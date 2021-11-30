Kentucky College Student Spreads Christmas Cheer with Over-the-Top Light Displays

This is the fifth year in a row 19-year-old Carter Hoagland has delighted the Owensboro community with his creative decorations.

Carter Hoagland is a man of many talents. The 19-year-old freshman at Kentucky Wesleyan College is a defender on his college soccer team and a business management major. But outside of his gifts on the field and in the classroom, Hoagland is known for having one other secret talent: creating incredible Christmas light displays.

For the past five years, Hoagland has brought joy to his hometown of Owensboro by building extravagant outdoor Christmas light displays.

"I always loved looking at Christmas lights as a little kid, and I wanted to give the same experience to all the children that drive by," Hoagland told Southern Living. "Christmas is by far my favorite holiday, so I go all out with decorating both my mom's and dad's houses for Christmas."

He said his passion for holiday decorating blossomed around the age of 10, but since then his fervor for the practice has only grown.

Hoagland works on new designs and plans for his parents' homes throughout the year. That way once the holidays roll around, he has plenty of time to execute. This year's displays include an array of jubilant blowups and twinkling lights. There's Santa with his sleigh and reindeer, the Grinch, polar bears, snowmen, and a giant "Merry Christmas" sign made completely from lights. Hoagland has also created a tree farm with a walkway that leads visitors through the lights.

"All the little neighborhood kids will run through the tree farm on the walkway for hours laughing and taking pictures with Santa," he said.

With the help of his grandfather, Hoagland puts up around $10,000 in lights and decorations between the two homes. He estimates that this year's display includes more than 30,000 lights.

Hoagland said it took him roughly 84 hours over two weeks to get everything set up. He even put in overtime to finish ahead of schedule for the many eager neighbors who have come to know and love his work.

"I had to hurry up and get it done this year because every night while I was out there working on the lights, [kids] would come up to me and ask when I would turn it on. So, I got done a few days early for them."

For Hoagland, who has dreams of competing on The Great American Christmas Light Fight one day, it's all about spreading Christmas cheer and adding to the sense of wonder that makes the holidays such a special time for all.

"Last year I had these two little girls like it so much that they left me a gift card to show their appreciation," he said. "I don't do this for money, but I thought it was really sweet of them. I just enjoy all the kids telling me how much they love it."