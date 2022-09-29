Holidays & Occasions Christmas Christmas Decor The Best Pop-Up Christmas Trees For Fuss-Free Trimming These collapsible conifers save space and money. By Meghan Overdeep Meghan Overdeep Meghan is a senior staff writer at Southern Living. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. She has never met a story she couldn't tell. Meghan is passionate about animals, current events, history, gardening, and making people smile. You can find her skiing or taking pictures of her dog.Previously, Meghan was the weddings editor for The Knot. She also worked for many years as a freelancer with bylines at InStyle, The Food Network, HGTV Magazine, Runners World, and more. She graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Magazine Journalism. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Updated on October 4, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Walmart These days, Christmas trees come in all shapes, colors, and sizes. Whether yours is pink, ceramic, or hanging from the ceiling, your Christmas tree can say a lot about your personal style. It can also say a lot about how much space you have to work with—not to mention how much free time you have on your hands. To the countless Americans celebrating in a small space or who shudder at the thought of bringing a live tree into their homes, let us present the non-traditional decoration everybody's talking about this year: the pop-up Christmas tree. Easy to setup and store, collapsible Christmas trees (also called pull-up Christmas trees) are a fuss-free way to make your home merry and bright this holiday season. From pre-decorated conifers to barely-there designs, here are some of our favorite pop-up Christmas trees on the market. BrylaneHome Fully Decorated Pre-Lit 6 Foot Pop-Up Christmas Tree Walmart BUY IT: $169.99; walmart.com Fully decorated and ready to go, it arrives as a "pancake-flat sphere" and pops up into a six-foot, pre-lit Christmas Tree when attached to the included stand. Fysho Christmas Pop Up Tinsel Xmas Trees with Shiny Sequins Walmart BUY IT: $27.99; walmart.com Thin, eye-catching, and totally non-traditional, this glittery tree is perfect for a small space. Pop-Up Green Christmas Tree West Elm BUY IT: from $150; westelm.com Available in two sizes, these clever little trees expand to their full height in a matter of seconds. Pop Up Christmas Tree with Lights Amazon BUY IT: $89.99; amazon.com Just add presents! Northlight 6' Prelit Artificial Christmas Tree Slim Holly Leaf Pop-Up - Clear Lights Target BUY IT: $139.99; target.com Pre-lit with 350 clear mini lights, this artificial Christmas tree easily pops up in seconds. Like any artificial Christmas tree, most of these involve an upfront investment. But, if you ask us, not having to lug a dead tree out to the curb come January or fiddle with detachable branches is priceless. We won't tell if you don't! Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit