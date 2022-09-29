The Best Pop-Up Christmas Trees For Fuss-Free Trimming

These collapsible conifers save space and money.

By
Meghan Overdeep
Updated on October 4, 2022

Brylanehome Christmas Fully Decorated Pre-Lit 6 Foot Pop-Up Christmas Tree, Red Gold
Photo: Walmart

These days, Christmas trees come in all shapes, colors, and sizes. Whether yours is pink, ceramic, or hanging from the ceiling, your Christmas tree can say a lot about your personal style. It can also say a lot about how much space you have to work with—not to mention how much free time you have on your hands.

To the countless Americans celebrating in a small space or who shudder at the thought of bringing a live tree into their homes, let us present the non-traditional decoration everybody's talking about this year: the pop-up Christmas tree.

Easy to setup and store, collapsible Christmas trees (also called pull-up Christmas trees) are a fuss-free way to make your home merry and bright this holiday season. From pre-decorated conifers to barely-there designs, here are some of our favorite pop-up Christmas trees on the market.

BrylaneHome Fully Decorated Pre-Lit 6 Foot Pop-Up Christmas Tree

BrylaneHome Fully Decorated Pre-Lit 6 Foot Pop-Up Christmas Tree
Walmart
BUY IT: $169.99; walmart.com

Fully decorated and ready to go, it arrives as a "pancake-flat sphere" and pops up into a six-foot, pre-lit Christmas Tree when attached to the included stand.

Fysho Christmas Pop Up Tinsel Xmas Trees with Shiny Sequins

Kernelly Pop Up Christmas Tinsel Tree with Lights
Walmart
BUY IT: $27.99; walmart.com

Thin, eye-catching, and totally non-traditional, this glittery tree is perfect for a small space.

Pop-Up Green Christmas Tree

Pop-Up Green Christmas Tree
West Elm
BUY IT: from $150; westelm.com

Available in two sizes, these clever little trees expand to their full height in a matter of seconds.

Pop Up Christmas Tree with Lights

Just add presents!
Amazon
BUY IT: $89.99; amazon.com

Just add presents!

Northlight 6' Prelit Artificial Christmas Tree Slim Holly Leaf Pop-Up - Clear Lights

Pre-lit with 350 clear mini lights, this artificial Christmas tree easily pops up in seconds.
Target
BUY IT: $139.99; target.com

Pre-lit with 350 clear mini lights, this artificial Christmas tree easily pops up in seconds.

Like any artificial Christmas tree, most of these involve an upfront investment. But, if you ask us, not having to lug a dead tree out to the curb come January or fiddle with detachable branches is priceless.

We won't tell if you don't!

