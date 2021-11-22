Dress Up Your Mailbox for the Holiday Season

Extend the season's greetings to the street by dressing your mailbox in holiday finery. From evergreen wreaths and fluffy garlands to twinkling lights, driving through dressed-up neighborhoods in December brings back nostalgic holiday joy. Adorning your mailbox in fresh greenery and festive ribbons will boost Christmas curb appeal and brighten the spirits of passersby. Impress holiday guests with an arrangement that only looks difficult to pull off and outdoor decor that's sure to bring more joy to your world this season.

Enter Gracious Garlands, an online greenery boutique that ships fresh garlands, wreaths, and more right to your door. Based in Nashville and Austin, this shop has grown from a local service to a nationwide operation. Elle Worsham grew up assisting her mother, Vicki, with the business, sourcing greenery from Vicki's home state of North Carolina, making holiday deliveries, and installing decorations in clients' homes. Now, Elle has taken the reigns as owner and operator. If you're lucky enough to live in Austin or Nashville, you can visit Gracious Garlands' limited-run holiday pop-up shops, hire them for a greenery consultation or decor installation, or purchase their custom mailbox decorating service.

Gracious Garlands mailbox decor kit Credit: Courtesy of Gracious Garlands

Thanks to the high demand for mailbox installations, Elle created a do-it-yourself Floral Mailbox Kit to bring a similar custom look to your corner of the country (BUY IT: Floral Mailbox Kit, $119; graciousgarlands.com). "Our whole ethos of Gracious Garlands is hospitality. This idea of leaning into slow living and how can you use natural elements to elevate your home with ease," says Elle. The kit includes an 8-foot pine garland; bunches of magnolia, Fraser fir, cypress, Carolina sapphire, Leland cypress, and gold tipped cedar; pinecones; and floral wire. It also comes with a video tutorial with instructions for bringing the lush display to life. Keep the look natural, or top off the arrangement with a bow of your own. If you're looking for a simpler look and installation, try Gracious Garlands' Tri-Mix Mailbox Swag (BUY IT: $65; graciousgarlands.com).