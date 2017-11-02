WATCH: How to Flock a Christmas Tree in 8 Simple Steps
Flocking your tree is a great way to get your white Christmas fix no matter what mother nature has in store. Flocking refers to a synthetic dust or powder that you can use to achieve the look of a Christmas tree with snow indoors. If you aren't familiar with it, flocking is usually done in one of three ways:
- Christmas tree flocking kits. These include a misting gun, which filters an even amount of flock and water to achieve an even, realistic look.
- Christmas tree flocking spray and self-adhesive powders, which people apply themselves (the most popular method).
- Splurge on a professionally flocked tree.
If you are going to do it yourself at home, here are some tips for creating a flawless look:
- Work in a basement, garage, or outdoors. If that's not possible, cover the floor beneath the tree with a tarp or an old sheet — the white powder gets messy.
- Wear goggles, gloves, and a mask to protect yourself from ingesting any harmful materials.
- Start at the top of the tree and work your way down. Some flock will fall off the needles and land on branches below. This creates a more natural snow-fallen look, and it will save you from doing double the work.
- Apply the flock to only the tips of the needles, and allow it to form clusters. Do not smear it on needles or apply it to the underside of the branches; this will make it look more artificial.
- If you are using a self-adhesive powder, a handheld sifter will make the job a lot easier. Use a spray bottle to mist a section of the tree with water first, then scoop some of the flock into your strainer and sift it onto the damp tree. Spray the flocked section once more with water. Note: A flocked tree can't get wet again after this otherwise it won't dry.
- Consider making your own flock. Soap shavings are the most convenient and affordable option (though laundry detergent, shaving cream, and coconut also work). Combine the soap shavings with liquid cornstarch or white glue in a mixer on medium speed. Add warm water and continue beating until it resembles a nougat-like consistency. Use a paintbrush to apply in dollops.
- Once you're done applying the flock, allow the tree to dry for eight to 24 hours, depending on the size of the tree.
- If you're planning to add Christmas lights, set the lights away from the flock.