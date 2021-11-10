This Tabletop Christmas Tree from Amazon is the Ultimate Festive Desk Accessory
There's an unofficial holiday timeline everyone seems to follow these days: Start the Christmas cheer promptly on November 1, celebrate Thanksgiving on Thanksgiving Day, and turn the Christmas fun right back on the day after Thanksgiving.
I'll admit that despite being privy to this schedule, I was still completely blindsided by the Christmas tunes blaring over the grocery store speakers right after Halloween. It's barely Thanksgiving in my mind, and thinking about Christmas is causing me undue stress. But, I'll also admit that all the decorations lend a jolly undertone to my holiday anxiety. And, thanks to one little find on the internet, Christmas is coming to the crevices of even the darkest (home) offices thanks to one cute tabletop Christmas tree.
Pardon the pun, but as soon as you see it, you're going to fall-la-la-la-la in love with this desk Christmas tree from Amazon, especially if you have a track record of being unable to resist lilliputian goods.
Coming in at 22 inches tall with a tree stand that clocks in at just under five inches, it will fit delightfully into the snuggest corners of your home and office. Nestled on a nightstand, sitting on a side table, and decking every desk, this pre-lit tabletop Christmas tree will find a home anywhere. It comes with 35 LED string lights, ensuring it'll be absolutely glowing. You will need three AA batteries to power it, and be forewarned that though small, this tree is mighty and goes through batteries like hot cakes.
Of course, a Christmas tree just isn't complete without ornaments, and this little guy is laden with a whopping 24 in a variety of colors, including violet, blue, and gold. "It is cute and adorable and barely takes up any space. It brings just enough Christmas cheer to the office," wrote one reviewer.
To up the merriment, the lights, which are controlled by an on/off switch, also blink. If the Christmas cheer in these epically tiny proportions doesn't make your heart swell three sizes this holiday season, then we're not sure what will.
