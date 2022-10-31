30 Christmas Quotes About Family To Share With Your Loved Ones This Year

Whether you're deep frying a turkey, hanging a magnolia wreath, or stuffing stockings with fresh oranges, there's no question that a Southern Christmas doesn't always look like a snowy New England postcard. But it doesn't make the season any less magical for Southerners and their families. In fact, it makes the holidays all the more special.

Use one of these inspiring Christmas quotes about family to sign a greeting card, DIY a sign for your home, bestow wisdom on your children, or just make your family smile.

Christmas Quotes About Family and Love

"The best of all gifts around any Christmas tree: the presence of a happy family all wrapped up in each other."—Bill Vaughan

"Gifts of time and love are surely the basic ingredients of a truly merry Christmas." —Peg Bracken

"Remember, if Christmas isn't found in your heart, you won't find it under a tree." —Charlotte Carpenter

"This is the message of Christmas: We are never alone." —Taylor Caldwell

"Christmas gives us an opportunity to pause and reflect on the important things around us." —David Cameron

"My idea of Christmas, whether old-fashioned or modern, is very simple: loving others." —Bob Hope

"If there is love in your heart and your mind, you will feel Christmas all the time." —Faith Hill

"Christmas will always be as long as we stand heart to heart and hand in hand." ―Dr. Suess

"Christmas is not as much about opening our presents as opening our hearts."—Janice Maeditere

"Santa Claus is anyone who loves another and seeks to make them happy; who gives himself by thought or word or deed in every gift that he bestows." —Edwin Osgood Grover

"Christmas is the spirit of giving without a thought of getting. It is happiness because we see joy in people. It is forgetting self and finding more time for others. It is discarding the meaningless and stressing the true values."—Thomas S. Monson

"The magical dust of Christmas glittered on the cheeks of humanity ever so briefly, reminding us of what is worth having and what we were intended to be."— Max Lucado

Christmas Quotes About Going Home

"No matter what, I always make it home for Christmas." —Dolly Parton

"At Christmas, all roads lead home." —Marjorie Holmes

"Christmas is a piece of one's home that one carries in one's heart." —Freya Stark

"From home to home, and heart to heart, from one place to another. The warmth and joy of Christmas, brings us closer to each other." —Emily Matthews

"Christmas is the season of joy, of holiday greetings exchanged, of gift-giving, and of families united." —Norman Vincent Peale

Christmas Quotes About Childhood and Nostalgia

"The smells of Christmas are the smells of childhood" —Richard Paul Evans

"Never worry about the size of your Christmas tree. In the eyes of children, they are all 30 feet tall" —Larry Wilde

"Christmas is the keeping-place for memories of our innocence." —Joan Mills

"Christmas is for children. But it is for grownups too. Even if it is a headache, a chore, and nightmare, it is a period of necessary defrosting of chill and hide-bound hearts." —Lenora Mattingly Weber

"One of the most glorious messes in the world is the mess created in the living room on Christmas Day. Don't clean it up too quickly." —Andy Rooney

"When we recall Christmas past, we usually find that the simplest things, not the great occasions, give off the greatest glow of happiness."—Bob Hope

Religious Christmas Quotes