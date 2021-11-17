Days of Our Lives Announces First-Ever Christmas Movie Special

Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas, starring Chandler Massey and Eileen Davidson, will air on Peacock on Dec. 16.

After more than 55 years dominating daytime TV, Days of Our Lives is stepping out with a new spinoff in the form of the franchise's first-ever holiday movie.

Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas is the first feature film produced by Corday Productions, the production company run by Ken Corday, the son of Days of Our Lives creators Ted and Betty Corday.

Set to air on Peacock on Dec. 16, the movie stars DOOL regulars Chandler Massey and Eileen Davidson, who will reprise their roles as Will Horton and Kristen DiMera, respectively.

According to the Peacock teaser, the movie centers around Will Horton as he works to finish a screenplay before his Christmas Eve deadline. Using everyone's favorite feel-good holiday movie tropes, he creates a festive story based on his family and friends in Salem—but with several twists and turns you'll never see coming.

Davidson, a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, broke news about the new movie during The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip event in Malibu on Monday. Further cast information for the movie special has yet to be released.

This is the legendary soap opera's second spinoff from a body of work that encompasses more than 55 seasons. Beyond Salem, the show's limited series spinoff debuted on Peacock in September. Beyond Salem also features Davidson and Massey, alongside Lisa Rinna as Billie Reed, Deidre Hall as Dr. Marlena Evans, Drake Hogestyn as John Black, Jackée Harry as Paulina Price, and James Reynolds as Abe Carver.