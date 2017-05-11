22 Ideas for Christmas Tree Garland

When trimming the trees and decking the halls this holiday season, consider adding a little garland to your Christmas trees and mantels. This festive decorating trick can dress up any display.

Hanging a garland around your tree adds an effortless beauty and unique personality to your Christmas decor. Wrap or cascade ribbon down the branches of your tree, highlighting family ornaments and twinkling lights. From rustic burlap to shimmery pearl beads, there is a way to showcase your family's style in this traditional yuletide ornamentation. Find your new garland aesthetic, or use this list as a starting point for designing your Christmas trimmings this season.