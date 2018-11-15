Our Best Christmas Tree Ideas for Small Spaces

Traditional holiday symbols get a glossy makeover with simple shapes and loads of bright red and white.

Start with the Base

A medium-size woven basket (etuhome.com) provides a tidier footing than a tree skirt.

Go for Garland

First hang the strands of lights, and then dangle a garland made from felt balls along the branches.

Adorn with Ornaments

Dress branches with large red Gobstopper-like globes mixed with favorite holiday images. For an extra-sweet touch, suspend candy canes from the frosted boughs.

Top It Off

Try a homespun take on stars with a large matte wooden version.

The Details

Stick to solid wrapping papers except for one standout polka-dot pattern.