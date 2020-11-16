This Charming Charleston Home Is Filled With Holiday Cheer

Two hosts celebrate Christmas in their Charleston home, where there’s always a place for the people and things they love.

Jordan Kruse remembers the bottom of the punch bowl. In Christmas of 2019—the first Christmas Kruse and husband James Hewlette spent in their newly renovated Charleston, South Carolina, home—they hosted an open house that floated on well past its scheduled end time. Dozens of guests remained cozied up to the outdoor fireplace, nibbling ham sandwiches and homemade confetti-cake balls—and draining the citrusy bourbon punch served on the terrace.

"It was so much fun," Kruse said. Hewlette agreed, noting that during the redo (helmed by residential designer James B. Laughlin), they kept a count of how many people could fit in each room. As a test run, the party was a smashing success.

Jordan Kruse and James Hewlette at their Charleston, SC Home Kruse (left) and Hewlette add holiday decor that goes the distance from November to January. | Credit: Marta Pérez; Styling: Vero Designs

"They're great hosts," said their interior designer and longtime friend, Elly Poston Cooper. "Their door is always open; the bar is always stocked." She came on board to help them realize this entertaining mecca in 2018, just after the couple bought the foursquare. After a slight renovation to capitalize on the home's great flow and beef up the architectural detail, the trio talked about decoration.

White Foursquare House in Charleston, SC with Wreaths on Windows for Christmas Credit: Marta Pérez; Styling: Vero Designs

"Masculine Southern" style was their goal. "Formal spaces, exciting wallpapers, fun patterns, and black and lacquered elements because we are two men," Hewlette elaborated. Every decision went through the filter of entertaining: Can we fit a settee in the living room to bump up the seating? (Yes, just inside the entry.) Will this stair runner stand up to lots of foot traffic? (It will if it's indoor/outdoor.) What's the largest possible table we can fit in our dining room? (The answer was 63 inches, and they bought it online from an English antique store.)

In the past, their holiday season kicked off in mid-November with Friendsgiving. To decorate, the couple amplified the existing jewel tones with amethyst and amber, filled the tree with meaningful ornaments, and hung mixed greenery throughout for a relaxed English country house vibe. Out back, a tree held court near the table where Hewlette and Kruse planned to serve Christmas dinner to their families.

Quieter nights during the Christmas season at home are special too. Bing Crosby croons from the record player as they sip old-fashioneds. "The house feels as good with just the two of us as it does with 100," Hewlette said.

Entry with dark door opened to show large wreath and garland draped on the banister. Credit: Marta Pérez; Styling: Vero Designs

Lean On What Lasts

Ribbons, not cut flowers, are the duo's big Christmas splurge. They're reusable, unfussy, and an easy way to add color to the greenery in pass-through spaces like the entry. The front door is painted Charleston green, which is befitting for these natives of the city. Cooper also carried that shade onto the interior doors and banister. "It's a neutral I use in place of black because it's just a little warmer," she said. Black grosgrain ribbon, held in place with nailheads, outlines the entry's grass-cloth-covered walls to tie in the dark elements found elsewhere in the house.

Formal Dining Room with Green Wallpaper and Pops of Blue and Salmon Credit: Marta Pérez; Styling: Vero Designs

Put Out the Good Stuff

Their winning table formula of family silver + a hit of color + inexpensive grocery store flowers are just as effective now as at any other time of year. Yves Klein-blue tapers nod to the seasonal palette without stealing attention from the room's showiest moment: the Schumacher Miles Redd Brighton Pavilion paper. "This was the starting point for the house's color story," Cooper said. She balanced it with a hard valance tailored in ribbon. "White and black make it more modern," she said. "It's whimsical yet still very Southern and traditional." Sterling silver elevates plain tulips to centerpiece status. Monogrammed napkins from Courtland & Co. and persimmon-rimmed china pull in the wallpaper's bold color palette.

Simple White Kitchen in Charleston Home Credit: Marta Pérez; Styling: Vero Designs

Don't Sweat the Sweets

A signature dessert makes entertaining that much easier. The homeowners serve ice cream year-round, a custom that's passed down from Kruse's family, who own a creamery. "We get a little fancier about the way we serve it around the holidays," he said. A toppings bar is a reliable crowd-pleaser for every generation. It's set up casually on the kitchen counter so guests can just head outside with their scoops.

Bar room with green lacquered walls and cabinetry Eggnog Cocktails on bar

Left: Credit: Marta Pérez; Styling: Vero Designs Right: Credit: Marta Pérez; Styling: Vero Designs

Raise the Bar

"For the way we live, a mudroom just wasn't for us," said Hewlette, who works in the spirits industry. "We knew a bar would be a much better fit." The cool sophistication of the bottle green lacquer and gilded mirror belie the room's utility. The slate floor and sealed-wood countertops have easy-clean finishes, which came in especially handy during their Christmas open house when about 100 guests roamed in and out to make their own cocktails.

Jewel tone Christmas tree ornaments and packages Credit: Marta Pérez; Styling: Vero Designs

Pump Up What's There

In their bottle green, aquamarine, and persimmon palette, the couple found the basis for a jewel-tone holiday scheme. Every bit of seasonal décor they brought in boosted it. Amethyst and amber arrived in the form of their burgeoning collection of forcing vases, which are nestled into the mantel garland (a mix of Fraser fir, cedar, and Leyland cypress branches from nearby King's Farm Market on Edisto Island). Sapphire and tourmaline no-break balls brought their sentimental ornaments in step. A crown of DIY spray-painted pheasant feathers makes a playful topper for the tree.

Masculine Southern Living Room in White with Christmas tree in the corner and garland hung on the mantel. Credit: Marta Pérez; Styling: Vero Designs

Vintage sconces flank the Barbary ram's head, passed down from Kruse's late father. Dubbed with the name Wally, "because it's on the wall," Hewlette cracked, he's had pride of place in each of their homes. "He gets a paper crown every year," said Kruse.

Green guest room with twin beds decorated for Christmas with greenery and bottle brush trees. Credit: Marta Pérez; Styling: Vero Designs

Bring Comfort and Joy

Luxurious details embody the pair's thoughtful approach to hospitality: king-size pillows for plush sleeping, a desk to hold the ubiquitous laptop, a faux-red-fox fur throw for extra coziness, and—at the holidays—one of the poppers they order in bulk to give away during the season. Bottle trees and a bit of greenery zip-tied to the bamboo headboard shift the guest room into festive mode without much upkeep.

Cooper extended Farrow & Ball's Calke Green (No. 34) from the walls to the trim and window muntins to get the most out of the color.

Home vignette with traditional furniture, fiddle-leaf fig tree, and modern photography art. Credit: Marta Pérez; Styling: Vero Designs

Shoot For a Mix

After filling the front of the living room with classics like an antique settee and slipper chair, Cooper and the guys tapped another friend, Anne Rhett, to capture an image of Drayton Hall, located outside Charleston. "We wanted modern photography to balance some of the more serious traditional things," Cooper said.

Backyard courtyard with outdoor fireplace and Christmas tree Credit: Marta Pérez; Styling: Vero Designs

Spread Cheer Outdoors