11 Neutral Christmas Decor Ideas You'll Want to Use Year After Year

What if traditional Christmas décor isn't your thing? That's no reason to be the Grinch. Look, red is a bold color–we get it. Green, however, is something we can work with. The added warmth and texture of holiday greenery, paired with neutral décor creates a serene Christmas ambiance we can all get on board with.

Decorate with intention. If your love language is a neutral color palette and minimalistic spaces–stay true to that by making simple swaps for gorgeous impact.