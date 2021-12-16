Arkansas Man Spends Weeks in ICU After Falling Off Ladder Putting Up Holiday Decor

His neighbors banded together to finish setting up the extravagant display after he was hospitalized.

Mark Valentine is no novice when it comes to setting up holiday decorations. For the past eight years, his family has hosted Bentonville Heart Lites, an over-the-top lights display set to music that draws thousands of visitors to his family's Arkansas home each year.

This year, as he does every year, Mark was putting a Mickey Mouse wreath above his garage when something completely unexpected happened. He lost his footing and fell from an 18-foot ladder onto his concrete driveway.

"Thankfully my neighbor across the street heard me fall and rushed over," Mark told Southern Living.

Mark suffered brain trauma, 10 broken ribs (including six compound fractures), and a collapsed lung. The day after his fall, with his lung still collapsed and a significant amount of bleeding in his lungs, doctors put him in a medically induced coma and placed him on a ventilator.

While Mark and his family focused on his recovery, their neighbors and community members banded together to show their support. The weekend after Mark's accident, around 20 community members showed up at the Valentines' home to help finish setting up the display.

"Since becoming conscious and returning home last week, I have been floored by the support for us," Mark said. "We never started Bentonville Heart Lites ever expecting anything in return, and we knew we reached a lot of people, but it has really hit home with the number of people now trying to help us. God has truly blessed us beyond measure."

Mary and Crystal Valentine Credit: Courtesy of Bentonville Heart Lites

After a 24-day hospital stay (17 of which were in the ICU), Mark is home and on the long road to recovery. He said he still walks with a walker and is meeting with a trauma surgeon to get updates on his progress, but hopes to return to work in January or February.

Through it all, the Valentines have continued providing free holiday cheer to the community through their light display. Each year, the family amplifies their giving by collecting donations for Multiple Sclerosis research through the display. This year, with sky-high medical bills to worry about, people near and far are giving back to the selfless family with donations via a GoFundMe page. As a single-income household with two special needs kids, Mark said the donations have been a Godsend.

"Over the years we have grown to where it is a two-hour wait on the weekend to get into our neighborhood to see the display," Mark said. "We love seeing kids singing and dancing to the music whether from sunroofs or in the island in the road in front of our home. We literally reach thousands of people each holiday season."

Unfortunately, this will be Bentonville Heart Lites' final season, a decision the family made before the accident that was "reaffirmed" by the fall.

Though it's bittersweet to let the tradition go, Mark said he's overwhelmed by the support his family has received over the years and especially this year when they needed it most. And if nothing else, he hopes his story will inspire others to be a little more careful when hanging their holiday lights.

WATCH: Gatlinburg SkyLift Park Transforms for Christmas with More Than 60,000 Twinkling Lights