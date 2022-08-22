Festive Christmas Martinis To Make This Holiday Season
Looking for a signature cocktail this Christmas? A martini, served up, is a favorite for parties and gatherings this time of year as it's a season for toasting and keeping spirits bright. Technically, a martini is a cocktail made with gin and vermouth but vodka variations have become popular in recent years too. For this reason, we're not here to discriminate between gin and vodka, so we've included classic martini recipes using both spirits in this round-up. Some of the vodka-forward treats, like our Gingerbread Martini and Peppermint Martini, feel especially fitting for the Christmas season. Both of which are made with vanilla vodka and Irish cream liqueur and make for delicious after-dinner drinks!
Also on this list? A few cocktails that, while technically not a traditional martini, still qualify as a special seasonal drink when served up in a martini glass. Two such examples: Our cranberry-infused Cherry Blossom Cocktail and the signature Grasshopper Cocktail, a Southern favorite.
Gingerbread Martini
Think cocktail is basically Christmas in a glass! It's made with vanilla vodka, Irish cream liqueur, cream, and homemade ginger syrup—all topped with whipped cream and gingersnap cookies along the rim. Serve it while the kids are making cookies or gingerbread houses or as a signature drink to kick off an adults-only cocktail party.
White Chocolate Martini
Chocolate lovers, this one is for you. While there's no such thing as too much chocolate—especially during the holidays!—the white chocolate flavor of this cocktail is a smart choice, especially when serving alongside rich Southern staples like German Chocolate Cake and Chocolate Peppermint Cake.
Lemon Drop Martini
Our Lemon Drop Martini is a classic for good reason—it takes just 5 minutes to whip up, and can be made with simple syrup that lasts for up to a month in the fridge. (Hello, holiday party trick!) For Christmas, lean into the nostalgia of lemon candy by lining the rim with sugar to impress your guests.
Peppermint Martini
Peppermints, please! As evidenced by the peppermint-coated rim and candy cane garnish, this is another martini that was made for Christmas. It's smooth and creamy and can be served as a pre- or post-dinner treat.
Pumpkin Pie Martini
While pumpkin pie may be the star of the show at Thanksgiving, there's no reason you can't incorporate the delicious flavors of pumpkin pie come Christmastime. There's no end to pumpkin spice season in our house—and this recipe tastes like a boozy iteration of a pumpkin spice latte (if you know, you know).
Cherry Blossom Cocktail
Sure, cherry blossoms bloom in the spring, but ignore the name of this cocktail for now. This is a drink, made with cranberry juice, lime, and grenadine, that can be served year-round. Just trust us on this one. Plus, you get bonus points for fresh or frozen cranberries as a seasonal garnish.
Grasshopper Cocktail
Famously created in New Orleans, this classically Southern drink has been around for decades—no doubt thanks to the perfectly smooth pairing of crème de menthe and crème de cacao. It's sweet to taste and mint green in color, making it an unexpected yet fitting addition to any Christmas menu.