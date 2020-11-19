15 Unique Christmas Ornaments Sure to Set Your Tree Apart
Decorating the tree is an age-old tradition we love–and often, it's an extension of one's style. Ornaments act as memories. As families grow and children get older, you can always travel back in time a bit when unboxing ornaments. The year the kids made the macaroni wreath. The time the family vacationed in Florida and snagged a palm tree ornament. And who could forget everyone's favorite wedding present, "Our First Christmas" ornaments! Christmas trees tell the stories of our lives.
Some of our favorite ornaments to unpack are the most unique. They're the treasures that mingle with your classic Christmas balls to make your tree standout. To finish out your tree, we've curated 15 ornaments unlike any other to add a little pizazz to traditional trimmings and trappings. A general rule of thumb: don't be afraid to mix metals, textures and natural elements.
Rattan Woven Bell
BUY IT: $8, mcgeeandco.com
Add texture and warmth to your tree with a rattan weave in dark brown.
Hand-Painted Pieces
BUY IT: $23, meredithmejerle.com
These original hand-painted ornaments make lovely gifts. Follow the artist on Instagram for special release dates.
Wool Critters
BUY IT: $24, anthropologie.com
Wool felt is an easy way to bring in extra texture and warmth.
Vintage-Inspired Ornaments
BUY IT: $20, shopterrain.com
Add a little vintage-charm to up your tree's cozy factor.
Mini Ginger Jars
BUY IT: $74 (set of 4), williams-sonoma.com
A décor favorite–but make it mini.
Glass-Vase Clips
BUY IT: $20, shopterrain.com
An ornament that acts as a vase. This is a trend we can get on board with!
A Conversation Starter
BUY IT: $18, anthropologie.com
Is that a Zebra in a hot tub, drinking coffee? Why yes, it is. Add a little flair to your tree for a laugh.
The Wino
BUY IT: $20, shopterrain.com
Maybe 5 o'clock somewhere has been pushed to 3 o'clock. It's 2020, and no one is judging. We love this bottle of red for a unique holiday gift.
Furry Friends
BUY IT: $20, potterybarn.com
Everyone needs a furry friend made of beads, buri, and abaca twine.
Classic Holiday Movie Characters
BUY IT: $13, potterybarnkids.com
Rudolph is a classic and certainly deserves a spot on your tree.
Custom House Ornament
BUY IT: $36, etsy.com
Whether you are first-time homeowners or celebrating 20 years and countless renovations, we love the idea of a custom house portrait for your tree.
Berry Picks
BUY IT: $99, balsamhill.com
Mix it up. Everything doesn't have to hang like a traditional ornament. Tuck in some berries for a finishing touch.
Jute & Wood Beaded Trimmings
BUY IT: $8, mcgeeandco.com
A simple strand of natural swag brings dimension to your tree.
Crafted Woodland Set
BUY IT: $125, farmhousepottery.com
This sophisticated woodland set will stand the test of time.
Mirrored Geometric Ornaments
BUY IT: $59, balsamhill.com
Add a little modern flair with a mirrored geometric ornament.