The Best Pop-Up Christmas Trees for Fuss-Free Trimming

These collapsible conifers save space and money.

By Meghan Overdeep Updated November 02, 2021
Credit: Walmart

These days, Christmas trees come in all shapes, colors, and sizes. Whether yours is pink, ceramic, or hanging from the ceiling, your Christmas tree can say a lot about your personal style. It can also say a lot about how much space you have to work with—not to mention how much free time you have on your hands.

To the countless Americans celebrating in a small space or who shudder at the thought of bringing a live tree into their homes, let us present the non-traditional decoration everybody's talking about this year: the pop-up Christmas tree.

Easy to setup and store, collapsible Christmas trees (also called pull-up Christmas trees) are a fuss-free way to make your home merry and bright this holiday season. From pre-decorated conifers to barely-there designs, here are some of our favorite pop-up Christmas trees on the market.

BrylaneHome Fully Decorated Pre-Lit 6 Foot Pop-Up Christmas Tree
$140.96
shop it
Walmart
Fysho Christmas Pop Up Tinsel Xmas Trees with Shiny Sequins
$29.99
shop it
Walmart

Pop Up LED Green Tree
$110.00
shop it
West Elm
Pop Up Christmas Tree with Lights
$80.00
shop it
Amazon
Northlight 6' Pre-Lit Silver Tinsel Pop-Up Artificial Christmas Tree
$170.99
shop it
Target

Like any artificial Christmas tree, most of these involve an upfront investment. But, if you ask us, not having to lug a dead tree out to the curb come January or fiddle with detachable branches is priceless.

We won't tell if you don't!

