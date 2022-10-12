The 10 Cutest Christmas Cottages To Buy For Your Mantle, Tablescape, And Beyond

Precious does not even begin to describe these festive finds.

By
Mary Alice Russell
Photo of Mary Alice Russell
Mary Alice Russell

Mary Alice Russell is a Southern Living fellow who is starting her career in lifestyle journalism. Primarily focused on social media and digital production, Mary Alice is excited to hone her skills and dedicate her professional life to beautiful things, from homes to hearts.

A recent graduate of Washington and Lee University, Mary Alice majored in journalism and art history. At W&L, she was co-editor-in-chief of her school paper, The Ring-tum Phi, with her best friend and interned for The Welcome Home Podcast. Now based in Birmingham, Alabama, Mary Alice is a Virginia native who is proud to hail from the land of ham and peanuts.

Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on October 12, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

cottages on a mantle
Photo: Courtesy of Grandinroad

The holidays are all about our homes. We bring friends into our homes for celebrations and we drive by neighbors' homes to look at their Christmas decorations. Even if we're living in apartments or rental houses, we make these spaces feel like home by adding plenty of holiday cheer. When it comes to decorating for the holidays, Southerners aren't afraid to go all out. Whether you love timeless classics or bright and bold designs, Christmas is the perfect time to show off your decorating skills, and we have plenty of inspiration for you to look through.

In this list we're taking on Christmas cottages, a holiday tradition beloved by Mama and Grandma, too. Tiny homes within your home, we love these sweet, delicate cottages that you can display on your mantle separately or as a complete village. You might already have a few cottages of your own, but maybe you need a new addition to your collection this year. Read on for our seasonal favorites, from colorful gingerbread houses to elegant, monochromatic dwellings. We've found a festive cottage for every Christmas collector.

Kurt Adler Claydough And Metal Candy House

Christmas candy cottage covered in clay candy canes
Courtesy of Amazon
BUY IT: $51.93; amazon.com

Christmas cottages come in all shapes, sizes and mediums. Claydough cottages are confectionary-inspired that will dazzle the littlest elves in your home. We love the sweet details, like gumdrops, gingerbread and candy canes.

Lighted Quaint Christmas Cottage

Snowy Cottage with a snowman and lights
Courtesy of Walmart
BUY IT: $57.33; walmart.com

Around the holidays, we can never say no to a classic. With its snowy roof and bright red door, this eye-catching cottage will make a charming addition to your mantle display.

Mini & Bright Glitter Houses, Set Of 3

Three adorable Christmas cottages in pink, red and green
Courtesy of Maisonette
BUY IT: $56; maisonette.com

Working on a tablescape that needs some extra sparkle? We love these brightly colored mini houses that catch the light. Place them in a flower arrangement or under a glass dome for a winter-wonderland look.

Gingerbread House, Set of 3

Wayfair gingerbread cottages
Courtesy of Wayfair
BUY IT: $68.99; wayfair.com

Just because you don't have time to bake and decorate gingerbread doesn't mean you can't have a gingerbread house this year! These little cottages aren't for eating, but they're sure to make a sweet addition to your Christmas decor.

George & Viv Light-Up Holiday Townhouse

Anthropologie Christmas Townhouse
Courtesy of Anthropologie
BUY IT: $38; anthropologie.com

This is technically a townhouse and not a cottage, but we believe that this charming structure still deserved a spot on our list. This tastefully decorated home reminds us of Christmas in Alexandria.

Decorative Lantern Christmas Village Display

White Christmas farmhouses
Courtesy of Amazon
BUY IT: $34.99; amazon.com

We're dreaming of a white Christmas, and these tin farmhouses fit the bill. Place a candle or battery-operated light under the little homes and they will light up with a warm, comforting glow.

Decorated Gingerbread House

Simple gingerbread cottage with a wreath on the door
Courtesy of Grandinroad
BUY IT: $47.60; grandinroad.com

Sometimes sweet and simple is what we are looking for in our Christmas decor. We love this gingerbread cottage for its classic and understated look.

Wooden Embroidery Gingerbread House Kit

DIY Christmas Cottage
Courtesy of Nordstrom
BUY IT: $45; nordstrom.com

Looking for a holiday DIY project that's kid-approved? We love this wooden cottage that you put together yourself. Instructions and materials are included in this ready-to-assemble kit.

Yousheng Christmas Cottage Set

classic Christmas village
Courtesy of Walmart
BUY IT: $27.84; walmart.com

We love a good old-fashioned Christmas village, and if you are in need of a set on a budget, this is a great place to start. With four cottages, four trees and four Christmas figures, you can complete your mantle with one order.

White Ceramic Christmas Houses

White Christmas Homes
Courtesy of Crate&Barrel
BUY IT: $24. 95; crateandbarrel.com

Simple, white decorations always give an elegant look to our holiday displays. We love these fun ceramic homes that come in just about every style, from split level to mansion. Buy one or complete your collection with the entire set of six.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Blue Christmas Christmas Tree Decorations
118 Christmas Decorating Ideas That Will Inspire You to Bring the Beauty of the Season Home
Amazon Christmas decor
Amazon Quietly Marked Down Hundreds Of Christmas Decor Items Ahead Of Tuesday's Prime Early Access Sale
holiday decor
15 Holiday Decor Pieces That'll Take You From Fall Through Thanksgiving And Christmas
Smoky Mountains Winter
20 Southern Destinations For Your Next Long Winter Weekend
Dana Wolter Living Room Decoated for Christmas
7 Ways To Add Christmas Cheer In Every Room
TOUT Mini Christmas Trees
17 Mini Christmas Trees To Fill Your Home With Holiday Charm
crop tea towels
Cute Christmas Dish Towels That'll Add Instant Holiday Cheer To Your Kitchen
Trim the Fireplace
Our 20 Best Ideas for Decorating Christmas Mantels
Christmas Table Setting Lit Up and Lovely
Set a Festive Scene with Our Favorite Christmas Table Settings
Monica Lavin on her front porch with her two dogs
Monica Lavin Decorates Her Historic Savannah Home for the Holidays
Red and White Small Christmas Tree
Our Best Christmas Tree Ideas for Small Spaces
Putnam Living Room
Our Favorite Living Rooms Decorated For Christmas
Ornament on Artificial Christmas Tree
These Southern Christmas Shops Are Open All Year Long
Ice Skating
40 Fun Christmas Activities for Kids and Families
Tilton Finwick Living Room for Christmas
22 Ideas for Christmas Tree Garland
John Loecke (left) and Jason Oliver Nixon (right) of Madcap Cottage
The Madcap Cottage Designers Share Merry And Meaningful Christmas Tree Trimming Ideas