Channel all your Christmas cheer to help Buddy the Elf power up the Kringle 3000 sleigh and help Santa fly!

Gaylord Hotels Will Take the Whole Family on an Elf-Themed Adventure This Holiday Season

This holiday season, you can go on an Elf-themed adventure without traveling through the seven levels of the Candy Cane Forest, past the sea of twirly-swirly gum drops, or even walking through the Lincoln Tunnel. Instead, check into one of the Gaylord Hotels located across the South.

Gaylord National - Decorations Credit: Gaylord Hotels

The hotels, which are already favorite destinations during the holiday season, are going all in on Elf, bringing the 2003 Will Ferrell Christmas classic to life. Guests can help Buddy the Elf on a whole new adventure to help save Christmas.

In the immersive experience, after Santa calls for assistance, guests work with Buddy the Elf to "muster enough Christmas cheer to power the Kringle 3000 and help Santa's sleigh fly," according to a press release. There are lots of other fun, interactive challenges too, including helping Mr. Narwhal in the candy cane forest, lending a hand to the elves making toys in the North Pole, and even a virtual snowball fight in Central Park. It promises fun for the whole family—and maybe even South Pole elves.

Mission: Save Christmas Credit: Gaylord Hotels

Mission: Save Christmas featuring Elf will open at various Gaylord Hotels locations, including the Gaylord Palms in Florida, Gaylord Opryland in Tennessee, and the Gaylord Texan. The themed experience is set to open Nov. 19. Tickets, which start at $21.99, are available now.