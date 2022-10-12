Holidays & Occasions Christmas Christmas Decor The 10 Cutest Christmas Cottages To Buy For Your Mantle, Tablescape, And Beyond Precious does not even begin to describe these festive finds. By Mary Alice Russell Mary Alice Russell Mary Alice Russell is a Southern Living fellow who is starting her career in lifestyle journalism. Primarily focused on social media and digital production, Mary Alice is excited to hone her skills and dedicate her professional life to beautiful things, from homes to hearts.A recent graduate of Washington and Lee University, Mary Alice majored in journalism and art history. At W&L, she was co-editor-in-chief of her school paper, The Ring-tum Phi, with her best friend and interned for The Welcome Home Podcast. Now based in Birmingham, Alabama, Mary Alice is a Virginia native who is proud to hail from the land of ham and peanuts. The holidays are all about our homes. We bring friends into our homes for celebrations and we drive by neighbors' homes to look at their Christmas decorations. Even if we're living in apartments or rental houses, we make these spaces feel like home by adding plenty of holiday cheer. When it comes to decorating for the holidays, Southerners aren't afraid to go all out. Whether you love timeless classics or bright and bold designs, Christmas is the perfect time to show off your decorating skills, and we have plenty of inspiration for you to look through. In this list we're taking on Christmas cottages, a holiday tradition beloved by Mama and Grandma, too. Tiny homes within your home, we love these sweet, delicate cottages that you can display on your mantle separately or as a complete village. You might already have a few cottages of your own, but maybe you need a new addition to your collection this year. Read on for our seasonal favorites, from colorful gingerbread houses to elegant, monochromatic dwellings. We've found a festive cottage for every Christmas collector. Kurt Adler Claydough And Metal Candy House Courtesy of Amazon BUY IT: $51.93; amazon.com Christmas cottages come in all shapes, sizes and mediums. Claydough cottages are confectionary-inspired that will dazzle the littlest elves in your home. We love the sweet details, like gumdrops, gingerbread and candy canes. Lighted Quaint Christmas Cottage Courtesy of Walmart BUY IT: $57.33; walmart.com Around the holidays, we can never say no to a classic. With its snowy roof and bright red door, this eye-catching cottage will make a charming addition to your mantle display. Mini & Bright Glitter Houses, Set Of 3 Courtesy of Maisonette BUY IT: $56; maisonette.com Working on a tablescape that needs some extra sparkle? We love these brightly colored mini houses that catch the light. Place them in a flower arrangement or under a glass dome for a winter-wonderland look. Gingerbread House, Set of 3 Courtesy of Wayfair BUY IT: $68.99; wayfair.com Just because you don't have time to bake and decorate gingerbread doesn't mean you can't have a gingerbread house this year! These little cottages aren't for eating, but they're sure to make a sweet addition to your Christmas decor. George & Viv Light-Up Holiday Townhouse Courtesy of Anthropologie BUY IT: $38; anthropologie.com This is technically a townhouse and not a cottage, but we believe that this charming structure still deserved a spot on our list. This tastefully decorated home reminds us of Christmas in Alexandria. Decorative Lantern Christmas Village Display Courtesy of Amazon BUY IT: $34.99; amazon.com We're dreaming of a white Christmas, and these tin farmhouses fit the bill. Place a candle or battery-operated light under the little homes and they will light up with a warm, comforting glow. Decorated Gingerbread House Courtesy of Grandinroad BUY IT: $47.60; grandinroad.com Sometimes sweet and simple is what we are looking for in our Christmas decor. We love this gingerbread cottage for its classic and understated look. Wooden Embroidery Gingerbread House Kit Courtesy of Nordstrom BUY IT: $45; nordstrom.com Looking for a holiday DIY project that's kid-approved? We love this wooden cottage that you put together yourself. Instructions and materials are included in this ready-to-assemble kit. Yousheng Christmas Cottage Set Courtesy of Walmart BUY IT: $27.84; walmart.com We love a good old-fashioned Christmas village, and if you are in need of a set on a budget, this is a great place to start. With four cottages, four trees and four Christmas figures, you can complete your mantle with one order. White Ceramic Christmas Houses Courtesy of Crate&Barrel BUY IT: $24. 95; crateandbarrel.com Simple, white decorations always give an elegant look to our holiday displays. We love these fun ceramic homes that come in just about every style, from split level to mansion. Buy one or complete your collection with the entire set of six.