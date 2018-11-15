Our Best Christmas Tree Ideas for Small Spaces
If you've recently downsized, you might be wondering if you have enough room for a traditional Christmas tree. Small-space living calls for thinking outside of the box. Try a festive tabletop tree with a traditional look or a unique take on a Tannenbaum. Here, small Christmas tree ideas that deliver big on holiday cheer.
Modern Sentiments
Traditional holiday symbols get a glossy makeover with simple shapes and loads of bright red and white.
Start with the Base
A medium-size woven basket (etuhome.com) provides a tidier footing than a tree skirt.
Go for Garland
First hang the strands of lights, and then dangle a garland made from felt balls along the branches.
Adorn with Ornaments
Dress branches with large red Gobstopper-like globes mixed with favorite holiday images. For an extra-sweet touch, suspend candy canes from the frosted boughs.
Top It Off
Try a homespun take on stars with a large matte wooden version.
The Details
Stick to solid wrapping papers except for one standout polka-dot pattern.
Vintage Charm
A ladylike palette of teal and pink reflects the pastel hues of these retro ornaments.
Tiny Tree
At only 4 feet tall, this tree (set in a sturdy planter) is just the right size for a table in a foyer.
Reflective Ornaments
Here's proof that a small suite of pink, gold, and aqua ornaments is all you need to trim a tabletop tree.
Snowball Garland
Skip the lights, and adorn branches with a distinctive white foam garland that resembles a strand of pearls.
Traditional Topper
Finish the look with a giant bow, nearly 1 foot tall, that trails the length of the tree. Tip: Wired ribbon is the secret to a pert bow.
Wild & Wonderful
Twirl up a tree fit for any mountain cabin with a menagerie of woodland-inspired pieces.
Bucket Base
Choose a small- or medium-size galvanized bucket as your vessel.
Hunt for Ornaments
Think of the pheasants as the headliners, and add a supporting cast of woodsy oak leaf, acorn, and feather pieces all around. Fill empty spots with shiny blue globes.
Glowing Garland
Stick with simple string lights. The shimmery ornaments will accentuate the glow from the bulbs.
A Woodsy Topper
Create a unique crown of pinecones. Spray-paint three to five of them gold, and then secure each one to a flexible wire stem with pieces of florist wire. Finally, twist the florist wire around at the top of the tree until it's secure.
Glitzy Glamour
Break from the traditional decorating mold by using geometric shapes and lots of sparkle.
Tinsel Tree
Ideal for small-space dwellers (it folds up flat for off-season storage), this tree stands proud at just 3 feet tall.
Mod Ornaments
The tree has character on its own, so all the trim you'll need is a combination of sharp pink shapes and shining pineapples.
Sparkle Topper
The secret to this sparkling style is adding a small star with a silver finish.
Shiny Details
Wrap presents with iridescent paper, pink and silver ribbons, and metallic gift tags.
Gingerbread Tree
Update a classic tabletop accent with a mix of shapely ornaments and festive flocked branches
Materials:
- Gingerbread dough
- cookie cutters in assorted shapes
- chartreuse and aqua ribbons
- 36-inch artificial cypress tree
- two to three cans of spray snow (we used Santa Sno Blower)
- concrete planter
- reindeer moss
- ornaments
- gold twine
Method:
- Shape 24 cookies with cutters.
- Before baking the gingerbread dough, use a straw to poke a hole in each cookie for the ribbon.
- Bake and let cool.
- Thread loop of ribbon through each cookie, and tie.
- Cover tree with spray snow; let dry for one hour.
- Place tree in concrete planter, and cover base with reindeer moss.
- Hang cookies from tree. Add ornaments.
- Trail chartreuse and aqua ribbons and gold twine down from top of tree.
Fruit Tree
This citrus combo provides a fresh dose of sunshine
Materials:
- Five (2-pound) bags of lemons
- florist picks
- 24-inch plastic foam cone
- sprigs of fresh rosemary and cypress
- urn
- five oranges
- reindeer moss
- ribbon
Method:
- Stick lemons with florist picks (one per lemon).
- Starting toward the bottom of the cone, insert lemons in circular diagonal rows, working your way up and leaving about 1 inch of space between each row until the cone is covered.
- Fill in the empty spaces between the lemon rows with rosemary and cypress sprigs.
- Set the decorated cone securely inside the urn.
- Place leftover lemons and oranges around the base of the cone; cover up any gaps with reindeer moss.
- Trail ribbon from the top of the arrangement.
Advent Tree
We turned the beloved holiday calendar custom into wonderful wall décor. We hung our presents in random order to give the look a playful treasure hunt effect.
Materials:
- Small saw
- seven wooden dowels
- 14 wooden dowel caps
- 15 clear adhesive hooks
- ribbon
- branches
- 25 small gifts
- 25 number tags
- ornaments
- greenery
- tree topper
- beaded garland
Method:
- With a small saw, cut seven dowels in graduated lengths to form a tree shape. Attach caps to the ends of dowels, and secure dowels to wall with adhesive hooks (two per dowel).
- Using ribbon, tie a branch to every other dowel.
- Assemble 25 small gifts, and label them with number tags, 1 through 25. With ribbon, tie each gift to the tree.
- Fill gaps with colorful ornaments and sprigs of greenery.
- Place tree topper above the top branch with an adhesive hook.
- Zigzag ribbon and garland across and down levels of tree.
Natural Wonder
Feathers and candle-style lights dial up this Colonial look.
Base: Take this gumdrop- shaped cypress to new heights by placing the stand in a rust planter. Trim the bottom branches, and mask the trunk with sheet moss.
Lights: Before electricity, real candles flickered on tree branches. Safely get the old-school effect with a flameless strand.
Ornaments: Maintain an authentic look with simple ornaments: metallic orbs, clove-studded oranges, dried orange slices, and pinecones.
Details: Woodsy red faux berries stand in for garland.
Topper: Wire on a crown-shaped cluster of feathers to push the look to the peak.
Blue Christmas
Spread cheer anywhere with this tabletop setup.
Base: Place a small blue spruce into a blue-and-white chinoiserie cachepot. Cover the base with sheet moss.
Lights: Delicate battery-operated twinkle lights don't overpower this tiny tree.
Topper: The plum velvet ribbon tied into a prim bow at the top cascades down like a garland.
Ornaments: Make it fancy with bejeweled orbs, miniature ginger jars (shop similar styles at The Enchanted Home), gold and navy tassels, and satin bows. Tie on jingle bells with twine for whimsy.
Wrapping: Carry on the theme with polka-dot and gingham papers accented with ribbon and ornaments.