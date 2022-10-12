The 10 Cutest Christmas Cottages To Buy For Your Mantle, Tablescape, And Beyond

The holidays are all about our homes. We bring friends into our homes for celebrations and we drive by neighbors' homes to look at their Christmas decorations. Even if we're living in apartments or rental houses, we make these spaces feel like home by adding plenty of holiday cheer. When it comes to decorating for the holidays, Southerners aren't afraid to go all out. Whether you love timeless classics or bright and bold designs, Christmas is the perfect time to show off your decorating skills, and we have plenty of inspiration for you to look through.

In this list we're taking on Christmas cottages, a holiday tradition beloved by Mama and Grandma, too. Tiny homes within your home, we love these sweet, delicate cottages that you can display on your mantle separately or as a complete village. You might already have a few cottages of your own, but maybe you need a new addition to your collection this year. Read on for our seasonal favorites, from colorful gingerbread houses to elegant, monochromatic dwellings. We've found a festive cottage for every Christmas collector.