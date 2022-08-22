Festive Christmas Martinis To Make This Holiday Season

Looking for a signature cocktail this Christmas? A martini, served up, is a favorite for parties and gatherings this time of year as it's a season for toasting and keeping spirits bright. Technically, a martini is a cocktail made with gin and vermouth but vodka variations have become popular in recent years too. For this reason, we're not here to discriminate between gin and vodka, so we've included classic martini recipes using both spirits in this round-up. Some of the vodka-forward treats, like our Gingerbread Martini and Peppermint Martini, feel especially fitting for the Christmas season. Both of which are made with vanilla vodka and Irish cream liqueur and make for delicious after-dinner drinks!

Also on this list? A few cocktails that, while technically not a traditional martini, still qualify as a special seasonal drink when served up in a martini glass. Two such examples: Our cranberry-infused Cherry Blossom Cocktail and the signature Grasshopper Cocktail, a Southern favorite.