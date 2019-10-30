100 Christmas Jokes and Puns That Are Snow Much Fun
Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year. Lights adorn neighborhood homes and illuminate freshly cut trees; frost nips at our noses and mugs of hot cocoa beckon us with cheery, chocolatey warmth. While there's plenty to love about Christmastime, one of our favorite aspects of the holiday is the time it allows us to spend with our loved ones.
This feeling is magical at first—but after a few days of non-stop family time, we can start to get a bit restless. If your family needs an energy boost, there's no better way to remind them of all the season's joys than with some corny jokes. We've collected our favorite Christmas jokes, from witty one-liners to cheesy puns. Recite them at the Christmas feast for guaranteed groans and chuckles. These Christmas jokes and puns are sure to bring a bit of holiday cheer to the family dinner table.
Festive Christmas Jokes
Break out the laugh-o-meter. These festive jokes are sure to put everyone in the holiday mood.
- What did Adam say on the day before Christmas? It's Christmas, Eve!
- What type of Christmas dessert shouldn't you trust? Mince spies.
- What kind of fish do they have at the North Pole? Jollyfish.
- What do you call a chicken at the North Pole? Lost.
- What do you call a reindeer ghost? Cari-boo!
- What would you get if you ate all the Christmas tree decorations? Tinselitis.
- What did the wise men say after they offered up their gifts of gold and frankincense? Wait, there's myrrh.
- What kind of linens do gingerbread men put on their beds? Cookie sheets.
- Did you hear the forecast for Christmas Eve? They're calling for rain, dear!
- What does a festive sheep say at Christmastime? Fleece Navidad.
- Did you know that Father Christmas has a daughter? Her name is Mary Christmas.
- Why was the candy cane so expensive? It was in mint condition.
- What should you do if your car stalls on Christmas Eve? You get a mistletow.
- Children who don't learn to tie their shoes properly are bound to wind up on the knotty list.
Snow Jokes
Don't let holiday cheer melt away. These flake-y snow jokes will warm everyone's spirits.
- What do snowmen eat for breakfast? Snowflakes.
- What do snowmen eat for dessert? Ice crispies.
- What is it called when a snowman has a temper tantrum? A meltdown.
- What do you get when you cross vampires and snowmen? Frostbite.
- What do you call a snowman party? A snowball.
- What is a mountain's favorite type of candy? Snow caps.
- What do you call an old snowman? Water.
- Why does everyone love Frosty the Snowman? He's cool.
Santa and Elf Jokes
Even the jolly old elf would approve of this list. Silly fun for family time? Check.
- What is Santa's favorite kind of candy? Jolly ranchers.
- Which of Santa's reindeer needs to mind his manners the most? Rude Olph.
- Why does Santa Claus go down the chimney on Christmas Eve? Because it soots him.
- What did the English teacher call Santa's helpers? Subordinate Clauses.
- What do you call people who are afraid of Santa Claus? Claustrophobic.
- What do you call an elf that can sing? A wrapper.
- How do the elves clean Santa's sleigh on the day after Christmas? They use Santa-tizer.
- What do Santa's little helpers like to eat on a cold day at the North Pole? Elf-abet soup!
- How did Rudolph survive his first trip with Santa? He held on for deer life.
- What do baby elves learn in Kindergarten at the North Pole? The elf-abet.
- What did Santa say to Mrs. Claus when he saw their Christmas tree? It looks okay, but you could Spruce it up a bit.
- What do you call an elf that runs away from Santa's Workshop? A rebel without a Claus!
- What was Santa's favorite subject in school? Chemistree.
Festive Christmas Puns
Isn't it punny when someone tells a good one-liner? Keep the laughs—and eye rolls—coming all season long.
- The Christmas alphabet has noel.
- Yule be sorry.
- I'm s-mitten.
- Have a tree-mendous Christmas.
- Your presents is requested.
- How rude-olf you.
- It's lit.
- I'm feelin' pine.
- Time to spruce things up.
- Resting Grinch face.
- But wait—there's myrrh.
- Hold on for deer life.
- Oh, deer.
- All the jingle ladies, all the jingle ladies.
- A mistle-toast to the holiday season.
- Can I get a watt watt?
- Fir sure.
- Let's have a jingle ball tonight.
- Deer to dream.
- One, Two, Tree.
Santa and Elf Puns
Have your-elf a good chuckle at family dinner with puns from this list.
- I'm Claus-trophobic.
- Have your elf a merry little Christmas.
- Christmas has me feeling extra Santa-mental.
- Rebel without a Claus.
- Let's take an elfie.
- I'm elf-taught.
- Sleigh my name, sleigh my name.
- Make it rein.
- I have the final sleigh.
- Sleigh, what?!
- A round of Santa-plause, please.
- Don't be elfish.
- She has high elf-esteem.
- Treat yo'elf.
Sweet Puns
Need to let someone know how you feel this holiday season? Sleigh it with these quick lines.
- That look soots you.
- You're sleigh-in' it.
- Sleigh queen, sleigh.
- Believe in your elf.
- I love you from head to mistletoe.
- I'm pine-ing for you.
- Love at frost sight.
- I only have ice for you.
- The snuggle is real.
- We have great chemis-tree.
- I love you a whole watt.
- Claus all of me…loves all of you.
- We're orna-meant to be.
- You have to branch out.
- Your decorations look treemendous.
- Here's a mistletoe-ken of my appreciation.
Snow Puns
There's snow better time for a laugh than a snowy day.
- Up to snow good.
- Snow on and snow forth.
- You snow the drill.
- Say it ain't snow.
- This is snow laughing matter.
- Best in snow.
- It's snow joke.
- I told you snow.
- It's ice to meet you.
- Snow thank you.
- As it snow happens.
- It takes one to snow one.
- I'm snow bored.
- Icy what you did there.
- He came, he thawed, he conquered.