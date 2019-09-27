Here's Where You Can Buy Vintage-Inspired Christmas Trees Just Like Grandma's

By Jenna Sims
Credit: Amazon

If you're not lucky enough to own a vintage ceramic Christmas tree that has been passed down to you from your mother, grandmother, or great-grandmother, the good news is that there are plenty of options to buy online. Since they have regained popularity in recent years, vintage-inspired ceramic Christmas trees are now available in a wide range of sizes and colors. Start your collection now so you and your family can enjoy these nostalgic trees for years to come. 

Handmade Small Ceramic Christmas Tree

Credit: Etsy

BUY IT: from $75; etsy.com

This handmade green ceramic Christmas tree is as classic as they get. Also available in medium and large sizes.

Treasured Traditions™ Ivory Lighted Tree Figurine

Credit: Lenox

BUY IT: $49.95; lenox.com

A beautiful 24-karat gold star and accents create an elegant tabletop accessory. Place it anywhere throughout your home—no outlet needed—since it's powered by two AA batteries.

Milltown Merchants Ceramic White Christmas Tree

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $39.99; amazon.com

With a white base and clear lights, this tree is perfect for neutral color schemes.

Mr. Christmas 14-Inch Nostalgic Ceramic Christmas Tree in Pink

Credit: Bed Bath and Beyond

BUY IT: $39.99; bedbathandbeyond.com

Ceramic trees are just as pretty in pink as they are in green.

Mr. Christmas Set of 4 Lit Nostalgic Tree Ornaments

Credit: QVC

BUY IT: $36.50; qvc.com

Available in five different colors, these light-up ornaments will add a touch of nostalgia to your Christmas tree. They are battery-powered and come with a gift bag for each tree.

Mini Vintage Ceramic Tree

Credit: Crate & Barrel

BUY IT: $9.95; crateandbarrel.com

If you're not sure about adding a large ceramic tree to your space, this miniature version will still add a vintage touch to your home.

Best Choice Products 15in Ceramic Pre-Lit Christmas Tree

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $37.99; amazon.com

With the flip of a switch, instantly illuminate the 64 colored bulbs and the shining start to create a festive ambiance in any room of your home.

