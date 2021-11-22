Charlotte Tilbury's Holiday Lipstick Set Is the Beauty Gift You'll Want To Buy for Yourself

When I finally splurged on a tube of Pillow Talk matte lipstick, Charlotte Tilbury's cult-obsessed shade, there was no denying it lived up to its reputation. I'd found a wear-with-anything lip color that felt like a versatile neutral without being boring. As someone who prefers enhancing my pout when wearing lipstick, rather than hiding it away with a true nude, it was simply perfect. Since that moment, I've evolved into quite the brand loyalist, voraciously shopping any new Charlotte Tilbury product that touts the signature mauve-ish rose hue and expanding my horizons into her other lip shades, too. Unsurprisingly, all have proven just as flattering.