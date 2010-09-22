60 Festive Wreath Ideas for Windows, Doors, and More

Credit: Robbie Caponetto

Wreaths are true signs of the season. These beautiful pieces of Christmas decor always add cheer and make guests feel at home for the holidays. Here, our editors share their ideas for choosing and using festive wreaths to decorate in December. Whether on your front door, windows, or inside your home, wreaths can be traditional or modern; they can be made of evergreen branches, succulents, or anything in between. For a dramatic display, try hanging a stack of two or three, or let one adorn a mirror. The Southern Living editors even suggest considering alternative shapes for added intrigue. From squares to a horseshoe to snowy pinecones, use wreaths to show off your creativity. Simply think of the splendor of the holiday, and let your Christmas wreaths reflect the joy in your heart.

1 of 60

Use Bold Color

Credit: Photo: Robbie Caponetto

A bright red instantly brings Christmas cheer to any front door. This simple berry wreath adds the perfect festive touch.

2 of 60

Mix Materials

Credit: Photo: Robbie Caponetto

Why choose just one? The combination of magnolia leaves and greenery create an inviting front door display.

3 of 60

Ornament Wreath

Credit: Photo: Robbie Caponetto

Here's a shiny way to welcome guests. Pick ornaments with colors that will best complement your entry.

4 of 60

Create Contrast

Credit: Photo: Robbie Caponetto

Select a wreath that pops. Here, a ring of white berries pops against the maroon background.

5 of 60

Classic Magnolia Wreath

Credit: Photo: Robbie Caponetto

Dress up natural magnolia leaves with a cheery holiday ribbon.

6 of 60

Add Accessories

Credit: Robbie Caponetto

Bring pizzazz to seasonal greenery. A pretty bow and coordinating ornaments are the perfect pairing.

7 of 60

Gather Supplies

Credit: Photo: Robbie Caponetto

Customize your wreath based on what you have in your own backyard. Pinecones, berries, and pine needles come together to create a personal yet seasonal display.

8 of 60

Use Seasonal Flowers

Credit: Photo: Robbie Caponetto

Create an elegant greeting for guests with fresh blooms. Choose flowers that coordinate with the color scheme of your home.

9 of 60

The Dapper Deer

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Start with cypress clippings stuffed into a chicken wire wreath form. Then cut the wreath in half with wire clippers to place over the deer's head. Wire it back together, and cover the cut area with a bow. Finish the look with ball ornaments strung from the antlers.

10 of 60

As a Centerpiece

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Give the hanging wreath a break, and incorporate one into your table setting. Here, we spruced up a boxwood wreath with succulents, eucalyptus sprigs, and gold ribbon and placed a grouping of mismatched green candles in the center. If guests are coming, add a few fresh white tulips to the wreath with florist water picks and light the candles. Because this is a low arrangement, dinner-party conversations will flow easily all night.

11 of 60

An Organic Arrangement

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Using three different kinds of moss from a crafts store and some florist U-pins, attach the them to a florist foam or plastic foam wreath form. Vary the mosses while pinning for an authentic garden-like feel. At the bottom, secure a spray of fresh berries and pine from the yard. Then place a homemade bow off-center for a more casual appearance.

12 of 60

A Modern Look

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

For a cheery retro style, start with a grapevine wreath (we painted ours white) and hot-glue classic round Christmas ornaments in a single color but different shades and sizes. When gluing, adhere the balls to both the wreath and one another for extra hold. Although this wreath makes a big statement, it's lightweight enough to be hung from a stick-on hook.

13 of 60

Double Stack

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

This presentation elevates pre-made grocery-store wreaths. They hang from fishing line that runs over the top of the door. Then, striped ribbon trails the fishing line. This allows the wreaths to move a bit, giving them a striking, free-hanging look. Sprays of fresh bay leaves, seeded eucalyptus, and large gray berzillia berries add tone-on-tone interest and texture.

14 of 60

A Traditional Style

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Every home needs a touch of red and green during the holidays. This year, we freshened the typical motif with a shapely wreath made from real Granny Smith apples wired to a florist foam wreath form with florist picks. Red hypericum berries and bay leaves fill out the rest of the wreath. The apples do make this wreath weighty, so hang it from a sturdy nail.

15 of 60

Pinecone Wreath

Position large pinecones, with the tips facing outward, in a tight ring around a grapevine wreath, and then attach the cones with florist wire. Nestle pieces of garland and smaller pinecones between the large cones to hide empty spots and create a lush look. Hang the wreath with wide satin ribbon, and add a bow for a pop of color.

16 of 60

Try a Two-Piece Wreath

Credit: Photo: Jim Bathie

Consider using a two-piece wreath to adorn a double-door entry. Start with a wreath that has a sturdy base so it will hold its shape. We used a fresh evergreen here, but a grapevine wreath will work just as well. Cut the wreath in half lengthwise with sturdy wire clippers. Use florist wire to attach evergreen clippings, fruits, and ribbons. Securely hang half of the wreath on each door so the two meet in the center when the doors are closed.

17 of 60

Go Ahead, Be Indecisive!

Credit: Photo: Charles Walton IV

These lovely floral wreaths hang from a piece of conduit covered with ribbon. Leave the conduit up for the rest of the year for an easy to rearrange display of artwork. This is a great solution for wallpapered rooms where it would be difficult to patch nail holes.

18 of 60

Artistic Expression

Credit: Photo: Ralph Anderson

Treat your wreath like a masterpiece by hanging it within a large frame.

19 of 60

Purchase and Personalize

Credit: Photo: Charles Walton IV

To save time, purchase ready-made evergreen wreaths and attach your favorite decorative materials with wire.

20 of 60

Colonial Christmas

Credit: Photo: Jean Allsopp

Give your holiday a nostalgic feel by using wreaths embellished with colorful fresh or dried natural materials. Plants such as holly, magnolia, mistletoe, pine, ivy, and fir were common in the 18th century. Use them as a base for a more authentic look.

21 of 60

Acorn Wreath

Credit: Photo: Robbie Caponetto

Dress up your dining chairs for the season. Collect small acorns, nuts, and other items from the yard and attach them to a wreath form that is wrapped in a chocolate brown ribbon. Glue the wreath to a bed of magnolia leaves. Use an elegant bow to attach it to the back of a chair.

22 of 60

Wintry Wreath

You can dress a standard wreath in white Christmas fashion as quick as you can say "St. Nick." All you need to get a decorator look is an inexpensive evergreen wreath, available at garden stores and tree lots, and a can of white flocking spray. Take the project outside to ensure you don't "dust" the unintended, and then let it snow, let it snow, let it snow.

23 of 60

Naturally Beautiful

Credit: Photo: Ralph Anderson

This moss-wrapped wreath looks like the handiwork of fairies, and most of the materials are right outside your door. Simply attach moss, lichens, acorns, and other natural materials to a straw wreath form using a hot glue gun.

24 of 60

Everlasting Color

Dried floral wreaths are pieces that are not only seasonally appropriate, but they also can be enjoyed all year-round.

25 of 60

One for Every Window

Credit: Ralph Anderson

Even the most basic of wreaths can create a strong visual statement when you use multiples. These plain wreaths are simply adorned with a bow and hung with a ribbon in each window to create a stunning holiday display.

26 of 60

Chile Weather

Credit: Photo: Mark Sandlin

Spice up your decor with wreaths made out of bright, ornamental chiles. Use a single color of chiles for a more modern, monochromatic look, or mix up the colors for added drama.

27 of 60

Double the Drama

Credit: Photo: Ralph Anderson

Try hanging a wreath on a mirror. The reflection adds depth and interest.

28 of 60

A Cheery Trio

Credit: Photo: Ralph Anderson

Groups of three decorative elements can help unify a space. Here, a grouping of smaller wreaths are hung above the mantel instead of one large one. While they are uniform in size, a mix of materials and textures gives a more interesting look.

29 of 60

Nature's Silver

Credit: Photo: Joseph De Sciose

Make a living wreath with a naturally silver sheen using frost-resistant dusty miller. See the step-by-step instructions

30 of 60

Don't Forget the Kitchen

Credit: Photo: Charles Walton IV

The kitchen is where you spend most of your time during the holiday season. Spruce it up by hanging a wreath (or two) in the window. Stack two different kinds of wreaths together and hang with a single ribbon for an easy, layered look.

31 of 60

Napkin Ring Wreath

Credit: Photo: Charles Walton IV

Use small-scale wreaths to decorate your table. Simply tie tiny grapevine rings to napkins using a pretty, color-coordinated ribbon.

32 of 60

Square Things Up

Credit: Photo by Roger Davies

Traditional magnolia gets a modern makeover with a square shape. Here, the straight lines of the wreaths echo the lines of the space.

33 of 60

Hang Wreaths on Wainscoting

Credit: Photo: Laurey W. Glenn

This evergreen trio adds an unexpected holiday touch.

34 of 60

Rustic Wreath

Credit: Photo: Laurey W. Glenn

Use a rough material, like burlap, to add some country charm to your wreath.

35 of 60

Cranberry Wreath

Credit: Jennifer Davick

A cranberry chain adds festive contrast.

36 of 60

Seasonal Wall Art

Rearrange your prints (like these botanicals) to make room for a wreath. Simply tie it with a knot of satin ribbon.

37 of 60

Fruits of the Season

Accentuate a basic wreath with fresh fruit—red and green apples and oranges—for a classic look.

38 of 60

Simple Touch

Use removable adhesive hooks to hang thin boxwood wreaths on the fronts of built-in shelves for added flair.

39 of 60

Punch of Color

A simple berry wreaths brightens up a doorway. If you opt for a dried or faux version, you can reuse it year after year.

40 of 60

All Dressed Up

Layer a natural grapevine wreath with a glitzy ornament wreath and tie with a colorful ribbon. It's a simple way to achieve a unique look.

41 of 60

Evergreen Wreath

Credit: Photo: Laurey W. Glenn

Start with a premade version (themagnoliacompany.com) and embellish with pinecones and ribbons. Add smaller wreaths to accent all the front windows of the home. Use wired ribbon to create a bow above the pinecones. Learn how to make this evergreen wreath

42 of 60

A Creative Container

Credit: Photo: Laurey W. Glenn

This sweet succulent wreath is eye candy indeed. Display it as a centerpiece, tie it to the back of a chair, or hang it on an interior wall. Mix and match your favorite succulents for great texture. With regular watering and bright light, it can live for years. Learn how to make this succulent wreath

43 of 60

Moss Wreath

Credit: Photo: Laurey W. Glenn

Soothing hues and luscious textures set the tone for an elegant holiday. Chartreuse reindeer moss brightens this wreath. Scout out shady corners of your garden for lush mats of moss. Supplement with store-bought moss as needed. Learn how to make this wreath

44 of 60

Tannenbaum Wreath

Credit: Photo: Laurey W. Glenn

This tree made of fresh greenery offers an alternative to the traditional round wreath without sacrificing fragrance. To shape your tree, trim the foliage using clippers. Learn how to make this tree form wreath

45 of 60

Snowy Pinecone Wreath

Credit: Photo: Laurey W. Glenn

Long, slender pinecones, such as those of a white pine, work best for this new take on a Southern holiday classic. Finish with a narrow ribbon layered on top of a wider one. Learn how to make this snowy pinecone wreath

46 of 60

Terra-cotta Pots

Credit: Photo: Laurey W. Glenn

Use weathered pots from your own collection, or age new ones using our technique. Hide the wreath hanger with a ribbon, and then add a bow. See how to make this terra-cotta pots wreath

47 of 60

Flocked Pinecones

Add simple elegance by flocking a pre-made pinecone wreath. In a well-ventilated area, spray several layers of canned flocking on the wreath, allowing each layer to dry completely. To display as a coffee table piece, add adhesive-backed felt pads to the bottom of a round mirror that is slightly larger than your wreath. Place wreath on top of mirror. Add glass votives.

48 of 60

Round Magnolia Wreath

Magnolia wreaths have a sophisticated, Southern look, and they don't shed messy needles like pine versions. Try hanging it with pretty grosgrain ribbon.

49 of 60

Stretch Your Wreath

Credit: Photo: Laurey W. Glenn

Give your wreaths a custom look by stretching round ones to create an oval shape. This is a perfect solution for narrower double doors.

50 of 60

Not Just for Front Doors

Credit: William Dickey / Styling Buffy Hargett / Food styling Angela Sellers

Look for opportunities to add a wreath to other entries throughout the house. Start with cabinet doors and small interior doors.

51 of 60

Dress Up Outdoors

Credit: Photo: Van Chaplin

Don't forget about your barn or other outbuildings. Make sure that the style of the wreath matches your outbuilding. Here a simple, rustic wreath complements the charm of a raw wood barn.

52 of 60

Beyond Greenery

Credit: Photo: Laurey W. Glenn

Don't throw away those small scraps of paper left over after you've wrapped all the gifts. Turn them into a wreath. Loosely roll up each piece and use a dot of hot glue to secure it. Apply hot glue to each roll and attach to a round cardboard base, working your way around until the cardboard is covered. Hang with a ribbon.

53 of 60

Mirror a Wreath

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

A magnolia wreath seems to float atop this dining room mirror. Arkansas designer Keith Taylor started with a 30-inch pre-made pine wreath and then twisted sprigs of cut magnolia into it. It hangs on clear fishing line from a tack (just above the mirror) that's painted the same color as the wall.

54 of 60

Mirror a Wreath, Part Deux

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

Once you've "wreathed" one mirror, you might as well go ahead and wreath them all! This one is built on a 16-inch wreath and attached to the mirror using a suction cup with a hook. The white bow and cream-colored roses echo the palette of the room. Combining them with lots of glossy magnolia doubles the impact.

55 of 60

Horseshoe Wreath

Taking only about 1.5 hours to make, this wreath is easy: Sketch the shape in plastic foam, cut it out, attach bay leaves with wire, and tie on ribbons.

56 of 60

Embrace Faux Wreaths

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

"I used to buy fresh ones until I realized I could get the same look without the expense," Birmingham designer Iris Thorpe says of the preserved set she now uses each year.

57 of 60

Smart Wreath

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Suzonne Stirling

Unlike fresh boxwood (which tends to shed), preserved boxwood is typically coated in glycerin and will look new year after year.

58 of 60

Fresh and Free-flowing

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Styling: Page Mullins

An olive branch garland is fresh, airy, and modern. For a full wreath, wire a slightly smaller form inside the larger one. Cover with bay leaves, olive branches, and silver dollar eucalyptus

59 of 60

Just Chime In

Credit: Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Styling: Lilt Floral Design

Tie on vintage bell swag and a trio of ribbons to the top center of a cypress-and-olive branch wreath.

60 of 60

Merry & Bright

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Add sunny seasonal spirit to wreaths by attaching lemons with wire. Tie on festive red-and-white striped ribbons for more holiday cheer.

