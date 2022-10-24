Holidays & Occasions Christmas Christmas Decor Exclusive: HGTV Home Debuts First Line Of Holiday Décor Products Shop the National Tree Company collaboration now! By Meghan Overdeep Meghan Overdeep Meghan is a senior staff writer at Southern Living. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. She has never met a story she couldn't tell. Meghan is passionate about animals, current events, history, gardening, and making people smile. You can find her skiing or taking pictures of her dog.Previously, Meghan was the weddings editor for The Knot. She also worked for many years as a freelancer with bylines at InStyle, The Food Network, HGTV Magazine, Runners World, and more. She graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Magazine Journalism. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on October 24, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: HGTV Home Christmas just came early, HGTV fans! Today, with just two months to go until Christmas, HGTV Home has debuted its first ever line of holiday décor. Available online now via your favorite retailers, the HGTV Home Collection is a collaborative effort with National Tree Company, an industry leader in high-quality holiday décor. From throw pillows to tree skirts, the festive line includes an assortment of fun items inspired by popular holiday themes that can be mixed and matched to suit every style. Decorate for the holidays like a pro with more than 300 HGTV-approved holiday décor products. Shop from artificial greenery, stockings, ornaments, candles, tabletop décor, holiday textiles, and more. The best part? The line celebrates eight distinct trend collections—"Cozy Winter," "Christmas by the Sea," "Black Tie Christmas," "Boho Flair," "Holiday Romance," "Swiss Chic," "Nostalgic Tradition," and "Champagne Wishes"—so there is truly something for every household. "National Tree Company has built a strong reputation for their quality, beautiful holiday décor and we are thrilled to work together to launch this stunning collection as we bring the HGTV Home Collection brand beyond DIY to explore the full home category," Carolann Dunn, Vice President, Consumer Products Licensing, Warner Bros. Discovery, said in a statement. "We look forward to seeing how consumers use this festive line to bring holiday cheer to their homes this Christmas." Christmas Snow Globe Hand Towel (Set of Two) Wayfair BUY IT: $31.99; Wayfair.com These decorative Christmas-themed hand towels feature a large snow globe containing evergreen trees and a reindeer and is wrapped with a banner reading "Happy Holidays". Metallic threads and gold beading add sparkle to the 100% cotton fabric trimmed with a complementing bright red piping edge. Faux Lighted Mixed Assortment 28'' Wreath Wayfair BUY IT: $157.99; Wayfair.com Handcrafted, pre-lit wreath. Red Stripe Candy Tree Stocking Holder Wayfair BUY IT: $50.99; Wayfair.com An evergreen tree is sculpted from swirling loops of striped candy that sits atop a thick base with large hanging hook. Place this hanger on the edge of your fireplace mantel or tabletop to hang your Christmas stocking or other lightweight holiday trimmings. Artificial Christmas Tree Wayfair BUY IT: $839.99; Wayfair.com This Bavarian Pine tree is pre-lit with 600 clear lights and features a mixture of evergreen and bristle branch tips covered with the appearance of freshly fallen snow. 20" HGTV Home Collection Puffy Coat Stocking Wayfair BUY IT: 38.99; Wayfair.com Deep and wide this stocking features a puffy winter coat design with its horizontal stitching. A soft faux fur cuffed top completes the traditional styling, and a loop is included for hanging. Available in multiple colors. The HGTV Home Collection holiday décor line is available now from major e-commerce retailers including Wayfair, Amazon.com, Target.com, Macys.com, Lowes.com, and others. Happy shopping, y'all! Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit