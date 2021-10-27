You Need to Stock Up on These Christmas Tins Stat

'Tis the season.
By Marissa Wu October 27, 2021
When the Christmas cookie tins come out, you know the holidays are officially here. After hours (and for some of us, days) of standing over the kitchen counter, mixing, rolling, and scooping, plus those frantic last-minute trips to the grocery for the forgotten ingredients, we end up with a pile of cookies and treats ready for packing. Christmas tins, assemble!

From reusable metal tins to disposable foil pans (with festive lids, of course), the Christmas cookie tin is a festive way to pack up your favorite sweets for gifting or jolly countertop storage. Sturdy metal containers mean you can leave sweets for your neighbors on their front porch without worry. Disposable pans let you spread holiday cheer without parting with a much-loved container, and you know we're all about anything that makes the holidays less stressful.

Pull out your trusty mixers, enlist some eager helping hands, tie on your favorite apron, and get baking! Don't have a plan and wondering what to make to fill these festive cookie tins? Think out of the box and don't be afraid to veer from the standard cookie—brownies, barks, balls, even popcorn make the list of more-than-acceptable holiday fare.

Don't wait too long to get your tins. These cheerful Christmas containers fly off the shelves sooner in the season than you think. Get a head start on the holidays with these joyful tins perfect for gifting.

Nesting Christmas Cookie Tins

BUY IT: $19.95; AMAZON.COM

Proclaim the festivities of the season with this set of three cookie tins. They're fun to give away, but it's ok if you want to keep one for yourself, too.

Christmas Cookie Foil Pans

BUY IT: $12.98; AMAZON.COM

Baking up a storm this holiday? These Christmas cookie foil pans and their cheerful, spirited lids will help you get those cookies out the door in style.

Round Christmas Cookie Nesting Tins

BUY IT: $39.99; AMAZON.COM

Eight round cookie tins depict a variety of snowy scenes, from snowmen to jolly Saint Nick.

Christmas Cookie Boxes

BUY IT: $17.59; AMAZON.COM

While they're not the traditional metal tins, these cookie boxes will make you feel like you're running a real bakery operation. The little windows give the recipients a peek to the goodness inside.

Ornament Christmas Cookie Tins

BUY IT: $14.99; AMAZON.CON

These tins double as cute tree ornaments, which makes them twice as fun. Fill with your favorite bonbons. 

Snowflake Cookie Tin

BUY IT: $5; TARGET.COM

Nothing rings in the holidays quite like snow, so why not deliver a batch of your favorite holiday cookies in this perfect tin for the occasion?

Joy Cookie Tin

BUY IT: $5; TARGET.COM

'Tis the season! Spread joy by delivering home-baked treats in this cookie tin.

Juvale Christmas Cookie Tins

BUY IT: $24.99; TARGET.COM

Do the holidays make you feel nostalgic? Pick up a set of these retro cookie tins for storing all of grandma's favorite recipes.

Windowshop Cookie Tin

BUY IT: $3; TARGET.COM

Deck the halls with bells of holly and boxes on boxes of cookies and brownies.

Santa on a Train Cookie Tin

BUY IT: $5; TARGET.COM

It's not Christmas without Santa, so let him preside over your finest holiday cookies.

Personalized Christmas Truck Biscuit Tin

BUY IT: $18; ETSY.COM

Choose your color (white or red) and be whisked away to the good old days on the Christmas tree farm.

Cat Christmas Tin

BUY IT: FROM $12; ETSY.COM

For the cat lovers in your life, you can't deliver their Christmas cookies in any other tin.

Personalized Christmas Present Cookie Tin

BUY IT: $9; ETSY.COM

What better way to gift someone their favorite treats than with a personalized gift box?

Personalized Elf Stockings Christmas Tin

BUY IT: $18; ETSY.COM

For all your buddies—elves and otherwise.

Chinoiserie Cookie Tin

BUY IT: $18; ETSY.COM

We don't think it gets anymore Southern than a monogramed, Chinoiserie tin for all your signature Christmas bakes.

