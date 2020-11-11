17 Mini Christmas Trees To Fill Your Home With Holiday Charm
The start of the Christmas season is usually marked by two things. First, the Hallmark movies are finally on a never-ending, wonderful, constant loop. Secondly, we've drug out any and all Christmas decorations from the attic. Just the sight of Christmas villages, ornaments, and strings of twinkling lights on display throughout the house makes us burst with holiday cheer—and why stop at just one big Christmas tree when you can also have multiple miniature Christmas trees scattered on any surface, from the side tables to the kitchen counter? Exactly. From classic bottle brush trees that make the most charming display to retro countertop ceramic trees that light up the room, these mini Christmas trees are here to fill your home with happiness this holiday season.
Pre-Lit Artificial Mini Christmas Tree with Gold Cloth Bag
For a simple punch of cheer in any room, choose this two-foot countertop tree with classic white lights.
SHOP IT: $21.99; amazon.com
Large Multicolored Ceramic Christmas Tree
Add a dose of nostalgia to your home with this 15-inch retro-inspired ceramic tree that lights up with multi-color LED bulbs.
SHOP IT: $39.99; amazon.com
30-Piece Bottle Brush Tree Set
You get major bang for your buck with this set that comes with 30 bottle brush trees in four sizes and various colors. Bonus points for the adorably mini wreaths!
SHOP IT: $12.39; amazon.com
Hand-Crafted Cotton Tabletop Trees
Take things old-school with these cotton and wood Christmas trees that look like they've come straight from a farmhouse workshop somewhere.
SHOP IT: $37 and up; etsy.com
Mini Farmhouse Tabletop Trees
These plump Christmas tree sacks clock in at only 11 inches, making them ideal for any surface, low or high.
SHOP IT: $19.34 each; etsy.com
Modern Multicolored Bottle Brush Trees
The award for prettiest countertop trees goes to...these vibrant bottle brush trees that come in all colors of the rainbow for you to choose.
SHOP IT: $26 and up; etsy.com
Pre-Lit Artificial 2-Foot Tree with Pine Cones
If you're a fan of more rustic, natural trees, match your home's style with this pine cone-adorned tabletop tree.
SHOP IT: $31.99; amazon.com
Green Christmas Tree Candles
Let your mini Christmas trees serve a dual purpose as candles that add to the holiday atmosphere in the most charming way.
SHOP IT: $9.95 and up; crateandbarrel.com
34-Piece Snowy Green Bottle Brush Tree Set
Create the Christmas village of your sugar plum dreams with this set of 34 snowy bottle brush trees. They're also wonderful for lining the mantle or scattering on side tables throughout the house.
SHOP IT: $12.89; amazon.com
Wooden Tabletop Christmas Trees
These subtle wooden Christmas trees look like they were whittled in Santa's workshop. Choose from various sizes and colors.
SHOP IT: $14.95 and up; crateandbarrel.com
Rose Gold Tabletop Ceramic Christmas Tree
A more glamorous take on the vintage ceramic tree trend, this charming rose gold option is a favorite of shoppers for their daughters' rooms or who prefer a more whimsical approach to Christmas décor.
SHOP IT: $19.99; amazon.com
Pre-Lit Multi-Color Artificial Tabletop Tree
This multi-color tree has us dreaming of a traditional Christmas, and at two-feet-tall, it is perfect to jazz up any and every counter or banquet.
SHOP IT: $22.50; amazon.com
2-Piece Snowy White Bottle Brush Tree Set
If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, look no further than these tiny frosted trees that are easily popped onto any side table.
SHOP IT: $5; target.com
Small Green Ceramic Christmas Tree with Lights
You won't find anything cuter than this tiny ceramic tree that hits at just seven inches. It makes the most festive night light or addition to your bedside table.
SHOP IT: $15.99; amazon.com
24-Piece Turquoise Mini Bottle Brush Tree Set
Fashion up a Christmas scene with extra flair using this set of frosted bottle brush trees that come in three assorted sizes and fun colors like turquoise and gold.
SHOP IT: $11.99; amazon.com
Gold Wire Mini Christmas Trees
These tiny sparkling trees light up any room with Christmas magic and make perfect additions to the powder room or any small space.
SHOP IT: $12.99 for set of 2; amazon.com
3-Piece Retro-Inspired Cranberry Bottle Brush Tree Set
Keep things natural and warm with this set of trees that comes dotted in pops of color courtesy faux cranberries.
SHOP IT: $24.99; wayfair.com