Milk White Cake Stand
BUY IT: $29.82; walmart.com
Every baker needs a beautiful stand to display her homemade treats.
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Secrets Set
BUY IT: $45; sephora.com
This limited-edition set includes four products in Charlotte Tilbury's iconic shade, Pillow Talk: a full-size Matte Revolution Lipstick, mini Lip Cheat Lip Liner, mini Jewel Lip Gloss, and mini Collagen Lip Bath Gloss.
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer
BUY IT: $34.88; amazon.com
Guaranteed to become her new best friend, the one-step hair dryer from Revlon is a must-have for have a good hair day every day.
Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics
BUY IT: $30.57; amazon.com
This project from Dolly Parton celebrates the life and work of the Tennessee native, including personal stories and never-before-seen photos.
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug
BUY IT: $99.95; amazon.com
For your friend who's always forgetting about her half-full cup of coffee, gift her an app-controlled mug that she can program to her desired temperature. She'll never be left with cold coffee again.
Digz Women's Medium Fabric Touchscreen Gloves
BUY IT: $11.62; homedepot.com
Grab these for the green thumb who likes to share snaps of her bright blooms on Instagram.
Reversible Sherpa Jacket
BUY IT: $79.90; amazon.com
Know a fashionista in need of a new winter coat? This reversible jacket is sure to match any outfit in her wardrobe.
Kendra Scott Tiana Pinch Bracelet Set
BUY IT: $80; kendrascott.com
This beautiful, elegant bangle bracelet set can be worn all together or separately. It's available in gold, silver, and rose gold.
Relavel Makeup Case
BUY IT: $25.99; amazon.com
As pretty as it is functional, this makeup case will keep all of her favorite products organized when she's at home and on the go.
Rifle Paper Co. 2021 Lemon Desk Calendar.
BUY IT: $16; riflepaperco.com
She'll be ready to welcome welcome the New Year with this cheery desk calendar.
Diorshow Iconic Overcurl and Mini Lash Maximizer Set
BUY IT: $29.50; sephora.com
Give your best friend the gift of designer this holiday season and lashes that are the definition of "if looks could kill."
Capri Blue Ombre Faceted Glass Jar Candle
BUY IT: $24; anthropologie.com
Perfect for the woman who loves to entertain, these made-in-Mississippi candles are poured into elegant blue glass jars and look just as lovely as they smell.
Slip Pure Silk Beauty Sleep Gift Set
BUY IT: $122; sephora.com
Treat her to quality beauty sleep every night with this pillowcase and sleep mask duo.
Block Letter Monogram Necklace
BUY IT: $38; anthropologie.com
This necklace will transform her monogram into a statement.
Spanx AirLuxe Tapered Pant
BUY IT: $110; spanx.com
While she may not splurge on nice loungewear for herself, she'll be glad you did. Spanx's new AirLuxe line is made with spacer fabric that's lightweight and silky to the touch. Upgrade her look with the matching pullover.
Nina Marble Cheese Board
BUY IT: $58; anthropologie.com
Give your favorite wine-sipping buddy this beautiful cheese board—it'll help make impromptu vino nights a breeze.
Southern Living Stainless Steel Salad Server Set
BUY IT: $24; dillards.com
This new set has all the charm of vintage serving pieces at an affordable price.
Cheers Y'all Party Planner
BUY IT: $21; draperjames.com
Your favorite hostess will love adding this planner to her party-planning routine.
Kate Spade New York Pansy Stud Earring
BUY IT: $58; dillards.com
She'll be able to delight in pansies all year long by wearing these Kate Spade stud earrings.
Parker & Hyde Camo Bee Neoprene Tote Bag
BUY IT: $98; dillards.com
This sleek, neoprene bag is the ideal every-day, washable tote. She'll thank you later.
Tea Maker To Go
BUY IT: $35; uncommongoods.com
A built-in filter allows her to use brew bags or loose-leaf tea to steep on-the-go.
Calligraphy Return Address Stamp
BUY IT: $40; etsy.com
It's the personal touch that counts. The stamp is paired with an ink pad in the color of your choice.
Lilly Pulitzer Large Agenda
BUY IT: $28; lillypulitzer.com
Help her start out the New Year in organized (and colorful) fashion.
Jack Necklace and Earrings Gift Set in White Crystal
BUY IT: $88; kendrascott.com
This beautiful gift set includes two best-selling styles in a ready-to-gift box.
Personalized Beverage Tub
BUY IT: $49.50; etsy.com
A beautiful and practical gift for the lady who is always throwing parties and entertaining guests.
Nordstrom Moonlight Pajamas
BUY IT: $65; nordstrom.com
The softest jammies to give her the sweetest dreams.
Personalized Stationery
BUY IT: prices vary; etsy.com
Every Southern girl knows the importance of personalized stationery to pen a quick note of thanks, words of congratulations, or a simple "hello" to a dear friend.
Rifle Paper Co. Bon Voyage Passport Holder
BUY IT: $28; anthropologie.com
Set her travel dreams alight with this whimsy passport holder.
Lifefactory Wine Glass Set
BUY IT: $27.60; amazon.com
These wine glasses wrapped in silicone sleeves are perfect for indoor and outdoor parties. The sleeve provides both a non-slip grip and protection from minor falls.
Orbits Eye Stones
BUY IT: $20; uncommongoods.com
Give your workaholic friend the relief they need from staring at screens all day long. These stone disks are made from Finnish bedrock. She'll find instant relief for tired eyelids after pulling these out of the fridge.
Toiletry Pouch
BUY IT: $15; etsy.com
She'll take this lovely, luxe zippered pouch with her everywhere. Free monogramming is included.
Birchbox Subscription
BUY IT: $45 for 3 months, $84 for 6 months, or $154 for 12 months; birchbox.com
She'll try the latest beauty hits from this subscription. You never know, she just might have you to thank for finding her new favorite products.
The Grumpy Gardener: An A to Z Guide from the Galaxy's Most Irritable Green Thumb
BUY IT: $19.59; amazon.com
The Grumpy Gardener himself says this is the best Christmas present ever.
Function of Beauty
BUY IT: prices vary; functionofbeauty.com
Is she a fan of personalized products and healthy hair care? Function of Beauty shampoo and conditioner is the ultimate "it girl" gift this holiday season. The unique brand offers a quick hair quiz complete with questions about each buyer's hair goals, scent and color preference, and so much more. Each bottle can be personalized with her name.
Josie Maran Whipped Delights 4-Piece Kit
BUY IT: $30; ulta.com
Do you have that one friend who always smells amazing, or is always carrying a trusty hand lotion with them in the winter? Gift her a luxurious body butter kit that will last the whole year. With four options – unscented, vanilla apricot, lavender citrus, and cozy paradise – she'll be flaunting hydrated skin 24/7.
Summer Fridays The Trio Perfume Oils
BUY IT: $36; sephora.com
Your beauty-obsessed friend will praise you for your taste in perfume with this rollerball set. You could even split up the trio and gift multiple friends, or family members a luscious perfume that's just the right size for keeping in their handbag.
Barefoot Dreams Cozy Chic Rib Trim Throw
BUY IT: $59.97; nordstromrack.com
Trust us, any gal in your life will praise you for buying her this blanket. The internet went crazy over how soft and cozy these Barefoot Dreams blankets are.
Home Fragrance Porcelain Diffuser Jasmine & Yuzu
BUY IT: $59.95; williams-sonoma.com
This porcelain diffuser will blend into the background of any decorated shelf. Fashion over function? This diffuser proves that both can exist together happily.
Soap Cherie Meditation Bubble Bath
BUY IT: $32; anthropologie.com
Help your mom, sister, or friend wind down after a long week with this meditation bubble bath by female-founded brand Soap Cherie. Notes of magnolia flowers plus jojoba oil and vitamin E will make her bath time a luxurious experience.