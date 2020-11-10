13 Christmas Traditions to Start This Year–With a 2020 Twist

Give the murder-mystery documentaries a rest. Gather your household and make a list of 25 Christmas movies to knock out in the month of December. With a healthy dose of kid-friendly flicks for family movie night and stay-at-home dates with Die Hard, we have a feeling this simple tradition will give you something to look forward to at the end of each day.

Start with some favorites like White Christmas, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, The Elf and Four Christmases.