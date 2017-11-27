It's Good For You To Start Decorating For Christmas Early–Here's Why
If you're superstitious or just plain stubborn, you've probably held on firmly to the notion that putting up Christmas decorations before Thanksgiving is a big no-no. Or, you may just be one of those Southerners who simply wants Halloween and Turkey Day to have its time to shine, prior to bedecking your home in stockings, lights, garland, and wreaths. Regardless of which side of the holiday decor debate you stand on, a new study is answering this age-old question: How early is too early for Christmas decorations? Their answer: It's never too early to get in the holiday spirit, especially if it could make you happier.
"In a world full of stress and anxiety, people like to associate to things that make them happy and Christmas decorations evoke those strong feelings of the childhood," psychoanalyst Steve McKeown told Unilad. "Decorations are simply an anchor or pathway to those old childhood magical emotions of excitement. So putting up those Christmas decorations early extends the excitement!"
In addition to generating feelings of excitement and nostalgia, decorating your home earlier could also help you to add more people to your social circle—just in time for all those holiday gatherings and parties.
According to the Journal of Environmental Psychology, decorations can also be the perfect conversation starter. All those stringed lights, Christmas inflatables adorning your yard, scented holiday candles, and red velvet bows can give others in the neighborhood the impression that you're friendly and accessible.
Making more friends and your spirits brighter—here's to another excuse for breaking out those boxes of ornaments and tinsel a little early this season.