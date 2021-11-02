The Best Pop-Up Christmas Trees for Fuss-Free Trimming
These collapsible conifers save space and money.
These days, Christmas trees come in all shapes, colors, and sizes. Whether yours is pink, ceramic, or hanging from the ceiling, your Christmas tree can say a lot about your personal style. It can also say a lot about how much space you have to work with—not to mention how much free time you have on your hands.
To the countless Americans celebrating in a small space or who shudder at the thought of bringing a live tree into their homes, let us present the non-traditional decoration everybody's talking about this year: the pop-up Christmas tree.
Easy to setup and store, collapsible Christmas trees (also called pull-up Christmas trees) are a fuss-free way to make your home merry and bright this holiday season. From pre-decorated conifers to barely-there designs, here are some of our favorite pop-up Christmas trees on the market.
Like any artificial Christmas tree, most of these involve an upfront investment. But, if you ask us, not having to lug a dead tree out to the curb come January or fiddle with detachable branches is priceless.
We won't tell if you don't!