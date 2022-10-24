Christmas just came early, HGTV fans!

Today, with just two months to go until Christmas, HGTV Home has debuted its first ever line of holiday décor.

Available online now via your favorite retailers, the HGTV Home Collection is a collaborative effort with National Tree Company, an industry leader in high-quality holiday décor. From throw pillows to tree skirts, the festive line includes an assortment of fun items inspired by popular holiday themes that can be mixed and matched to suit every style.

Decorate for the holidays like a pro with more than 300 HGTV-approved holiday décor products. Shop from artificial greenery, stockings, ornaments, candles, tabletop décor, holiday textiles, and more. The best part? The line celebrates eight distinct trend collections—"Cozy Winter," "Christmas by the Sea," "Black Tie Christmas," "Boho Flair," "Holiday Romance," "Swiss Chic," "Nostalgic Tradition," and "Champagne Wishes"—so there is truly something for every household.

"National Tree Company has built a strong reputation for their quality, beautiful holiday décor and we are thrilled to work together to launch this stunning collection as we bring the HGTV Home Collection brand beyond DIY to explore the full home category," Carolann Dunn, Vice President, Consumer Products Licensing, Warner Bros. Discovery, said in a statement. "We look forward to seeing how consumers use this festive line to bring holiday cheer to their homes this Christmas."