Secrets to Making the Best Christmas Goose Recipe

The holidays are upon us, and with them, the stress, er, pleasure, rather, of planning an excellent Christmas feast. While in many homes, a ham is traditional, some prefer seafood, and there's no shortage of turkey, sometimes it's nice to really push out the boat and make a Christmas goose recipe. Goose conjures images of an old-fashioned Christmas—even just the words "Christmas goose" make us feel festive. So, if you've gone to the time and trouble and expense to source a good, juicy bird, you'll want to make sure that you prepare it in a way that maximizes its potential. Otherwise, you'll be stuck relying on side dishes and dinner rolls—and no host or hostess wants that on Christmas. (But for an all-around crowd-pleasing meal, you'll definitely want to have a glance at our favorite sides and rolls—not that we think you'll mess up your goose.)