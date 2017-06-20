These Southern Christmas Shops Are Open All Year Long
Christmas may only come once a year, but the holiday season approaches faster every year. Before you know it, there are only a few weeks left to get those last few gifts you forgot, and the store only has wrapping paper with a shirtless Santa in stock. Thankfully, these Southern Christmas shops are open year-round, so you can stock up on Christmas goodies whenever you have time to shop—or need to feel some of that Christmas magic—regardless of the season. From Kentucky, Virginia, and down to Florida, here are the best places in the South to shop for holiday gifts year-round.
Always Christmas
Hiawassee, Georgia
At Always Christmas in Hiawassee, Georgia, it's "always Christmas, but never on Sunday," reminding you to go to church and spend time with your family on Sundays. The Christmas shop is open every other day of the week (year-round). This store is expansive and continues to grow with new items every season.
The Christmas Attic
Alexandria, Virginia
The Christmas Attic in Alexandria, Virginia, is located on the second floor of an 18th-century tobacco warehouse above The Urban Attic, its non-Christmas boutique counterpart. It's the perfect place to shop for eclectic holiday decor, gifts, and collectibles for your loved ones. Stop by the Northern Virginia shop and pick up a new ornament for this year's Christmas tree.
Christmas Etc.
West Palm Beach, Florida
Even Santa is on Florida time at Christmas Etc. Not only does Christmas Etc. in West Palm Beach, Florida, have thousands of Christmas decorations and items, but they also offer decoration services to local businesses and homes. It's the place to shop for high-end and eclectic decor, including ornaments, trees, and wreaths.
The Christmas Mouse
Multiple Locations in Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina
The Christmas Mouse has nine locations, equipped with everything to fit all your Christmas needs. This shop has unique and affordable festive collectibles from garland, lights, and miscellaneous decor. Search their wide range of ornament and nutcracker categories to find the ideal gift.
The Christmas Palace
Miami and Fort Lauderdale, Florida
The Christmas Palace has locations in Miami and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and prides itself on being the "most tastefully decorated Christmas store in South Florida." You'll have to visit and see if you agree. For something extra special this year, check out the Oversized Decor, including a four by five foot Santa statue.
Christmas Round the Corner
Fairhope, Alabama
Christmas Round the Corner picked the cutest corner to occupy in Fairhope, Alabama. This small business features a selection of Christopher Radko ornaments, a classic Christmas collectible. Find decorations and more in this carefully curated store.
The Corman Marketplace
Lexington, Kentucky
Visit The Corman Marketplace in Lexington, Kentucky, to view the Christmas side of Corman and Associates Inc. This store features eGifts, so you can spread Christmas cheer wherever you live. Find sophisticated decor you'll want to keep in your home long after the holiday festivities.
Country Boy's Home and Garden Center
Greenville and Taylors, South Carolina
Country Boy's Home and Garden Center has locations in Greenville and Taylors, South Carolina, with full-service garden centers, home gifts and Christmas shops. Would you be able to resist going in the Christmas shop as you pick up summer plants to garden?
The Incredible Christmas Place
Pigeon Forge, Tennessee
If you're making a trip to Dollywood this summer, stop by The Incredible Christmas Place in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, to see 43,000 square feet of Christmas merchandise. Search personalized items, trees, lights, and various ornaments. Now that IS incredible.
Marge's Specialties
Orlando, Florida
Marge's Specialties is a locally owned Orlando, Florida, shop since 1976 and has so much more than Christmas merchandise. It features over 50,000 square feet of home decor alongside the extensive Christmas inventory. Discover the Christmas trees in designer colors and thousands of ornaments.
Robert's Christmas Wonderland
Clearwater, Florida
Robert's Christmas Wonderland in Clearwater, Florida, has a magical holiday forest with over 200 Christmas trees, and that's only a fraction of the whole store. It's a delight for visitors of all ages. This holiday store has over a thousand ornaments for purchase and collectibles you won't be able to resist.
Robert Moore and Co. Christmas Town and Village Collectibles
Mobile, Alabama
Robert Moore & Co. Christmas Town & Village Collectibles is a Christmas staple for Mobile, Alabama, natives. Shop for Christmas movie-themed village storefronts and figurines of your favorite characters. You can spend the whole day searching for festive finds with rows and rows of Christmas items.
St. Nick Nacks in Callahan's of Calabash
Calabash, North Carolina
There's nothing you can't find at Callahan's of Calabash in Calabash, North Carolina, including Christmas merchandise year-round at the St. Nick Nacks section of the store. The shop boasts over 150 decorated trees and more than four million ornaments. It is a holiday experience unlike any other.
Santa's Claus-et
Gatlinburg, Tennessee
You might see ol' Saint Nick on his off hours if you visit Santa's Claus-et in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Stop by the Candy Cane Cottage and immersive yourself in the winter wonderland. The shop features a variety of decor, including a selection of Charlie Bears.
Santa's Quarters
New Orleans, Louisiana
Apparently, Saint Nick has a Southern home at Santa's Quarters in New Orleans, Louisiana. Shop for giant Christmas trees and oversized decor. Some items include 49-inch giant outdoor ornament figurines and eight-foot-tall nutcracker statues.
Yule Log Cabin
Scott City, Missouri
Tucked away in the hills and woods of Scott City, Missouri, Yule Log Cabin is the little log cabin of your Christmas dreams. Make Christmas memories at this unique shop, filled with 165 decorated Christmas trees and thousands of decor pieces. Find ornaments, stockings, tree skirts, and more.