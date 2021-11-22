Charlotte Tilbury's Holiday Lipstick Set Is the Beauty Gift You'll Want To Buy for Yourself
When I finally splurged on a tube of Pillow Talk matte lipstick, Charlotte Tilbury's cult-obsessed shade, there was no denying it lived up to its reputation. I'd found a wear-with-anything lip color that felt like a versatile neutral without being boring. As someone who prefers enhancing my pout when wearing lipstick, rather than hiding it away with a true nude, it was simply perfect. Since that moment, I've evolved into quite the brand loyalist, voraciously shopping any new Charlotte Tilbury product that touts the signature mauve-ish rose hue and expanding my horizons into her other lip shades, too. Unsurprisingly, all have proven just as flattering.
Charlotte Tilbury's matte lipstick world goes beyond just Pillow Talk (though it's continuously proven to be my favorite shade of all time), and right now you can try four of the brand's most-shopped lipstick shades with the Charlotte Tilbury Iconic Mini Lip Wardrobe gift set that's available for the holiday season. I've never wanted to wear so many lipsticks at one time, but here I am, lining up my spoils for every holiday occasion that's coming my way, from Friendsgiving to the family Christmas feast.
The limited-edition lip set features the brand's award-winning Matte Revolution formula that goes on smooth and dries into a long-wear finish, all without drying out your lips. It comes with four shades: Pillow Talk (a classic rosy nude-pink), Pillow Talk Medium (a warm berry-pink that is extra suitable for tan and dark skin tones), Walk of No Shame (a romantic deep berry), and Red Carpet Red (a glamorous ruby red). Between the four shades, you're set for the entire year.
The four-piece set costs $45, which breaks down to just a little more than the price of a full-size tube of the $34 Matte Revolution Lipstick. Except, this way, you'll never get bored. No matter which shade that I swipe on, I feel like a million bucks, which is the exact attitude we should all be bringing to the holiday season and into the new year.
Shop the lip set below, plus two other Charlotte Tilbury holiday gift sets that make fabulous splurges for yourself or anyone on your shopping list.
Related Items
Charlotte Tilbury Mini Iconic Lip Wardrobe
Pair with lip liner to ensure the matte look stays all day. It values at $58.
BUY IT: $45; charlottetilbury.com, sephora.com
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Secrets Set
If you'd rather lean completely into the Pillow Talk shade, this four-piece lip set features a full-size Matte Revolution Lipstick, mini Lip Cheat Lip Liner, mini Jewel Lip Gloss, and mini Collagen Lip Bath Gloss—all in the iconic shade, Pillow Talk. It values at $71.
BUY IT: $45; charlottetilbury.com, sephora.com
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lips and Dreams Lashes Kit
Or complete your whole holiday beauty look in one fell swoop with a mascara and Pillow Talk lipstick kit.
BUY IT: $56; charlottetilbury.com