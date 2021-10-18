The immersive holiday experience from Enchant is back , and this year it's expanded to Texas. In addition to locations in Las Vegas, Washington, DC., and St. Petersburg, Florida, the "whimsical and heartfelt" Christmas light maze and village will be taking over the Esplanade at Fair Park in Dallas.

The Enchant Christmas experience includes gliding down the Ice-Skating Trail, sampling holiday treats from around the world, visiting the artisan Christmas market, and meeting Santa before stepping into a magical light maze. Guests take an interactive journey through a 90,000-square-foot light maze to search for all nine of Santa's reindeer, who have been set free by a mischievous little elf named Eddie to help save Christmas.

"Providing a magical Christmas experience is at the heart of what we do, and this year we have something for everyone," Kevin Johnston, Founder and CEO of Enchant, said in a release. "After a year with no events, our team is excited to debut an array of new illuminated experiences. In 2020, we were given the gift of being able to redesign and upgrade much of the experience, and we cannot wait to share it with our guests. We are also thrilled to be working with some amazing local partners and Dallas businesses to bring the event to life!"