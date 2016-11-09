Gifts for Book Lovers
Book Lovers "Old Books" Candle
Buy it: $7, etsy.com
Who doesn't love the smell of old books? This candle will conjure the sensation, sans pages.
Tote Bag
Buy it: $12, etsy.com
If you’re prone to long walks to your favorite local bookstore, this is the tote you need.
Novel Teas
Buy it: $12.50, amazon.com
For the book lover who also appreciates a cup of tea.
Library Card Mug
Buy it: $12; outofprint.com
Know someone who did a dance when they checked out their first book from the library? This mug will remind them to never keep a book longer than they should.
Animals in Literature Poster
Buy it: $25, uncommongoods.com
With animals from White Fang, Don Quixote, and The Old Man and the Sea (for starters) this poster celebrates literature's favorite fauna.
Jane Eyre Literature Rocks Glass
Buy it: $14.50 each, etsy.com
A stylish sipper for all Jane Eyre acolytes.
Composition Notebook Pouch
Buy it: $15, amazon.com
This fun pouch is a perfect place to keep pencils and other trinkets while on the go.
100 Books Scratch-Off Poster
Buy it: $15, uncommongoods.com
Keep track of your reading challenges with this scratch-off poster of 100 iconic books, including classic literature, contemporary novels, and nonfiction.
Hand-Lettered Enamel Pin
Buy it: $9.45, etsy.com
A pin for the book lover who has everything.
Banned Book Socks
Buy it: $10; uncommongoods.com
What a warm and fuzzy way to remember the banned books we're happy to have our hands on.
Literary Candles
Buy it: $16; uncommongoods.com
Ever imagine what Rochester’s estate might smell like? These candles are named after locations in classic novels, from Thornfield Gardens (rose and rain water) to 221B Baker Street (black tea and leather books).
May Your Shelves Always Overflow with Books Framed Art
Buy it: $17.48; etsy.com
There probably isn't enough room on the shelves anyway, so you might as well get a print that celebrates that. A sentiment every book lover secretly strives for.
Custom Book Stamp
Buy it: $7.50; etsy.com
Is your book lover always losing their books? This personalized stamp will make sure any book lended is always returned.
Teakettle
Buy it: $49.95; williams-sonoma.com
We are pretty sure Jane Austen would have approved of this stylish teakettle.
Ruched Faux Fur Throw
Buy it: $149; potterybarn.com
When the book is just too hard to put down, this throw will keep them warm and cozy.
Amir Rechargeable Book Light
Buy it: $18.99; amazon.com
For those late nights, this book light will make sure they can keep reading without disturbing anyone.
Quotation Mark Earrings
Buy it: $14.99, amazon.com
These sweet quotation mark studs will let them show their love of books with their choice of jewelry.
Well-Read Women Reader’s Journal
Buy it: $14.95; uncommongoods.com
Your book lover friend will enjoy recording their thoughts as they read and re-read their favorite novels.
Library Card Market Tote Bag
Buy it: $24, amazon.com
This zip-top market bag, which is printed with a library card design, nods to a deep love of books and libraries.
Personal Library Kit
Buy it: $17.93, amazon.com
For the burgeoning collector or at-home librarian, gift this beginner library kit, which is complete with checkout cards, cover pockets, and date stamps.
Personalized Bookplates
Buy it: $15, etsy.com
Add these cute bookplates to a loved one’s library to ensure any borrowed books always end up back where they belong.
Book Page Holder
Buy it: $12.99, amazon.com
This natural walnut thumb page holder is the best companion for rabid readers. It’ll help them hold books open easily and ergonomically.
Bibliophile Notes
Buy it: $13.72, amazon.com
This stationery is designed for book lovers, and it features illustrations of 19th century classics and contemporary favorites alike.
Literary Insults Poster
Buy it: $24.99, amazon.com
For the book lover with a sense of humor, gift this fun poster filled with some of literature’s best insults.
Reading Log Book
Buy it: $5.99, amazon.com
Help the readers in your life keep track of what they're reading and loving by gifting them a fun (and practical!) log book.
Literary Postcards
Buy it: $19.99, amazon.com
These stylish postcards celebrate your favorite book lover’s favorite authors with elegant illustrations of Woolf, Wilde, and Austen, among so many others.
Out of Print Socks
Buy it: $12, amazon.com
What’s cuter than socks for book lovers? These library card-print socks will peek out of shoes with a wink.
Classic Paperbacks Memory Game
Buy it: $19.36, amazon.com
Richard Baker’s paintings of iconic paperbacks grace this fun memory game that both kids and adults will love.