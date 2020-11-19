15 Unique Christmas Ornaments Sure to Set Your Tree Apart

By Southern Living Editors
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Credit: Courtesy Farmhouse Pottery

Decorating the tree is an age-old tradition we love–and often, it's an extension of one's style. Ornaments act as memories. As families grow and children get older, you can always travel back in time a bit when unboxing ornaments. The year the kids made the macaroni wreath. The time the family vacationed in Florida and snagged a palm tree ornament. And who could forget everyone's favorite wedding present, "Our First Christmas" ornaments! Christmas trees tell the stories of our lives.

Some of our favorite ornaments to unpack are the most unique. They're the treasures that mingle with your classic Christmas balls to make your tree standout. To finish out your tree, we've curated 15 ornaments unlike any other to add a little pizazz to traditional trimmings and trappings. A general rule of thumb: don't be afraid to mix metals, textures and natural elements.

Start Slideshow

1 of 15

Rattan Woven Bell

Credit: Courtesy of McGee and Co.

BUY IT: $8, mcgeeandco.com

Add texture and warmth to your tree with a rattan weave in dark brown.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

Hand-Painted Pieces

Credit: Courtesy of Meredith Mejerle

BUY IT: $23, meredithmejerle.com

These original hand-painted ornaments make lovely gifts. Follow the artist on Instagram for special release dates.

3 of 15

Wool Critters

Credit: Courtesy of Anthropologie

BUY IT: $24, anthropologie.com

Wool felt is an easy way to bring in extra texture and warmth.

Advertisement

4 of 15

Vintage-Inspired Ornaments

Credit: Courtesy of Terrain

BUY IT: $20, shopterrain.com

Add a little vintage-charm to up your tree's cozy factor.

5 of 15

Mini Ginger Jars

Credit: Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

BUY IT: $74 (set of 4), williams-sonoma.com

A décor favorite–but make it mini.

6 of 15

Glass-Vase Clips

Credit: Courtesy of Terrain

BUY IT: $20, shopterrain.com

An ornament that acts as a vase. This is a trend we can get on board with!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 15

A Conversation Starter

Credit: Courtesy of Anthropolgie

BUY IT: $18, anthropologie.com

Is that a Zebra in a hot tub, drinking coffee? Why yes, it is. Add a little flair to your tree for a laugh.

8 of 15

The Wino

Credit: Courtesy of Terrain

BUY IT: $20, shopterrain.com

Maybe 5 o'clock somewhere has been pushed to 3 o'clock. It's 2020, and no one is judging. We love this bottle of red for a unique holiday gift.

9 of 15

Furry Friends

Credit: Courtesy of Pottery Barn

BUY IT: $20, potterybarn.com

Everyone needs a furry friend made of beads, buri, and abaca twine.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 15

Classic Holiday Movie Characters

Credit: Courtesy of Pottery Barn Kids

BUY IT: $13, potterybarnkids.com

Rudolph is a classic and certainly deserves a spot on your tree.

11 of 15

Custom House Ornament

Credit: Courtesy of Etsy

BUY IT: $36, etsy.com

Whether you are first-time homeowners or celebrating 20 years and countless renovations, we love the idea of a custom house portrait for your tree.

12 of 15

Berry Picks

Credit: Courtesy of Balsam Hill

BUY IT: $99, balsamhill.com

Mix it up. Everything doesn't have to hang like a traditional ornament. Tuck in some berries for a finishing touch.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 15

Jute & Wood Beaded Trimmings

Credit: Courtesy of McGee + Co.

BUY IT: $8, mcgeeandco.com

A simple strand of natural swag brings dimension to your tree.

14 of 15

Crafted Woodland Set

Credit: Courtesy Farmhouse Pottery

BUY IT: $125, farmhousepottery.com

This sophisticated woodland set will stand the test of time.

15 of 15

Mirrored Geometric Ornaments

Credit: Courtesy of Balsam Hill

BUY IT: $59, balsamhill.com

Add a little modern flair with a mirrored geometric ornament.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Southern Living Editors