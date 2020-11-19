15 Unique Christmas Ornaments Sure to Set Your Tree Apart

Decorating the tree is an age-old tradition we love–and often, it's an extension of one's style. Ornaments act as memories. As families grow and children get older, you can always travel back in time a bit when unboxing ornaments. The year the kids made the macaroni wreath. The time the family vacationed in Florida and snagged a palm tree ornament. And who could forget everyone's favorite wedding present, "Our First Christmas" ornaments! Christmas trees tell the stories of our lives.

Some of our favorite ornaments to unpack are the most unique. They're the treasures that mingle with your classic Christmas balls to make your tree standout. To finish out your tree, we've curated 15 ornaments unlike any other to add a little pizazz to traditional trimmings and trappings. A general rule of thumb: don't be afraid to mix metals, textures and natural elements.