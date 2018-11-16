You Must See This Colorful Home Bursting With Christmas Cheer

For Natasha Lawler, her love for hosting actually dictates her interior decor. "I really like entertaining," says the woman who cites a crown roast as her go-to crowd-pleaser. "It's easy. Ask the butcher to tie up a rack of pork like a crown. Then just bake it like a roast." Not surprisingly, Lawler works in event planning and public relations. In 2013, she moved from Hong Kong with her husband and their oldest son into this 1929 Charlottesville, Virginia, home. (She's since had two more boys.)

"Except for a bad 1970s paint job, it hadn't ever been updated. There was no air-conditioning. The grass outside was 6 feet tall. I wanted to keep it traditional but still relevant for today," says Lawler. To preserve the house's charm, she maintained as many original details as possible (down to the window hardware) and updated only what was necessary. They renovated the kitchen, where the family spends the most time together, and added air-conditioning. "My mom wasn't coming until that was done," she admits. During the holiday season, it takes Lawler about 100 lemons, 30 rolls of striped ribbon, a scattering of boxwood wreaths, and a massive tree to get her home ready for Christmas. Read on for her fabulously festive ideas.