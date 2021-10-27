You Need to Stock Up on These Christmas Tins Stat

From reusable metal tins to disposable foil pans (with festive lids, of course), the Christmas cookie tin is a festive way to pack up your favorite sweets for gifting or jolly countertop storage. Sturdy metal containers mean you can leave sweets for your neighbors on their front porch without worry. Disposable pans let you spread holiday cheer without parting with a much-loved container, and you know we're all about anything that makes the holidays less stressful.