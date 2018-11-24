55+ Ways to Decorate with Fresh Christmas Greenery

Unique garland, tall tapers, and pops of warm colors make for a modern mantel setting.

Greenery: An olive branch garland is fresh, airy, and modern. For a full wreath, wire a slightly smaller form inside the larger one. Cover with bay leaves, olive branches, and silver dollar eucalyptus.

Ornaments: Gently press the wire loops into candlestick sockets to keep them secure.

Candles: Choose unexpected colors that work with the room, and vary the heights.