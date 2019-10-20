Festive Packaging Ideas for Food Gifts

Mama always said that a homemade gift is so much more meaningful than anything you could buy at the store—and we agree, especially when it comes to homemade food. We firmly believe that baking is the ultimate act of love so a homemade loaf of pumpkin bread or box of cookies can be much more meaningful than any store-bought gift. When you're looking to gift something thoughtful that doesn't break the bank, homemade treats are a lovely solution. Food gifts are the ideal present to show your gratitude for teachers, holiday hostesses, neighbors, and of course, friends and family. And when it comes to food gifts, the packaging is almost as important as the treats themselves. Dressing those cookies up with ribbons or tissue paper and presenting them in a cute vintage tin, a mason jar, or a burlap bundle will turn your treats from a nice offering to a wow-worthy gift. All it takes is a few simple supplies to make a gift that your friends will be talking about for years to come.