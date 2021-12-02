Add a Touch of Holiday Magic to Your Home with These Timeless Snow Globes
There are some things we just can't go without at Christmastime. Decorating the tree (real or artificial at the discretion of the decorator), hanging wreaths on every door, and displaying beautiful Christmas candles in all of our windows are just a start. Then there's the caroling, if you're bold enough to go knocking, Christmas pajamas, and movies by the fire while wrapping presents and drinking hot cocoa. And who can forget about baking cookies and stuffing stockings? The list goes on and on.
Amid all the merry decorations to choose from, new and old, there is a special nostalgia attached to the classic Christmas snow globe. Give one a shake, and instantly you're transported to a winter wonderland. In this magical world, the hope and joy of the holidays fall perfectly into place with each snowflake.
Bring a sense of enchantment to your holiday display with some of our favorite snow globes from around the web. Whether you place one by the mantel or gift one to a friend, they're sure to look spectacular without too much effort. Our favorites for the season include everything from Disney snow globes and musical snow globes to designs by the queen of Christmas, Hallmark. We also included a few snow globe tumblers, because we could all use a little more cheer while sipping on our morning coffees.
Whether you're looking to find something you can pass down through the family or just wanting to add a little extra touch to your holiday decorating, we're pretty sure one of these snow globes will delight.
Related Items
Snow Globe Sipper Cup
Glittery and golden, this snow globe tumbler will make it easy to say, "cheers!" on New Year's.
Christmas Snow Globe Lantern
Bring in a little old-fashioned holiday spirit with a musical snow globe that emits a Christmas melody—there are eight to choose from, including "Silent Night," "Deck the Halls," and "Oh, Christmas Tree." You'll be humming all season long.
Disney Snow Globe with Mickey Mouse
If anyone knows how to get festive, it's the Mouse. Mickey shyly offers up a beautifully wrapped gift to all passersby.
Santa and Snowman Snow Globe Lantern
Take your pick: Jolly Saint Nick or cool Frosty will star in your lantern snow globe under the warm glow of a light.
Peanuts Snoopy Hallmark Snow Globe
All is calm and bright for America's favorite dog, who is content to nap the season away on his crescent moon.
Nightmare Before Christmas Snow Globe
Jack Skellington and Sally are on the move and search for holiday cheer before heading back to Halloween Town.
Harry Potter Snow Globe
Christmas at Hogwarts? You can bet we'll be there.
Gingerbread Starbucks Snow Globe Tumbler
Drinking your morning coffee has never been so jolly and fun.
White Christmas Snow Globe
Set a wintry scene: Lonely birch trees stand tall in a white landscape, punctuated by the bright red of some friendly birds.
Cats Musical Snow Globe
These felines will have you singing "We Wish You a Merry Christmas" all the way until January 1.
The Grinch Snow Globe Tumbler
Sipping from this is guaranteed to grow your heart by three sizes.
Personalized Snow Globe
Giving gifts this year? Want to have a family keepsake? A custom snow globe is in your sights.
Star Wars Hallmark Snow Globe
Could it really get any cuter than Grogu keeping cozy under the snowfall?