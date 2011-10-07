Our Best Christmas Gift Ideas for Her

Shopping just got easier with our picks for gifts we know she'll love (even it seems like she has everything). From your mom to your sister to your BFF, there are some gifts that every lady you're shopping for will love. We're talking a wardrobe of mascara or a Mississippi-made candle, while some gifts are more tailored to her personality and hobbies. Whether you've just started your Christmas shopping or need one more gift for a special friend, read on to let us help you cross everyone off your list in no time.