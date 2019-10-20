Festive Packaging Ideas for Food Gifts
Mama always said that a homemade gift is so much more meaningful than anything you could buy at the store—and we agree, especially when it comes to homemade food. We firmly believe that baking is the ultimate act of love so a homemade loaf of pumpkin bread or box of cookies can be much more meaningful than any store-bought gift. When you're looking to gift something thoughtful that doesn't break the bank, homemade treats are a lovely solution. Food gifts are the ideal present to show your gratitude for teachers, holiday hostesses, neighbors, and of course, friends and family. And when it comes to food gifts, the packaging is almost as important as the treats themselves. Dressing those cookies up with ribbons or tissue paper and presenting them in a cute vintage tin, a mason jar, or a burlap bundle will turn your treats from a nice offering to a wow-worthy gift. All it takes is a few simple supplies to make a gift that your friends will be talking about for years to come.
Signature Southern Snacks
Recipe: Cheddar Cheese Straws
Recipe: Spicy Cheddar Cheese Straws
Recipe: Cheddar Cheese Shortbread Crackers
No Southern party is complete without a dish of cheese straws. Turn your signature recipe into a gift-worthy treat by cutting the various flavors of cheese straws into different shapes and packaging them in a fabric-lined box. Make dividers out of lightweight cardboard and feel free to fill the box with mix-and-match flavors or other snacks.
Craving Coffee
Recipe: Christmas Fudge
Place a coffee filter inside a mug to achieve a tissue-paper effect and fill it with your choice of homemade candies. We can't resist going on-theme with homemade fudge, but you can also fill your mugs with Pecan Pralines.
Ready-Made Appetizer
Recipe: Pear Preserves
One of our favorite food gift strategies is to include all the ingredients someone will need to host a lovely party without the hassle. This cheese-and-preserves set, packaged together with ribbon, does just that. You can change up the flavors to your taste, but fig and brie is our go-to combination.
Muffin Madness
Recipe: Apple Muffins
Line your muffins in a variety of fun-colored wrappers and package them together in an equally festive tin box. If you're feeling adventurous, try baking more than one muffin flavor and providing a sampler.
Mini Treats
Recipe: Crunchy Pecan Pie Bites
Decorate glass jars with festive holiday ribbons and accent with red doilies to create the ideal vehicle for miniature treats. You can also fill these jars with a sampling of our mini pies, like Mini Apple Pies or Mini Pumpkin Pies.
Candy Shop
Recipe: Potato Candy
When it comes to candy, there are endless packaging possibilities. Present the potato candies like truffles in their own paper liners and pile the citrus mints high in a decorative bowl. Serve it all up on a silver platter. You can't go wrong with this homemade gift.
Sweet and Snug
Recipe: Peppermint Divinity
Recycle an old tin as a container to hold your homemade divinities. Line the inside with patterned paper to add extra creative flair.
Jars of Joy
Recipe: Pulled Candy
Wrap your pulled candies in wax paper and store them in a cute burlap-lined mason jar for an easy homemade gift.
Personal Loaves
Recipe: Banana Bread
Use decorative mini loaf containers to create a perfect personal gift. You can buy the wooden crates at the craft store or repurpose old farmers' market containers. Add high style for low cost by wrapping the loaves with fabric scraps. You can adapt any of our breakfast bread recipes to fit the smaller loaves.
Rustic Wrapping
Recipe: Pumpkin Bread
Turn a homemade bread loaf into a gift-worthy treat by bundling it up in a seasonal tea towel. Wrap the whole thing in twine to keep it nice and snug.
Special Spirits
Recipe: Apple Pie-Infused Bourbon
We can guarantee you'll find myriad uses for this Apple-Pie Infused Bourbon. Not only is it great gift material, but you'll want to keep a batch for yourself at home to make some signature cocktails. Store the bourbon in a glass bottle or a mason jar.
All Knotted Up
Recipe: Benne Seed Soft Pretzel
Accent these unique homemade pretzels with a decorative linen-lined box, and serve with all the cute condiments.
Sweet Sendoff
Recipe: Bourbon Orange Biscotti
Recipe: No-Bake Granola Bars
Recipe: Georgia-Style Boiled Peanuts
A good Southerner doesn't let guests leave empty-handed. Recycled cardboard drink containers make perfect car carriers for the ride home—just stash a cellophane-wrapped snack in each slot. We gave our container a coat of white spray paint, glued on scrap fabric, and affixed a custom "Happy Trails!" label to the front.
Back to Basics
Making your own vanilla extract is one way to seriously up your baking game—all you need is a glass bottle, one vanilla bean, and a base of vodka or bourbon. Let it soak for a couple of months before you gift it. Give this thoughtful gift to any baker in your life.
Takeout Treats
These reimagined takeout boxes are the perfect vehicle to carry candies as a hostess gift. Over the holidays, we're filling our containers with peppermints and candy canes.
New Year's Resolutions
If you know your hostess will already be inundated with lots of sweet treats, lighten things up with these homemade salad dressings. They can also serve as sauces or marinades.
Teacup Treats
Recipe: Fudgy Pecan Bourbon Balls
Recipe: Spritz Cookies
Attending a holiday high tea? Bring your hostess gift of cookies, truffles, or bourbon balls in cute teacups.
Gift Box Goodies
Recipe: Pecan Pralines
Wrap your pecan pralines like a present because, honestly, this is the best gift we've received in years. Use tissue paper and a colorful box to complete the effect.
Poised and Polished
Recipe: Cracker Toffee
Present your treats on a cake stand that the hostess can keep to display all of her holiday bakes.
Colorful Cones
Recipe: Salty-Sweet Nut Brittle
Nut brittle can be enjoyed on-the-go with these handy paper cones.
Shortbread Sampler
Recipe: Salted Butter Shortbread Cookies
Recipe: Cream Cheese Christmas Cookies
Recipe: Sprinkle Sandwich Cookies
Recipe: Easy Sugar Cookies
If you're looking to make an impression, this shortbread sampler is sure to wow any lucky recipient this holiday season. Fill a larger box with smaller gift boxes and bake various cookie flavors to fill the slots. It's like your own personal holiday cookie swap.