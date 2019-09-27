Here's Where You Can Buy Vintage-Inspired Christmas Trees Just Like Grandma's
If you're not lucky enough to own a vintage ceramic Christmas tree that has been passed down to you from your mother, grandmother, or great-grandmother, the good news is that there are plenty of options to buy online. Since they have regained popularity in recent years, vintage-inspired ceramic Christmas trees are now available in a wide range of sizes and colors. Start your collection now so you and your family can enjoy these nostalgic trees for years to come.
Handmade Small Ceramic Christmas Tree
This handmade green ceramic Christmas tree is as classic as they get. Also available in medium and large sizes.
Treasured Traditions™ Ivory Lighted Tree Figurine
A beautiful 24-karat gold star and accents create an elegant tabletop accessory. Place it anywhere throughout your home—no outlet needed—since it's powered by two AA batteries.
Milltown Merchants Ceramic White Christmas Tree
With a white base and clear lights, this tree is perfect for neutral color schemes.
Mr. Christmas 14-Inch Nostalgic Ceramic Christmas Tree in Pink
Ceramic trees are just as pretty in pink as they are in green.
Mr. Christmas Set of 4 Lit Nostalgic Tree Ornaments
Available in five different colors, these light-up ornaments will add a touch of nostalgia to your Christmas tree. They are battery-powered and come with a gift bag for each tree.
Mini Vintage Ceramic Tree
If you're not sure about adding a large ceramic tree to your space, this miniature version will still add a vintage touch to your home.
Best Choice Products 15in Ceramic Pre-Lit Christmas Tree
With the flip of a switch, instantly illuminate the 64 colored bulbs and the shining start to create a festive ambiance in any room of your home.