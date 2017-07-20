Celebrate the Holidays Year-Round at This Tennessee Christmas Hotel

For the people living in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, the magic of Christmas is available 365 days a year, thanks to attractions like the Incredible Christmas Place, the South's largest holiday-themed store, and The Inn at Christmas Place. Booking a reservation at the The Inn at Christmas Place means you don't have to wait until December to wrap presents, decorate cookies, or see Santa. To say the holly, jolly hotel goes to great lengths to roll out the red-and-green carpet for its guests is an understatement. But, particularly, during the month of July for their annual Christmas in July celebration, the Bavarian-style hotel really throws an elaborate yuletide affair. Activities such as creating gingerbread houses, learning how to decorate the home, and making holiday crafts are part of the experience, but we have to say that sleeping in one of the festive suites and enjoying breakfast with Santa, Mrs. Claus, or Rudolph is the draw—only bested by the plate of warm cookies that awaits you each night. You'll want to come back again and again throughout the year. But if you want to see a reenactment of A Christmas Carol or to view one of the biggest and best animated light displays in the Great Smoky Mountains, then you'd better clear your calendars for November and December. Here, a snapshot of what it's like to be a guest. Trust us, Christmas enthusiasts—you may never want to leave.