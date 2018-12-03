Cute and Clever Christmas Captions for Instagram
Sure, the holidays are full of cheer, but they're also full of group shots, selfies and opportunities to capture moments with family and friends who we rarely get to see throughout the year. We're all familiar with the classic photos taken on Christmas morning and Christmas Eve— they're staples of the holiday season. But these days, there's a new tradition that comes to town with Santa and the elves, and that's the holiday social media shot. Social media posts and pictures let us share the magic of the season with loved ones we're not able to be with — but in the hustle and bustle of the season, it can be tough to remember to take photos, much less give them the cute and clever captions that Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter are famous for. That's where we come in — we've gathered our favorite funny, heartwarming, and clever captions just ready for you to copy-and-paste onto your holiday photos as cute Christmas captions.
Clever Christmas Captions
Looking for clever Christmas captions for photos? You've come to the right place. We have holly jolly captions to add just the spark your holiday Instagram photos need. Want to add a little wit to your snapshots? Looking to go beyond simple emojis and hashtags and add sparkling wordplay and a dash of Christmas cheer to your photos? Read on for our favorite clever Christmas captions for Instagram.
I've never had figgy pudding, but I'm 100% certain pecan pie is better.
Sometimes I think Christmas should be called "Festival of Carbs."
Looks like someone's had a little too much eggnog.
It's like he WANTS a stocking full of coal.
Once I add a gingerbread hot tub and a peppermint bath bomb, my gingerbread house of dreams is complete.
He sees you when you're sleeping; he knows if you're awake … he knows if you've been snooping in the closet for gifts, so hands off!
When they say "visions of sugar plums," is this what they mean?
Whoever said making a house out of cookies was a good idea is probably the same guy who thinks it's easy to put together IKEA furniture #gingerbreadfail
My holiday centerpiece: Christmas miracle or Pinterest fail? Only time will tell.
Cute Christmas Captions
Looking to add a little sugar and spice to your Instagram photos? You'll need cute Christmas quotes and good Christmas captions for your holiday shots. Like the sprinkle of sugar on a Christmas cookie, cute captions and sweet quotes can make or break your Instagram shares. Looking for likes? Love to see those comments stack up under your photos? Add a cute Christmas caption, pile on the Santa emojis, and inspire your friends and followers to double-tap, like and comment on your holiday posts.
Jingle all the way, and all that jazz.
Stockings are my favorite … the perfectionist in me loves finding a use for a sock without a match.
Wishing you and yours a holly jolly Christmas!
That's a wrap! Never thought this moment would arrive, but every single present is wrapped and ready!
We're getting the stockings hung by the chimney with care! #sockittome
Christmas Eve Captions
When you're playing Santa and you're wide awake in the wee hours of Christmas Eve, scrolling through your Instagram feed for a quick minute can be a welcome distraction from the gift-wrapping and meal-prepping tasks at hand. Add a little spark to those small hours of the night by posting a preparation pic with a cute Christmas caption — seeing the notifications and likes roll in will help you feel more like a jolly old elf and less like Scrooge.
The calm before the storm ...
Do Santa's cookies pair well with white wine? Asking for a friend.
Everything in its place — now to sleep approximately 20 minutes before the kids wake us up.
Twinkle twinkle, little star. #christmastreelightsaremyfavorite
About to settle down for a long winter's nap. See you in the morning!
'Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the house, not a creature was stirring … except for me, of course, because there's still SO much to do. #christmascrunch
Are visions of sugarplums dancing in my head? If by "sugarplums," you mean toy wrapping and stocking filling and breakfast prepping … then yes.
Hanging it up for the night. Merry Christmas everyone!
The children are nestled all snug in their beds … and when they wake up in three hours, they'll be acting like terrors. But for now let's just savor this moment.
Christmas Morning Captions
Oh, the joy of Christmas morning! The smiles, the new toys and gadgets, the discarded wrapping paper covering the floor. It's the perfect time to grab photos that your family will cherish forever — but don't waste precious time debating on the wording for your good Christmas captions. Instead, let us help. Put a few of those favorite Christmas morning captions in the Notes file on your phone so all you need to do on Christmas morning is copy, paste and post.
Time for the big show!
Breakfast is ready — now the question is, will anyone settle down long enough to eat it? #toystoystoys
Trying to catch everyone for a sweet family moment; if I do it while their new devices are still charging, I might stand a chance.
Portrait of a man reading the instructions. And I thought it was just a myth!
This is their "hurry up, Mom, we just want to play with our toys" pose.
Kind of makes all that work I put into perfect wrapping seem a little misguided.
I could've sworn it was Christmas morning, but it looks more like a Mardi Gras parade went through the living room.
Santa Claus Captions
Old Saint Nick deserves a little love on Instagram, don't you think? Give that jolly old elf some credit on his longest work night of the year by writing a few Christmas Instagram captions inspired by the man in the red suit. You never know — it might just earn you a place on the nice list!
Told the kids I'd stay up to "wait on Santa." It's code for "catch up on Game of Thrones."
Don't tell Santa we dropped these cookies on the floor right before the pic. Does the five-second rule apply to jolly old elves?
If Santa can get respect by eating cookies for breakfast and dressing in a glorified velour sweat suit all year, then there's hope for us all.
Hopefully Santa didn't go Paleo this year. #cookiesarecarbs
I tried to convince the kids to leave "Santa" a massage certificate this year, but they insisted on going with cookies.
One more cookie and I swear I'll fit in the Santa costume.
I'm working on that "bowl full of jelly." #santagoals
Reindeer Captions
Dashing through the snow can really take it out of you, as any hard-working reindeer will attest. It would be nice to have Rudolph and the gang at our disposal for last-minute holiday errands, but mentioning them in Christmas captions is the next best thing. Get a (sleigh) load of our favorite funny Christmas captions evoking reindeer cheer.
Where are Blitzen and Rudolph when you need them? Let's get this sleigh on the road!
On Frazzled, on Stressball, on Hurried and Worried! Oh, are those not the reindeer names? I guess I have other stuff on my mind.
What would it take to get those reindeer to fly us out of Christmas traffic? I mean, they'll already be in town, right?
Donner and Blitzen have nothing on this ride — we're packed up with presents and ready to ride!
Baking up all the treats to keep the kids happy during their reindeer games.
Sleigh, Rudolph. Sleigh.
Witty Merry Christmas Wishes
Want your Christmas captions more snappy than sappy? We're on board with clever Christmas captions for Instagram that will have your family cracking up and patting you on the back. Whether you're looking for sass or a tiny bit of snark, we think you'll love bringing a little witty banter to the holiday season.
Making gingerbread houses great again.
Blame it on the mistletoe.
Candy canes are allowed on Whole 30, right? #cheatersgonnacheat
It would be wrong to spike the kids' hot chocolate with Benadryl, right? Because I might need some convincing.
Public service announcement: Before heading to the grandparents, remove all jingle bells from children's hands and clothing — they take "jingle all the way" literally. #lessonlearned
If all home repairs involved snacking on copious amounts of candy, our to-do list would go a lot faster. #gingerbreadrepairwork
Funny Selfie Captions for Christmas
You'll want to show off those new earrings that you open on Christmas morning, and what better way than snapping a sparkly selfie? Let the world see your smiling face, and pair that selfie with a clever Christmas caption for even more likes and comments.
Lord, give me strength. And another glass of eggnog.
Snowy hair don't care.
I don't always take selfies, but when I do, I take Santa hat selfies.
Wrapping, baking, planning, caroling ... but first, coffee.
Family Picture Captions
Getting everyone in the shot is the hard part — adding good Christmas captions to your group photos doesn't have to be! When the gang's all here, we have the Christmas Instagram captions to spread holiday cheer.
Happy holidays from all of Santa's elves!
Getting everyone in the photo was tougher than trying to put wrapping paper on a bicycle, but we did it.
We're just a bunch of candy canes — sweet and slightly twisted.
"It was so easy to fit everyone in the group picture!" ... said no one ever.
And to think, Timehop and Facebook are going to remind us of this picture for the rest of our lives.
Instead of listing everyone in this photo, let's just call it, "The Naughty List."
We woke up like this ... at 3 a.m., thanks to a couple of over-excited children.
These elves tho.
Short Christmas Quotes
The holidays are all about tradition, and short Christmas quotes help us remember our favorite moments from year to year. Here are a few of our favorite cute Christmas quotes; they make great Christmas Instagram captions, they're perfect for writing on holiday gift tags, and they're fun to share at the table over Christmas dinner as well.
"What if Christmas, he thought, doesn't come from a store. What if Christmas, perhaps ... means a little bit more!" ― Dr. Seuss in How the Grinch Stole Christmas
"No matter what, I always make it home for Christmas." — Dolly Parton
"The smells of Christmas are the smells of childhood." ― Richard Paul Evans in The Christmas Box
"One of the most glorious messes in the world is the mess created in the living room on Christmas day. Don't clean it up too quickly." ― Andy Rooney
"Happy Christmas to all, and to all a good night!" — Clement Clarke Moore
"Never worry about the size of your Christmas tree. In the eyes of children, they are all 30 feet tall." – Larry Wilde
"Christmas waves a magic wand over this world, and behold, everything is softer and more beautiful. " ― Norman Vincent Peale
"I will honor Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year." — Charles Dickens
"I don't think Christmas is necessarily about things. It's about being good to one another, it's about the Christian ethic, it's about kindness." — Carrie Fisher
"Christmas is a tonic for our souls. It moves us to think of others rather than of ourselves. It directs our thoughts to giving." — B.C. Forbes
"Into this climate of fear and apprehension, Christmas enters, streaming lights of joy, ringing bells of hope and singing carols of forgiveness high up in the bright air." — Maya Angelou in Amazing Peace
"Christmas is doing a little something extra for someone." ― Charles M. Schulz
"He who has not Christmas in his heart will never find it under a tree." ― Roy L. Smith
"Blessed is the season which engages the whole world in a conspiracy of love." — Hamilton Wright Mabie