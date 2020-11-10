11 Neutral Christmas Decor Ideas You'll Want to Use Year After Year
What if traditional Christmas décor isn't your thing? That's no reason to be the Grinch. Look, red is a bold color–we get it. Green, however, is something we can work with. The added warmth and texture of holiday greenery, paired with neutral décor creates a serene Christmas ambiance we can all get on board with.
Decorate with intention. If your love language is a neutral color palette and minimalistic spaces–stay true to that by making simple swaps for gorgeous impact.
Tabletop Trees
BUY IT: $32, mcgeeandco.com
Sprinkle tabletop trees throughout your home. From your kitchen table to coffee table, opt for sparse trees and skip the lights. Place them in your favorite year-round planter for a look that stays true to your style the other 11 months of the year.
Wood Accents
BUY IT: $49.95, crateandbarrel.com
The same design rules apply to the holidays. If you're big into white, black, and brass–be sure to add in some warmth with wood pieces.
Neutral Ornaments
BUY IT: $20, target.com
Did you think we'd leaving you hanging on the best neutral ornaments? Think again!
Add Candles
BUY IT: $34, anthropologie.com
We can't even with this Advent candle. This gorgeous, subtle nod to the season should be in every home this Christmas.
Festive Charcuterie
BUY IT: $109, potterybarn.com
Just add cheese. We absolutely love this holiday tree board. Display it in your kitchen all season long. This is one you'll be anxious to bring out every time November rolls around.
Add a Village
BUY IT: $78, anthropologie.com
A modern take on the traditional Christmas village. This zinc barn (there's a cabin, too!) would look beautiful on a mantle or tabletop.
Modern Wreaths
BUY IT: $49.95, cb2.com
Skip traditional wreaths and play with brass, feathers and all things neutral. Pair two to three of these in a space for a unique and elevated look.
Cozy Throw
BUY IT: $59, steviecollective.com
Nothing says the holidays like a cozy throw. Add warmth to your living space–figuratively and literally–with one of our favorite throw blankets.
Tree Collar
BUY IT: $40, target.com
Pass on the traditional tree skirt and try a collar on for size. Warning: these were a big hit last year and sold out fast!
Year-Round Décor
BUY IT: $99, potterybarn.com
It can be painful to spend on pieces with a short shelf-life. One of the best tricks of the trade, invest in items you can keep out year-round. Fill a raise bowl with white, silver, and gold Christmas balls, and voila–you have a centerpiece! Come January, it's back to a fruit bowl.
A Symbol of Peace
BUY IT: $59, potterybarn.com
And finally, in the spirit of 2020–a symbol of peace. We're obsessed with this dove sculpture and would love to wrap it in garland and twinkly lights all year long.