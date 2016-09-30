Holiday Card Grammar Mistakes

Create holiday cards filled with season's greetings, not grammatical errors. When there's a chill in the air, Christmas cards begin to find their way into the mailboxes of loved ones after being carefully inscribed and sealed in envelopes. We ink holiday wishes and season's greetings inside, address our envelopes with a calligraphic flourish, and send off our warmest words to family and friends on our prettiest stationery.

In return, we receive a mailbox full of similarly lovely inscribed cards with photos and updates from loved ones. Sending and receiving holiday cards is one of the season's most beloved traditions, but sometimes the inevitable happens—grammatical errors.

The beautiful tradition is upset by a misplaced apostrophe, comma, or misspelled word creeping onto our carefully considered cards. But not this year. This year, correct grammar will prevail. We will sidestep mistakes and ensure that our cards are error-free. This year, share the gift of an error-free holiday card sent to your family and friends.