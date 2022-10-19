Holidays & Occasions Christmas Christmas Gifts Amazon Released Their 2022 'Toys We Love' List Just In Time For Holiday Gifting Add these top toys to your shopping cart now before they sell out. By Jenna Sims Jenna Sims Jenna Sims is a Digital Editor for Southern Living and joined the team in 2014. She writes, produces, and ideates content with a focus on email growth and commerce content. She covers a range of topics in the lifestyle space from holiday gift guides to new product launches to tips for cooking with your air fryer. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on October 19, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon We know that Christmas is still a few months away, but now is the best time to start shopping for toys for all the kiddos on your list. Lucky for you, Amazon just released their list of the over 100 toys they love for 2022 to help you finish your gift shopping before you even put up your Christmas tree. Each year, they follow the latest trends and new releases to curate their annual list of toys that are sure to instantly bring a smile to any child's face.From nostalgic toys that still deserve to be gifted to new classics that will become instant favorites, these are the toys Amazon loves for the 2022 holiday season. The list includes toys for kids of different ages, a variety of interests, and different price ranges. We recommend adding these top toys to your shopping cart immediately to make sure you get them before they're all sold out. We've rounded up our favorite toys from the list below and you can see all of Amazon's Top Toys at amazon.com. Melissa & Doug Let's Play House Dust! Sweep! Mop! 6 Piece Pretend Play Set Amazon BUY IT: $25; amazon.com These realistic cleaning toys are sure to inspire hours of play. For ages 3 to 6. Glow in the Dark Rock Painting Kit Amazon BUY IT: $14.99; amazon.com Fluorescent paint that glows in the dark will help kids turn rocks into their own works of art. Plus, the paint is waterproof so they can be displayed inside and out. For ages 6 and up. Flyer Glider Jr., EZ Steer Toddler Scooter Amazon BUY IT: $48.80; amazon.com A new toy from the brand behind the classic wagon will allow your kids or grandkids to have just as much fun with Radio Flyer as you did as a child. For ages 2 to 5. Disney Princess Deluxe Dress Up Trunk Amazon BUY IT: $34.99; amazon.com She'll have hours of enchanted fun dressing up as her favorite Disney princesses. For ages 3 to 6. Little Tikes T-Ball Set Amazon BUY IT: $15.86; amazon.com This indoor/outdoor set will help them start practicing their hand-eye coordination at an early age. For ages 18 month to 6 years. Crayola Ultimate Light Board for Drawing & Coloring Amazon BUY IT: $28.99; amazon.com Crayola's Ultimate Light Board offers a large surface and three different light effects to help kids display their artwork. For ages 6 and up. Magna-Tiles Safari Animals 25 Piece Set Amazon BUY IT: $39.99; amazon.com Magna-Tiles provide fun and entertainment while also helping kids develop critical thinking skills. Included in the safari animals set are a giraffe, lion, elephant, and monkey. For ages 3 and up. Hasbro Gaming Candy Land Kingdom Of Sweet Adventures Board Game Amazon BUY IT: $11.99; amazon.com Introduce any kiddos you'll be shopping for this year to this classic game that you probably played numerous times as a kid. For ages 3 and up. Melissa & Doug Wooden Café Barista Coffee Shop Amazon BUY IT: $119.99; amazon.com This 35-piece set has everything they'll need to create the experience of a coffee shop at home. For ages 3 to 7. Amazon Basics Wooden Shape Sorter and Rainbow Stacker Classic Toy Set Amazon BUY IT: $22; amazon.com A shape sorter and classic rainbow stacker will provide hours of fun. For ages 1 and up. Play-Doh 24 Pack Amazon BUY IT: $20.99; amazon.com The ultimate gift for kids to express their creativity, this pack comes with 24 different shades of the classic Play-Doh that we all know and love. For ages 2 and up. LEGO Disney Encanto The Madrigal House Building Kit Amazon BUY IT: $49.99; amazon.com This 587-piece kit from LEGO includes everything your child will need to create some of their favorite scenes from Encanto. For ages 9 and up. Sesame Street Plush Bundle featuring Elmo, Cookie Monster and Grover Amazon BUY IT: $24.99; amazon.com Elmo and friends are soft, portable, and perfect for cuddling. For ages 12 months and up. Hot Wheels Track Set Amazon BUY IT: $58.99; amazon.com A motorized power booster will send cars through the criss-cross track. For ages 5 and up. Squishmallows Plush Mystery Box Amazon BUY IT: $22.99; amazon.com You can give this mystery set as one gift or break into three. For kids of all ages.