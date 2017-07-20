Celebrate the Holidays Year-Round at This Tennessee Christmas Hotel
For the people living in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, the magic of Christmas is available 365 days a year, thanks to attractions like the Incredible Christmas Place, the South's largest holiday-themed store, and The Inn at Christmas Place. Booking a reservation at the The Inn at Christmas Place means you don't have to wait until December to wrap presents, decorate cookies, or see Santa. To say the holly, jolly hotel goes to great lengths to roll out the red-and-green carpet for its guests is an understatement. But, particularly, during the month of July for their annual Christmas in July celebration, the Bavarian-style hotel really throws an elaborate yuletide affair. Activities such as creating gingerbread houses, learning how to decorate the home, and making holiday crafts are part of the experience, but we have to say that sleeping in one of the festive suites and enjoying breakfast with Santa, Mrs. Claus, or Rudolph is the draw—only bested by the plate of warm cookies that awaits you each night. You'll want to come back again and again throughout the year. But if you want to see a reenactment of A Christmas Carol or to view one of the biggest and best animated light displays in the Great Smoky Mountains, then you'd better clear your calendars for November and December. Here, a snapshot of what it's like to be a guest. Trust us, Christmas enthusiasts—you may never want to leave.
Here's What this Bavarian-Style Wonderland Has to Offer
This Tennessee Christmas hotel celebrates the holidays 365 days a year, and will charm you with its yuletide themes. Found in the foothills of the Smoky Mountains, it is not hard to imagine The Inn at Christmas Place as Santa's Southern home. You will have every opportunity to take home special memories when you shop at Christmas Place, making this a fully immersive experience that will fill you with the holiday spirit any time of year.
Welcome to The Inn at Christmas Place
The Great Smoky gem has been transformed into a festive wonderland for guests. Walking into the lobby is like entering another world, albeit a very merry one. You are immediately transported into Christmas, no matter the weather outside, or time of year. To be greeted with this magical sense of the holidays will bring out the kid in anyone.
Front Entrance
Even the front door gets a holiday upgrade. It's adorned with a subtle nod to Christmas thanks to greenery and human-size colorful nutcrackers. No detail has been overlooked at this Tennessee Christmas hotel, a full North Pole experience in the heart of the South.
The Ultimate Arrival Experience
When you enter, you'll be greeted by floor-to-ceiling Christmas decorations and a beautifully adorned tree hung with sparkly ornaments, red ribbons, and twinkling lights. This is the ultimate inspiration for your visit. Which ornaments will you choose when you shop at Christmas Place? Take your time and explore the decor with your own celebration in mind.
Deck the Lobby with Boughs of Holly
The heavily-decorated lobby on the first floor creates a lasting first impression. Swags of evergreen boughs are hung along the banisters and balconies. To really capture the spirit of Christmas, stop by the front desk for Christmas movies and games to enjoy in your room. Take a minute to appreciate the tree, which is decorated to the nines.
Christmas Events Year-Round
The social calendar is full. Take part in the twice-weekly concerts held during the annual Christmas in July event and get yourself in the holiday spirit. Throughout the year, there are special events that will engage your senses and elevate your holiday spirit.
Eye-Catching Exterior
During the holidays, there are 30-plus trees displaying nearly half a million lights on the hotel grounds. This special glow atop the Bavarian themed architecture is a beautiful draw that is not soon forgotten. Wandering the grounds at a slow pace to take in the magic is a must.
Perfect for Summer
Enjoy the Inn's seasonal outdoor pool with a 95-ft figure-eight water slide and splash pad during hotter months. It's the best of both worlds. Even Santa could not resist this summertime playground.
The Outdoor Living Experience
When the day winds down, choose a seat on the patio and watch the sky's nightly show. It's a beautiful spot to watch the sunset—or, in winter, the snow. The calm of your surroundings will keep you outside to stargaze.
Ho-Ho-Ho!
You just might get a visit from St. Nick, along with other characters, from June through December starting at 9 a.m. The "Singing Santa" visits The Inn at Christmas Place throughout the year, playing the guitar and singing carols to all the boys and girls.
Santa Suite
This could be your room, which includes one king bed, a full sleeper sofa, private balcony, double vanity sinks with granite countertops, special Santa decor, a whirlpool, a fireplace with a fully decorated mantel, and a Christmas tree. When you book into the hotel, you'll be in delightful digs. As the Inn states on their site: "It's where the big guy stays when he travels."
Christmas in Every Corner
Your stay is made all the more magical with the fitness and business center, as well as the made-to-order breakfast served hot each morning. The addition of holiday decor makes the entire experience even more enjoyable.
Accommodations for All
Traveling with a large group? Book a double room! The hotel has amenities for all. And don't forget--each room is decked out in a Christmas theme that will keep your visit in the holiday spirit and foster special memories that are laced with holly.
Find More Fun Close By
Your stay will be made even more special with attractions that are only five miles away. This includes Dollywood, where visitors can spend a fun day in between holiday activities at this Tennessee Christmas Hotel. Other nearby attractions where families can spend their days include the Titanic Museum and the Hollywood Wax Museum.
Landscape for Adventure
It's a wonderful place to visit during any season, but we're partial to booking at The Inn so you can experience multiple seasons all in one. Christmas is beckoning, but so is the enticing landscape that surrounds this very special Tennessee Christmas hotel. Take in the horizon that is accentuated by the nearby Smoky Mountains, and find that your "visions of sugarplums" are made even more beautiful.