This Vintage-Inspired Ceramic Christmas Tree Ornament Is the Finishing Touch Your Christmas Tree Needs
After gaining popularity in the 1970s, ceramic Christmas trees took a backseat to other Christmas decorations over the years. That is until recently when they made a triumphant and well-deserved comeback to homes throughout the South. While some are lucky enough to get their hands on original ceramic Christmas trees, there was also an influx of new trees that hit the market as they once again gained popularity.
New versions of the ceramic trees are inspired by the originals and have many of the same features, but this go-around they're offered in a lot more colors and sizes. (It's no secret that we were also smitten with this nightlight version.) If, like us, you love the look of these classic ceramic trees, we've found yet another piece to add to your Christmas decoration collection: an ornament.
Inspired by the vintage ceramic Christmas trees that we all know and love, this ornament version from Wondershop will add a touch of nostalgia to your tree. Included batteries power the lights on the miniature Christmas tree. Each ornament features a star on top, colorful lights all over, and an attached loop for easy hanging.
While we're sure you've already put up your Christmas tree and decorated it with your favorite ornaments, you still have plenty of time to enjoy another new ornament before Christmas this year. Plus, you'll be able to hang it on your tree for years to come.
Related Items
Wondershop Ceramic Christmas Tree Lighted Ornament
BUY IT: $22.99; amazon.com
Add a touch nostalgia to your ornament collection this year. Available in your choice or green or white, this ceramic Christmas tree ornament will become your newest family heirloom.