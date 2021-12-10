Christmas Window Wreaths That Will Make Your Home's Exterior Just as Festive as the Interior
Decorating the outside of your home by hanging wreaths on the windows is a foolproof way to add holiday curb appeal to the neighborhood. Whether you just need a couple of Christmas wreaths for your exterior windows or want to deck the halls by putting a wreath on each one, these festive options will add plenty of cheer to the outside of your home. There are plain options that can stand alone, traditional wreaths with red bows for a classic look, and even pre-lit wreath alternatives that will add a festive glow at nighttime.
Outdoor Christmas wreaths for windows come in a variety of sizes and price points so there's sure to be one that will fit the space you're working with–as well as your budget. We've rounded up a variety of styles that will look great on your windows, starting at just $10.
Plain Christmas Window Wreaths: Wondershop Christmas Artificial Pine Wreath
Christmas Window Wreaths with Ribbon: Home Accents Holiday Unlit Artificial Christmas Wreath with Red Bow
Lighted Christmas Window Wreaths: H for Happy Classic Faux Pre-Lit LED Christmas Wreaths in Green
Real Christmas Window Wreaths: Worcester Wreath Mini Maine Balsam Wreaths
Mini Christmas Wreaths for Windows: Factory Direct Craft Group of 12 Artificial Holiday Pine Wreaths
Christmas Window Wreaths with Timer: Holiday Time Prelit Clear LED Corded Norway Artificial Christmas Wreath
Related Items
Plain Christmas Window Wreath: Wondershop 22in Christmas Artificial Pine Wreath
BUY IT: $10; target.com
Faux-pine gives this 22-inch wreath a natural and classic look. The wreath looks great as is or can be the perfect backdrop for ribbon, pinecones, or berries. If you want your window wreaths to be visible at night, you can use spotlights or add lights of your choice.
Christmas Window Wreaths with Ribbon: Home Accents Holiday 20 in. Unlit Artificial Christmas Wreath with Red Bow (Set of 6)
BUY IT: $41.99 for 6; homedepot.com
Red velvet bows add a pop of color and cheer to each of the six artificial wreaths in this set. A grouping will allow you to adorn every window of your home with a Christmas wreath. Buying in a value set makes the wreaths just under $7 each.
Lighted Christmas Window Wreaths: H for Happy Classic Faux Pre-Lit LED Christmas Wreaths in Green
BUY IT: $20; bedbathandbeyond.com
Each of the pre-lit wreaths in this set of 3 features 20 lights and is finished with a red bow on top. They can be used both indoors and outdoors to add a glow to your Christmas display.
Real Christmas Window Wreaths: Worcester Wreath Mini Maine Balsam Wreaths, Set of 4
BUY IT: $44.98 for 4; amazon.com
If you're not a fan of artificial greenery, you can still get the look with these real ones that are made with fresh Maine Balsam. The wreaths are handmade and measure 16 inches in diameter.
Christmas Window Wreaths with Timer: Holiday Time Prelit Clear LED Corded Norway Artificial Christmas Wreath
BUY IT: $12.73; walmart.com
These pre-lit wreaths feature a timer that will keep the wreaths on for 6 hours, off for 18 hours, and then will repeat the cycle. Each 24-inch wreath features 40 clear LED lights.
Mini Christmas Wreaths for Windows: Factory Direct Craft Group of 12 Artificial Holiday Pine Wreaths, 6 Inch
BUY IT: $53.43 for 12; amazon.com
If you're on the hunt for small window wreaths, these picks are for you. Sold in a set of 12, each of these miniature artificial wreaths measures at just 6 inches in diameter.