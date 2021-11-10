This Tabletop Christmas Tree from Amazon is the Ultimate Festive Desk Accessory

I'll admit that despite being privy to this schedule, I was still completely blindsided by the Christmas tunes blaring over the grocery store speakers right after Halloween. It's barely Thanksgiving in my mind, and thinking about Christmas is causing me undue stress. But, I'll also admit that all the decorations lend a jolly undertone to my holiday anxiety. And, thanks to one little find on the internet, Christmas is coming to the crevices of even the darkest (home) offices thanks to one cute tabletop Christmas tree.