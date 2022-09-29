15 Holiday Decor Pieces That'll Take You From Fall Through Thanksgiving And Christmas

A gold wreath made of leaves will look at home on your front door throughout the fall, as will a scented candle made with harvest spices in your living room. A table, mantle, or mailbox can be covered in a faux cypress garland from now through December—you can even add pinecones and leaves for Thanksgiving, then berries come Christmastime! Also, throws and pillows in seasonal hues can be enjoyed by family, friends, and house guests no matter the month or weather.

It's the most wonderful time of the year, and while decorating for the occasion is part of the fun, why not establish a base of versatile decor that can transition from Thanksgiving to Christmas and all the way through the cold winter days beyond?

01 of 15 Golden Leaf Wreath Anthropologie BUY IT: $98; anthropologie.com This gorgeous handmade metal wreath works for Thanksgiving, Christmas, or really, any time. It's made of iron so it can be hung indoors or outdoors, but we recommend a prime location on the front door to make a shining first impression on house guests and merry-makers.

02 of 15 After The Harvest Spiced Cider Potpourri Williams-Sonoma BUY IT: $57.95; williams-sonoma.com This harvest-inspired, spiced cider-scented potpourri set will infuse your home with that warm-fuzzy feeling all season long (seriously—it releases fragrance for up to three months). Hand-blended with cinnamon sticks, pinecones, and other natural botanicals, the potpourri not only smells like the happiest time of year, it also adds an elevated touch to your home decor.

03 of 15 Colossal Handknit Throws Pottery Barn BUY IT: $124.99 (orig. $179); potterybarn.com These oversized, cable-knit throws feel "like wrapping up in your favorite sweater" and will be the first thing you grab every time you sit on the couch as the temperatures dip. They come in muted holiday colors like ivory, grape leaf, putty, bronze, and cardinal, so they pair well with your decor all season long, and best of all? They're machine-washable, and you can even throw them in the dryer (on low, of course).

04 of 15 Satin Chair Cover Sashes Wayfair BUY IT: $40.33; wayfair.com Fancy up your Thanksgiving meal by tying every chair with a striking bow—and then, as soon as the feasting is over, take them right off your chairs and repurpose them for Christmas decor. Whether you put them in your windows or install them around your house (up the banister is a classic look!), the bows add a festive touch to any home during the holiday season. Opt for gold, red, or ivory in keeping with the colors of the season.

05 of 15 'Tis the Season Holiday Centerpiece Williams-Sonoma BUY IT: $159.95; williams-sonoma.com This understated yet elegant 36-inch holiday centerpiece will be the talk of the table from Thanksgiving through Christmas. Handcrafted by artisans with fresh and dried natural materials such as magnolia leaves, lacy sprigs, cedar tips, pomegranates, green and red flax, green and red yarrow, berries, and red hydrangea blossoms, its rich textures and colors make a statement.

06 of 15 Gold Leaf-Shaped Vinyl Placemats Target BUY IT: $19.99 (orig. $30.99); target.com We love these golden placemats for Thanksgiving dinners and Christmas brunches alike. Pair them with reds and burnt oranges for fall then accent them with red and green for Christmas or blues for Hanukkah festivities; they're made of vinyl so they're easy to wipe off and reuse, and they add a pop of pizzazz to any gathering around the table.

07 of 15 Nest Fragrances Holiday Classic Boxed Candle Anthropologie BUY IT: $46; anthropologie.com Whether you want to start with the winter-forest fragrance of the Birchwood Pine candle or set the mood with the spicy citrus aroma of the Holiday candle, these holiday-themed boxed candles by Nest not only smell fantastic, they're packaged beautifully to boot. The sparkling gold, white, and clear glass jars look good on any table or hearth, no matter the occasion, so make sure to buy an extra set or two—they also make the perfect hostess, teacher, and neighbor gifts.

08 of 15 Gold Plated Stainless Steel Flatware Set Amazon BUY IT: $34.99; amazon.com Fancy meals call for fancy flatware. Your family and friends will know how much intention you've put into every holiday meal when you pull out the shimmering golden forks. Each set comes with a dinner spoon, dinner fork, dinner knife, salad dessert fork, and teaspoon for four people.

09 of 15 Happy Holidays Doormat Etsy BUY IT: $25.20 (orig. $28); etsy.com Greet guests (and save your floors from excess dirt and debris) with a cheerily vague hand-painted coir doormat. Measuring 30" x 18", it makes a great addition to any front door (hostess gift, anyone?), but you can also opt for free personalization if that's more your vibe. A hearty vinyl backing will help to keep the mat in place no matter how many feet stomp atop it on their way inside.

10 of 15 Faux Cypress Garland Crate and Barrel BUY IT: $99.95; crateandbarrel.com No holiday mantel is complete without a cypress garland, but while this traditionally Christmassy piece of decor does look fabulous paired with holly berries and nativity sets, it looks equally festive paired with turkeys, fall leaves, and cornucopias. If you really want to change things up, you can alternate this 72-inch piece of artificial evergreen between your mantel, your table (as a runner or centerpiece), and even wrapped along the banister of your staircase. Versatile and understated, it's one of those classic pieces of decor you never want to be without.

11 of 15 Outdoor Lit Wire Sculptures Balsam Hill BUY IT: From $349 (orig. $379); balsamhill.com Pair these glowing fairy light sculptures with a Thanksgiving wreath and a couple turkeys at your front door and no one will think twice about it; leave them out as you put up your Christmas decor and they'll blend right in. Handcrafted from all-weather wicker and pre-lit with LED fairy lights, they're an easy decor staple that add a bit of glamor to your home all season long, from Thanksgiving to Christmas to the cold wintertime beyond. Choose between cone trees in varying sizes or orb shapes.

12 of 15 Velvet & Linen Oversize Square Pillow Dillard's BUY IT: $49; dillards.com New season, new throw pillows. We don't make the rules. Fall and winter are the perfect seasons to fancy up your couch a bit (since you'll probably be spending more time there than usual), and nothing adds an instant upgrade to your home's overall look quite like a touch of velvet.

13 of 15 Personalized Compact Swivel Cheese Board Uncommon Goods BUY IT: From $56; uncommongoods.com Snack happily at every holiday gathering with this personalized bamboo cheese board and knife set that converts to a multi-level wheel. It folds back into its compact triangular shape for easy stowing (there's even a drawer in the bottom tier for the stainless steel cheese fork and knives), but we have a feeling you'll keep it out all season long, because it instantly elevates any appetizer.

14 of 15 Holiday Stripe Napkins Williams-Sonoma BUY IT: $39.95; williams-sonoma.com These striped napkins are subtle but still make a statement, whether they're used as part of your autumnal ambiance or winter wonderland. Made from yarn-dyed cotton so they won't fade, they pair well with other seasonal linens and tableware, making them an instant holiday decor classic.