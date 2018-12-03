Cute and Clever Christmas Captions for Instagram

Looking for clever Christmas captions for photos? You've come to the right place. We have holly jolly captions to add just the spark your holiday Instagram photos need. Want to add a little wit to your snapshots? Looking to go beyond simple emojis and hashtags and add sparkling wordplay and a dash of Christmas cheer to your photos? Read on for our favorite clever Christmas captions for Instagram.

I've never had figgy pudding, but I'm 100% certain pecan pie is better.

Sometimes I think Christmas should be called "Festival of Carbs."

Looks like someone's had a little too much eggnog.

It's like he WANTS a stocking full of coal.

Once I add a gingerbread hot tub and a peppermint bath bomb, my gingerbread house of dreams is complete.

He sees you when you're sleeping; he knows if you're awake … he knows if you've been snooping in the closet for gifts, so hands off!

When they say "visions of sugar plums," is this what they mean?

Whoever said making a house out of cookies was a good idea is probably the same guy who thinks it's easy to put together IKEA furniture #gingerbreadfail

My holiday centerpiece: Christmas miracle or Pinterest fail? Only time will tell.