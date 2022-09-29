The Best Pop-Up Christmas Trees for Fuss-Free Trimming

These days, Christmas trees come in all shapes, colors, and sizes. Whether yours is pink, ceramic, or hanging from the ceiling, your Christmas tree can say a lot about your personal style. It can also say a lot about how much space you have to work with—not to mention how much free time you have on your hands.

To the countless Americans celebrating in a small space or who shudder at the thought of bringing a live tree into their homes, let us present the non-traditional decoration everybody's talking about this year: the pop-up Christmas tree.

Easy to setup and store, collapsible Christmas trees (also called pull-up Christmas trees) are a fuss-free way to make your home merry and bright this holiday season. From pre-decorated conifers to barely-there designs, here are some of our favorite pop-up Christmas trees on the market.