Spaces You Shouldn't Skip Out On When it Comes To Decorating For The Holidays

When the holidays roll around, there's no doubt you'll find us trimming the tree and hanging fresh greenery . Whether you're putting the tree up the day after Thanksgiving or prefer to wait until the first day of December, that's up to you; but as Southerners, we are not shy when it comes to adding holiday cheer to our homes. For some, that might mean keeping it simple with an ornament-filled Christmas tree in the living room or wreaths adorning the exterior windows to boost curb appeal . But for many, extending the joy to almost every nook and cranny is the only way. While some spaces are more obvious backdrops when it comes to decking the halls, there are many less-expected spaces around your home that deserve a festive touch as well. Go big with your tree , but don't be afraid to add a bud vase, holiday collection, or garland here and there. And don't forget, making your home the ultimate winter wonderland goes beyond just looks—a cozy ambiance means considering scents and sounds too. Break out the Frasier fir and chestnut-scented candles, have those Christmas carols and Frank Sinatra playing all season long, and keep the fire blazing. So whether you're just looking for inspiration for a few spots or going all-out this holiday season, we have you covered.

01 of 11 The Foyer Alison Gootee; Styling: Elizabeth Demos If you have a foyer with an entry table, this is a great place to add a festive touch. Not only does it immediately welcome your guests with holiday cheer as they enter your home, but you also get to enjoy it daily. Here, the homeowner displays potted paperwhites and a hurricane candleholder filled with cranberries alongside a bud vase of red flowers. Find what works for your space—a bowl of shiny ornaments, a nativity or figurine collection, or floral arrangement.

02 of 11 The Stairwell Laurey W. Glenn; Floral Design: Mary Cox Brown; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller Like the Christmas tree, a garland cascading down your stairwell is a must. From evergreen to magnolia leaves, it's up to you to choose the one that is right for your rail. Whether you keep it simple with just the greenery or twirl it up with ribbons, berries, special ornaments, or even lights, a garland is the festive touch that makes a big difference.

03 of 11 The Kitchen Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Styling: Lilt Floral Design In the South, the kitchen is the hub of a home, and the holiday season is no exception. No matter where the party is actually set up, everyone inevitably ends up gathering in the kitchen. While it needs to remain highly functional for the endless cooking, baking, and hosting, that doesn't mean it should be forgotten when it comes to decor. Go high with greenery by hanging it above windowsills and cabinetry to avoid cluttering the countertops. Fill windowsills with paperwhites or orchids. Hang wreaths on cabinetry doors or in the windows. Accent with aromatic dried citrus slices or bowls brimming with fresh oranges. For fragrance, keep a pot of holiday potpourri simmering on the stove.

04 of 11 Pass-Through Spaces and Nooks Antonis Achilleos; Produced By Buffy Hargett Miller Have a hallway table, dresser, or bookshelf that could use some cheer? Consider a bowl of fragrant pomanders or a tall vase filled with bright holly berries or magnolia branches. (If kept in fresh water, the berries should last up to three weeks.) A quick pop of green or red can transform an otherwise lackluster space.

05 of 11 The Powder Room Photo: Laurey W. Glenn; Styling: Elly Poston Cooper From festive tea towels to fresh greenery, there are plenty of ways to give your power room a holiday feel without overwhelming the small space. Here, designer Charlotte Lucas opted for an evergreen wreath with simple embellishments in non-traditional Christmas colors. The bud vase brimming with peachy and white roses ties in with the wreaths' ribbon.

06 of 11 The Bar Hector Manuel Sanchez; Styling: Page Mullins Don't let the peppermint schnapps and sparkling cider be the only festive things on your bar cart. When the entertaining is at its height, don't forget the bar: From garnishes to garlands, let greenery embellish your setup. Don't forget to pull out your favorite celebratory cocktail napkins, silver goblets, and gold rimmed coupes. And yes, it's time to pull out that Santa-inspired wine bottle cover that's been hiding away since last season too.

07 of 11 The Dining Room Photo by Erica George Dines While we love a dining table centerpiece and keeping the table decorated all season long, hanging greenery brings a cheery touch without overwhelming the space or getting in the way. Here, the homeowner hung a wreath over the sideboard. No sideboard? Opt for hanging it from above the window frame on a long ribbon or dress up a bare wall. Bonus: if you have a plate wall or china cabinet—be sure to display your favorite Christmas dishes!

08 of 11 The Front Door Hector Manuel Sanchez Boost your winter curb appeal with a fa-la-la front porch. For effortless flair, add a wreath that suits your decorating personality—red bows, dried flowers, or magnolias all bring the fun. If you're looking to go big, fill the planters with poinsettias and dress up the porch railing or hand rail with a sturdy garland that will last through the winter months.

09 of 11 The Living Room Laurey W. Glenn The living room might be the traditional home of the Christmas tree, but don't let that be the only burst of holiday cheer. Consider adding a few touches throughout the room too. If you have a fireplace with a mantle, a garland and stockings are classic. For other less-obvious spirited touches, have a tray with Christmas cards on display, a vessel filled with citrus, or a bowl of shiny and shimmering ornaments. To complete the room, keep gifts wrapped in your favorite papers under the tree (you can even wrap a few fake ones to have on hand year after year). Plus, you should always have fire wood on hand for a cozy fire.

10 of 11 The Guest Room Marta Pérez; Styling: Vero Designs Don't let the holiday spirit stop in the common areas. It can be something as small as a festive arrangement or scented greenery on a bedside table, but a thoughtful touch goes a long way to welcome your guests. Other simple ideas include orchids, table-top trees, or mini garlands draped (and secured) on a bed frame or mirror. We also love a seasonally-inspired throw pillow.