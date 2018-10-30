How To Wrap Ribbon on a Christmas Tree to Perfection

Choose Your Ribbon

First, choose your ribbon. Conte uses 10-inch thick wired ribbon to create a fuller look on the hotel's trees, but you may want to consider scale and personal preference. If you wish to do something daintier or your tree is relatively small, you may choose a slightly narrower ribbon.

We're all about volume, so we'll stick with Conte's recommendation on this one. Regarding how much ribbon you'll need, it will vary depending on how you wrap your tree, but Christmas Central suggests using about nine feet of garland per foot of the tree. For example, a six-foot tree may require about 54 feet of ribbon. Check out the chart below for a guide to how many yards of ribbon you'll need per tree height.

Start at the Top

Choose Your Ribbon Size

How Much Ribbon You'll Need for Christmas Tree Chart Credit: Southern Living

How To Wrap Ribbon on a Christmas Tree

Start with a tree already strung with lights but not yet decorated with ornaments. The lights will act as a sort of guide for where the ribbon will go, pointing you to places on the tree that are in most need of being filled out with the garland.

Anchor your garland by twisting a strand of ribbon around a branch at the top of the tree. Be sure to start on the back so the first twist doesn't create visual clutter on the front of the tree. Give the ribbon a little tug to ensure it's secure, then begin winding your way down the tree, alternating between looser loops that fill out the tree and tighter ones that hug the tree more closely and maintain its shape. Repeat this in-and-out looping pattern to the bottom of the tree, stepping back every few loops to ensure the tree looks the way you want. Avoid wrapping the ribbon too tightly, as that will make the tree look too orchestrated or carefully decorated.

Wrap Ribbon Vertically

If you don't want to wrap your ribbon in a spiral, another option is to hang it vertically. If you want to turn your ribbon vertically, start by cutting long, varying lengths of ribbon. Then, anchor each ribbon at the top of the tree and let them cascade down. To keep ribbons from stiffly resting on top of the branches, work your way down each length of ribbon. Curve and tuck the ribbon around the branches on the way down for a more whimsical look.

Adding Extra Interest

For an especially design-oriented tree, add another round of ribbon or two. Just be sure to choose textured ribbons in coordinating colors: The varied texture will add interest and dimension without distracting or competing hues.

Finally, if you want a creative Christmas tree topper, consider using any remaining ribbon to fashion an enormous bow. Oh, Christmas tree, indeed!

