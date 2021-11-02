The Best Pop-Up Christmas Trees for Fuss-Free Trimming

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

These days, Christmas trees come in all shapes, colors, and sizes. Whether yours is pink, ceramic, or hanging from the ceiling, your Christmas tree can say a lot about your personal style. It can also say a lot about how much space you have to work with—not to mention how much free time you have on your hands.

To the countless Americans celebrating in a small space or who shudder at the thought of bringing a live tree into their homes, let us present the non-traditional decoration everybody's talking about this year: the pop-up Christmas tree.

Easy to setup and store, collapsible Christmas trees (also called pull-up Christmas trees) are a fuss-free way to make your home merry and bright this holiday season. From pre-decorated conifers to barely-there designs, here are some of our favorite pop-up Christmas trees on the market.

BrylaneHome Fully Decorated Pre-Lit 6 Foot Pop-Up Christmas Tree BrylaneHome Fully Decorated Pre-Lit 6 Foot Pop-Up Christmas Tree $140.96 shop it Walmart show more info Fully decorated and ready to go, it arrives as a "pancake-flat sphere" and pops up into a six-foot, pre-lit Christmas Tree when attached to the included stand.

Fysho Christmas Pop Up Tinsel Xmas Trees with Shiny Sequins Fysho Christmas Pop Up Tinsel Xmas Trees with Shiny Sequins $29.99 shop it Walmart show more info Thin, eye-catching, and totally non-traditional, this glittery tree is perfect for a small space.

West Elm Pop Up LED Green Tree Pop Up LED Green Tree $110.00 shop it West Elm show more info Available in two sizes, these clever little trees expand to their full height in a matter of seconds.

Pop Up Christmas Tree with Lights Pop Up Christmas Tree with Lights $80.00 shop it Amazon show more info Just add presents!

Northlight 6' Pre-Lit Silver Tinsel Pop-Up Artificial Christmas Tree Northlight 6' Pre-Lit Silver Tinsel Pop-Up Artificial Christmas Tree $170.99 shop it Target show more info This frosty option—pre-lit with 200 clear mini lights—pops up in seconds.

Like any artificial Christmas tree, most of these involve an upfront investment. But, if you ask us, not having to lug a dead tree out to the curb come January or fiddle with detachable branches is priceless.